beachconnection.net
Quirky Oregon Coast History Embedded in Seaside: Mystery Wall, Fishing Pier
(Seaside, Oregon) – There's much more to history on the Oregon coast than people realize. A lot of times that means landmarks you can no longer see anymore, much of it surprisingly oddball. In other moments, there are small remnants of history just lying around on or near the beaches, sometimes way up in the hills. They're hard to spot in many instances, but once you do you start wondering: just what in the hell was that?
Warming shelters expected to open this weekend as Portland area temperatures drop
Officials are preparing to open severe weather shelters and working to get resources and information to people living outside with temperatures in the Portland area expected to drop into the 20s at night this weekend. However, officials in the tri-county area have been slow to announce the exact locations and...
Feds investigating eczema cream after two Oregon babies found with high levels of lead in blood
Two Portland area infants developed lead poisoning after using an over-the-counter eczema cream found to have more than 1,000 times the amount of lead allowed for cosmetics under federal law, Oregon health officials said at a news briefing Thursday, asking that Oregonians not use or sell the product for the time being.
Clatsop County residents criticize free land giveaway proposal
A proposal in Clatsop County to tackle the housing crisis along the Oregon coast is drawing criticism from residents after reports that leaders are considering giving acres of public land away for free to develop affordable housing.
Don’t Let the Mean Neighbor Stop the Fun at Oregon’s Goonie House
The newly bought Goonies House in Astoria Oregon is coming under fire thanks to a cranky neighbor. If you’re a fan of the 1985 classic The Goonies, then you know how iconic the Goonies house is to the movie. Located in Astoria, Oregon, and built more than a century...
New trial in infamous 1996 rape and murder of Susi Larsen begins in Washington County
Billy Oatney was long ago tried, convicted and sentenced to death for the 1996 rape and murder of Susi Larsen, a 34-year-old graphic designer who lived in Lake Oswego and was engaged to be married. Now, a quarter-century later, Oatney, 60, is back in a Washington County courtroom for a...
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
KATU.com
Crash partially blocks Hwy 30 east of Astoria
ASTORIA, Ore. — A crash has Highway 30 partially blocked just east of Astoria on Thursday evening, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. ODOT reported the crash at about 1:45 p.m. near milepost 94, which is west of Astoria. There were no initial reports of how many vehicles were...
Crash closes Highway 30 just west of Astoria
OR Highway 30 may be closed for several hours at Mile Point 94, just west of Astoria, due to a crash. Please use an alternate route, delay your trip if you can, and watch for emergency responders. More Info Here
Massive sinkhole swallows up chunk of Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area
A sinkhole 20 feet wide and 15 feet deep has formed at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area in the northwest corner of the park’s sand dune.
‘It’s irresponsible’: Clatsop County leaders consider giving away public land for free
As Clatsop County leaders want to hide behind their keyboards, the powerful need to be held accountable as they’re considering giving away more than a dozen acres of taxpayer-owned forest land in Arch Cape for free.
seattlepi.com
This low-key coastal Oregon town is a hidden gem
If you are looking to unwind and experience small-town charm, Gearhart, Oregon, is the perfect destination. The picturesque town, which sits along the Oregon coast, is where the renowned culinary extraordinaire James Beard spent his childhood summers. The small town has no traffic lights, offering visitors a chance to enjoy a slower pace of life.
OSP: Man crashes, dies after fleeing earlier Hwy 47 collision
A Banks man died Saturday after being involved in two separate crashes off Highway 47 in Washington County, Oregon State Police said.
Stolen car owner threatened, man arrested, woman on loose
One man was arrested and a woman remains at large after allegedly pulling a gun on a person who spotted his stolen car and confronted them Sunday morning.
Which Oregon Coast Beach Has Seashells
Are you looking for a way to explore the beauty of the Oregon coast? Finding Seashells is a great way to go!. Seashell Hunting offers a unique and exciting way to explore the Oregon coast and its diverse marine life. From the rugged cliffs of the north to the sandy beaches of the south, the Oregon coast is home to an array of unique shells.
KGW
Missing woman's body found in river in Seaside
58-year-old LaDawn Rene Bloom was last seen on Dec. 4. Over a month later, her body and car were found in Neawanna Creek.
The Oregonian
