Oregon Capital Chronicle

It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture

Many of Oregon’s rivers are drained every summer to support the agricultural industry, but fisheries, wildlife and the water quality itself is hurt in the process. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate the archaic notion that Oregon’s rivers are nothing more than a faucet for the ag industry. Last fall here in Bend, irrigators began the […] The post It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
focushillsboro.com

Government Investigation Finds Oregon Water Security Situation Unresolved

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan characterized the 70-page advisory report issued on Thursday as a call to action for Governor Tina Kotek, the state Legislature, and state agencies. She stressed the need of reaching a consensus on the group’s duties and responsibilities with regard to water conservation. “We need...
kptv.com

OSP Fish & Wildlife Conservation K-9 team introduces new members

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police is expanding what is known as its Conservation K-9 team with an adorable new member. Scout, an 18-month-old black Lab, is the newest member of the OSP Fish & Wildlife Conservation K-9 team, working to put a stop to poaching in Oregon. Scout...
elkhornmediagroup.com

Sturgeon retention in two pools ends this week

CLACKAMAS, Ore.—Wednesday, Jan. 25 will be the last day to retain sturgeon in The Dalles Pool (mainstem Columbia River from The Dalles Dam upstream to John Day Dam and adjacent tributaries) and Sunday, Jan. 29 will be the last day to retain sturgeon in the John Day Pool (mainstem Columbia River from John Day Dam upstream to McNary Dam and adjacent tributaries).
KGW

Construction project prepares Oregon Capitol for the 'big one'

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s Capitol building looks a little different these days than it did before the pandemic. Not because lawmakers are finally back to doing their business in person, but because the whole complex is undergoing a massive seismic upgrade. Now in phase three, director of the...
95.7 KEZJ

The New Oregon Trail Ends in a Path to Idaho

If you can’t move the Idaho state line to Oregon, then move from Oregon to Idaho. A few days ago, there was an editorial in the Magic Valley Times News. The writer acknowledged the leaders of the Greater Idaho movement were well-organized but on a quixotic quest. I agree with one caveat. Life in the United States is comfortable when compared to the rest of the world. A major disruption caused by economic depression or war could change some boundaries and change the map of the United States.
klcc.org

Dungeness crab season has a stuttered start

During the last Dungeness crab season, everything that could go right, went right. This year so far, it’s the opposite. That’s according to Tim Novotny, Executive Director of Oregon’s Dungeness Crab Commission. He said the season for Oregon’s most valuable fishery started six weeks late on January...
610KONA

Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State

Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
CBS News

Oregon police seek torture suspect who allegedly had earlier Nevada captive

Salem, Ore. — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape.Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said in a telephone interview that he finds it "extremely troubling" that the felon is wanted in an attempted murder instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes.Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, is now charged in Oregon with attempted murder, kidnapping and assault. Foster tried to kill the victim...
KGW

Christine Drazan reflects on her bid to become Oregon governor

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's race for governor in 2022 featured three strong candidates, all women. Tina Kotek ultimately won the race, continuing a growing line of Democratic governors. But for months leading up to the vote, it looked as if Christine Drazan had a serious chance of becoming Oregon's first Republican governor in decades.
Portland, OR
