It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture
Many of Oregon’s rivers are drained every summer to support the agricultural industry, but fisheries, wildlife and the water quality itself is hurt in the process. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate the archaic notion that Oregon’s rivers are nothing more than a faucet for the ag industry. Last fall here in Bend, irrigators began the […] The post It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KUOW
Roadway carnage has lawmakers pitching everything from more photo radar to fewer right turns on red
If you have spent any time behind the wheel since the pandemic began, you've surely noticed people driving more aggressively and way too fast. That correlates with a rise in traffic fatalities that last year reached levels not seen since the 1990s in Washington state and Oregon. State lawmakers in...
focushillsboro.com
Government Investigation Finds Oregon Water Security Situation Unresolved
Secretary of State Shemia Fagan characterized the 70-page advisory report issued on Thursday as a call to action for Governor Tina Kotek, the state Legislature, and state agencies. She stressed the need of reaching a consensus on the group’s duties and responsibilities with regard to water conservation. “We need...
Marijuana giant Curaleaf will shut down in Oregon and two other states
Marijuana producer Curaleaf announced Thursday it plans to shutter operations in Oregon, California and Colorado as it seeks to shore up its business with $60 million in cost cuts. Curaleaf also said it will reduce its workforce by about 4% companywide but didn’t comment on the future of its Oregon...
Sturgeon retention fishing to close on 2 pools of the Columbia River
OLYMPIA – Recreational retention fishing for white sturgeon on two sections of the Columbia River mainstem will close over the next week, fishery managers from Oregon and Washington announced Tuesday. The Dalles Pool (between The Dalles Dam and John Day Dam) will close to sturgeon retention beginning Thursday, Jan....
kptv.com
OSP Fish & Wildlife Conservation K-9 team introduces new members
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police is expanding what is known as its Conservation K-9 team with an adorable new member. Scout, an 18-month-old black Lab, is the newest member of the OSP Fish & Wildlife Conservation K-9 team, working to put a stop to poaching in Oregon. Scout...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Sturgeon retention in two pools ends this week
CLACKAMAS, Ore.—Wednesday, Jan. 25 will be the last day to retain sturgeon in The Dalles Pool (mainstem Columbia River from The Dalles Dam upstream to John Day Dam and adjacent tributaries) and Sunday, Jan. 29 will be the last day to retain sturgeon in the John Day Pool (mainstem Columbia River from John Day Dam upstream to McNary Dam and adjacent tributaries).
3 Methods Oregon Will Use to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles
Oregon has begun to implement a plan to move away from gas-powered vehicles. Learn more about this EV adoption program here. The post 3 Methods Oregon Will Use to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
kptv.com
50 below zero in Oregon? It happened once. Plus weekend cold weather update
Have you ever wondered how cold it can get in our region? A winter low temperature of 20 degrees is somewhat normal west of the Cascades, 10 only happens every decade or so, but down to zero? Or below? It HAS happened, but it’s rare. I’ve collected the “all-time”...
KGW
Construction project prepares Oregon Capitol for the 'big one'
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s Capitol building looks a little different these days than it did before the pandemic. Not because lawmakers are finally back to doing their business in person, but because the whole complex is undergoing a massive seismic upgrade. Now in phase three, director of the...
‘About a dozen’ Oregon nurses connected to fake diploma scheme, board says
The FBI and the National Council of State Boards of Nursing are investigating thousands of nurses accused of paying money to receive diplomas without actually completing the courses.
The New Oregon Trail Ends in a Path to Idaho
If you can’t move the Idaho state line to Oregon, then move from Oregon to Idaho. A few days ago, there was an editorial in the Magic Valley Times News. The writer acknowledged the leaders of the Greater Idaho movement were well-organized but on a quixotic quest. I agree with one caveat. Life in the United States is comfortable when compared to the rest of the world. A major disruption caused by economic depression or war could change some boundaries and change the map of the United States.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon food cart rules on wastewater and potable water tanks take effect
New rules for Oregon food carts are now in effect. These include having most carts equipped with an on-board wastewater and potable water tanks, and for equipment like shelves and tables to be physically attached to the cart when they are put away. The Oregon Health Authority says a mobile...
klcc.org
Dungeness crab season has a stuttered start
During the last Dungeness crab season, everything that could go right, went right. This year so far, it’s the opposite. That’s according to Tim Novotny, Executive Director of Oregon’s Dungeness Crab Commission. He said the season for Oregon’s most valuable fishery started six weeks late on January...
Cops hunt Oregon torture suspect jailed in Vegas kidnap case
SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape. Grants...
610KONA
Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State
Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
Oregon police seek torture suspect who allegedly had earlier Nevada captive
Salem, Ore. — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape.Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said in a telephone interview that he finds it "extremely troubling" that the felon is wanted in an attempted murder instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes.Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, is now charged in Oregon with attempted murder, kidnapping and assault. Foster tried to kill the victim...
It’s been 323 years since the last Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake. How prepared are you for the ‘Big One?’
It’s the 323rd anniversary of the last Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake. We spend a fair amount of time thinking about the ‘Big One’ (and the ‘Really Big One’) in the Pacific Northwest. Our area is full of beautiful but haunting reminders of past quakes, like...
Thursday marks 323rd anniversary of Pacific Northwest’s last 9.0 magnitude mega-quake
SEATTLE — Thursday, Jan. 26, marks the 323rd anniversary of the last magnitude 9.0 Cascadia Megathrust earthquake, which hit the Pacific Northwest in 1700. Its massive, 700-mile fault from mid-Vancouver Island to Cape Mendocino, Calif. may have ruptured along its length, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. “This...
Christine Drazan reflects on her bid to become Oregon governor
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's race for governor in 2022 featured three strong candidates, all women. Tina Kotek ultimately won the race, continuing a growing line of Democratic governors. But for months leading up to the vote, it looked as if Christine Drazan had a serious chance of becoming Oregon's first Republican governor in decades.
The Oregonian
