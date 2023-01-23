ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

beachconnection.net

Quirky Oregon Coast History Embedded in Seaside: Mystery Wall, Fishing Pier

(Seaside, Oregon) – There's much more to history on the Oregon coast than people realize. A lot of times that means landmarks you can no longer see anymore, much of it surprisingly oddball. In other moments, there are small remnants of history just lying around on or near the beaches, sometimes way up in the hills. They're hard to spot in many instances, but once you do you start wondering: just what in the hell was that?
SEASIDE, OR
KATU.com

Crash partially blocks Hwy 30 east of Astoria

ASTORIA, Ore. — A crash has Highway 30 partially blocked just east of Astoria on Thursday evening, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. ODOT reported the crash at about 1:45 p.m. near milepost 94, which is west of Astoria. There were no initial reports of how many vehicles were...
ASTORIA, OR
seattlepi.com

This low-key coastal Oregon town is a hidden gem

If you are looking to unwind and experience small-town charm, Gearhart, Oregon, is the perfect destination. The picturesque town, which sits along the Oregon coast, is where the renowned culinary extraordinaire James Beard spent his childhood summers. The small town has no traffic lights, offering visitors a chance to enjoy a slower pace of life.
GEARHART, OR
Travel the Oregon Coast and More

Which Oregon Coast Beach Has Seashells

Are you looking for a way to explore the beauty of the Oregon coast? Finding Seashells is a great way to go!. Seashell Hunting offers a unique and exciting way to explore the Oregon coast and its diverse marine life. From the rugged cliffs of the north to the sandy beaches of the south, the Oregon coast is home to an array of unique shells.
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
