Have you been paying attention to shares of Hologic (HOLX)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $82.96 in the previous session. Hologic has gained 10.9% since the start of the year compared to the -17.1% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the -25.8% return for the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry.

10 HOURS AGO