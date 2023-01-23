Quadpack Launches Refillable Idol Woodacity Solo Twist Compact for Left- & Right-handed Consumers

Read full article on original website
gcimagazine.com
Quadpack Launches Light Me Up Airless Refillable Flow Pen
Quadpack has launched Light Me Up, a collection of airless refillable flow pens featuring four different sensorial, cold-touch tips. The 6.6 ml pen can be used for makeup and skin care, being ideal for liquid and low-viscosity formulations. The inner bottle can be easily removed for recycling and replaced with...
gcimagazine.com
Super Slim Refill Lipstick by HCP Packaging
For premium brands consciously curating their product lines with planet-friendly packaging, HCP’s stock “Super Slim Refill Lipstick” is a chic, rechargeable design that doesn’t compromise on the wow-factor, available with a round or square profile. Featuring a 6.3 mm cup for accurate application, this lipstick makes a bold style statement with aluminum cladding and an on-trend ultra-slender design.
gcimagazine.com
[update] TRESemmé Revamps Pack Designs, Sizes & Formulas + Launches Sulfate-free Collection
TRESemmé is revamping its formulas and introducing new pack designs and sizes this year. [update: January 25, 2023] It has also introduced a new sulfate-free collection, powered by natural coconut oil droplets and infused with plant protein. Revamped TRESemmé Range. The enriched formulas contain TRESemmé’s ProStyle Technology, which...
gcimagazine.com
BGT YS-30 by Integrity Ingredients Corporation
BGT YS-30, sodium cocoyl alaninate, is a mild, amino acid derived, sulfate-free, natural surfactant. It features high foaming power, a wide pH working range and strong, hard water resistance. Extremely safe and non-irritating, it leaves skin smooth and moist and is an excellent choice for shampoos, cleansers and baby formulations. BGT YS-30 is an anionic mild surfactant made from L-alanine and plant-derived fatty acids. Under weak acid to alkaline conditions, BGT YS-30 has high foaming power, strong resistance to hard water. Smooth and moist after washing, suitable for shampoo and cleanser.
gcimagazine.com
Global Full Service Contract Manufacturer by Verla International
Verla International is a full-service contract manufacturer for clean beauty, organic/natural products located on 50 acres. Established in 1979, we specialize in tech transfer, reverse engineering, product development to manufacturing and fulfillment for performance driven formulas. For more information, visit www.verlainternational.com.
gcimagazine.com
After 8+ Years, is Canada Ready to Ban Animal Testing for Cosmetics?
Since at least 2015, Cosmetics & Toiletries has been following Canada's efforts to ban animal testing for cosmetics. Now, in 2023, The Globe and Mail reports that after years of discussion, Ottawa is set to ban animal testing on cosmetics, and that Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is "set to push forward the changes to the federal Food and Drugs Act," taking it national.
gcimagazine.com
Tokiwa Showcasing Refillable Packaging at MakeUp in LA
Tokiwa is showcasing its refillable packaging offerings at MakeUp in LA, including its refillable eyebrow pencil technology. Tokiwa offers refillable wooden pencils, liquid liners, eyeliners, brow pencils and lipsticks that are clean and sustainable. In addition to refillable pencils, Tokiwa offers eyebrow pencils; eyeshadows and eyeshadow sticks, lip liners and...
gcimagazine.com
FDA Colorants by Spectra Colors Corp
Spectra Colors offers small-quantity batch-certified colorants to be used in drop-in formulations. The company’s FD&C and D&C dye products are available as powders, with specific colors available in liquid and granular form. For more information, visit www.spectracolors.com/fdc-dyes.
gcimagazine.com
gcimagazine.com
Revieve Expands Digital Beauty with Google Cloud Partnership
Revieve, a digital brand experience company, has announced a partnership with Google Cloud, enabling the beauty industry to deliver personalized experience solutions through its beauty and wellness technology. Revieve’s AI/AR-powered solutions offer consumers experiences with digital makeup, skin care and other beauty. Retailers and beauty brands can provide expert advice...
gcimagazine.com
School House Adds VP of Brand Strategy to Engage & Elevate Clients
School House has appointed Amber Williams as its first vice president of brand strategy. Williams will provide strategic and inspirational leadership for the creative agency to engage and elevate clients. She will join the agency’s leadership team, which includes Christopher Skinner, principal and founder, and Elizabeth Marvin, who was appointed president in October 2022.
gcimagazine.com
Ourside Debuts Clean Luxury Fragrances from Black-owned Brand
Founded by Keta Burke-Williams, Ourside has launched with a trio of luxury fragrances, as well as a discovery kit. The launch comes amid a boom for the category. Per NPD, Q3 2022 U.S. prestige fragrance sales grew 11% year-over-year, totaling $1.3 billion. Average prices helped drive results and expanded faster...
gcimagazine.com
Miles Delivers Fragrance-forward Deodorants and Antiperspirants to Teens
Miles Consumer Products is a teen-centric personal care company offering fragrance-forward deodorants and antiperspirants under the Miles brand. Retailing in the United States on Amazon, starting at $17.99 for a two-pack, the brand's deodorant comes in three scents: Clean, Fresh and Rugged. Previously: JB Skrub Targets Tween Boys with Clean,...
gcimagazine.com
Campo Songyi Total Extract 60% by Campo Research
Campo Songyi Total Extract 60% is a skin brightening ingredient with clinical efficacy and immediate consumer perceivable results. It is derived from the matsutake mushroom and can be formulated into skin brightening soap bars, liquid soaps, shower gel, facial foam, creams, serum, lotions and more. For more information, visit www.campo-research.com.
