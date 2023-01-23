Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
TFS Financial (TFSL) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates
TFS Financial (TFSL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this holding company for Third Federal...
NASDAQ
Will TC Energy (TRP) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? TC Energy (TRP), which belongs to the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the...
NASDAQ
W.R. Berkley (WRB) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
W.R. Berkley (WRB) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.41%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Aflac (AFL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Aflac (AFL) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights S&P Global, MarketAxess, Penske Automotive, Citizens Community Bancorp and Franklin Electric
Chicago, IL – January 27, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: S&P Global SPGI, MarketAxess MKTX, Penske Automotive Group PAG, Citizens Community Bancorp CZWI and Franklin Electric Co. FELE.
NASDAQ
Why Grid Dynamics (GDYN) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Grid Dynamics (GDYN), which belongs to the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the...
NASDAQ
Regeneron (REGN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Regeneron (REGN) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
Why NMI Holdings (NMIH) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering NMI Holdings (NMIH), which belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. When looking at the last two reports, this mortgage insurance company has...
NASDAQ
Will Old Dominion (ODFL) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL). This company, which is in the Zacks Transportation - Truck industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Forget Bargain Hunting, Buy 5 Stocks With Rising P/E
Bargain hunting or chasing stocks with a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is among the widely-used investing strategies. Investors believe that the lower the P/E, the higher will be the value of the stock.The logic is simple — a stock’s current market price does not justify its higher earnings and therefore leaves room for upside.
NASDAQ
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
NASDAQ
Should You Buy Graco (GGG) Ahead of Earnings?
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Graco GGG may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Graco is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision...
NASDAQ
Olin's (OLN) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Revenues Lag
Olin Corporation OLN posted a profit of $196.6 million or $1.43 per share in fourth-quarter 2022, down from $306.6 million or $1.89 per share in the year-ago quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42. The chemical maker’s revenues fell roughly 19% year over year to $1,977 million...
NASDAQ
Phillips 66 (PSX) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
Phillips 66 PSX is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company’s adjusted earnings per share of $6.46 comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.98 on stronger refining margins worldwide. Phillips...
NASDAQ
Bull of the Day: Fabrinet (FN)
Fabrinet (FN) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
NASDAQ
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Asure Software (ASUR) This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Asure Software Inc (ASUR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Tractor Supply (TSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Tractor Supply (TSCO) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.93 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.85%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Is Bank7 (BSVN) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bank7 (BSVN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Bank7 is one of 871...
NASDAQ
SNDL Starts 2023 With a Key Acquisition: Is It a Game Changer?
Consolidation is inevitable in the cannabis industry, where many companies are struggling to grow and turn a profit. SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) has made acquisitions a key part of its strategy in recent years. By doing so, it has been able to transform its business from being just a marijuana grower to both a pot and alcohol retailer. And it has already begun 2023 with a new acquisition that should boost its sales yet again, but is it enough to make the stock a buy?
NASDAQ
Is Byd Co. (BYDDY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Comments / 0