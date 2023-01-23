Read full article on original website
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights S&P Global, MarketAxess, Penske Automotive, Citizens Community Bancorp and Franklin Electric
Chicago, IL – January 27, 2023 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: S&P Global SPGI, MarketAxess MKTX, Penske Automotive Group PAG, Citizens Community Bancorp CZWI and Franklin Electric Co. FELE.
Will Old Dominion (ODFL) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL). This company, which is in the Zacks Transportation - Truck industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
TFS Financial (TFSL) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates
TFS Financial (TFSL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this holding company for Third Federal...
Why NMI Holdings (NMIH) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering NMI Holdings (NMIH), which belongs to the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. When looking at the last two reports, this mortgage insurance company has...
Regeneron (REGN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Regeneron (REGN) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
W.R. Berkley (WRB) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
W.R. Berkley (WRB) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.41%. A quarter...
Phillips 66 (PSX) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
Phillips 66 PSX is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company’s adjusted earnings per share of $6.46 comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.98 on stronger refining margins worldwide. Phillips...
Should You Buy Woodward (WWD) Ahead of Earnings?
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Woodward, Inc. WWD, may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Woodward is seeing favorable earnings estimate...
TotalEnergies (TTE) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
TotalEnergies TTE is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 8, before the opening bell. This company reported negative earnings surprise in the last reported quarter. Let’s focus on the factors that might have impacted its fourth-quarter performance. Factors at Play. TotalEnergies’ fourth-quarter performance is likely to have...
Can nVent (NVT) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering nVent Electric (NVT), which belongs to the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. When looking at the last two reports, this maker of electrical connection and...
Nutrien (NTR) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
Coke (KO) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Hologic (HOLX)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $82.96 in the previous session. Hologic has gained 10.9% since the start of the year compared to the -17.1% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the -25.8% return for the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry.
Is Bank7 (BSVN) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Bank7 (BSVN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Bank7 is one of 871...
PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Paccar (PCAR)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 13.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $112.89 in the previous session. Paccar has gained 13.4% since the start of the year compared to the -47.8% move for the Zacks Auto-Tires-Trucks sector and the -57.6% return for the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry.
Tractor Supply (TSCO) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Tractor Supply (TSCO) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.93 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.85%. A quarter...
Is Byd Co. (BYDDY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Here's What Could Help Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXS) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
Why Kroger (KR) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
