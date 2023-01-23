ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Quadpack Launches Refillable Idol Woodacity Solo Twist Compact for Left- & Right-handed Consumers

By Editorial Submissions
gcimagazine.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
gcimagazine.com

Quadpack Launches Light Me Up Airless Refillable Flow Pen

Quadpack has launched Light Me Up, a collection of airless refillable flow pens featuring four different sensorial, cold-touch tips. The 6.6 ml pen can be used for makeup and skin care, being ideal for liquid and low-viscosity formulations. The inner bottle can be easily removed for recycling and replaced with...
gcimagazine.com

Super Slim Refill Lipstick by HCP Packaging

For premium brands consciously curating their product lines with planet-friendly packaging, HCP’s stock “Super Slim Refill Lipstick” is a chic, rechargeable design that doesn’t compromise on the wow-factor, available with a round or square profile. Featuring a 6.3 mm cup for accurate application, this lipstick makes a bold style statement with aluminum cladding and an on-trend ultra-slender design.
gcimagazine.com

[update] TRESemmé Revamps Pack Designs, Sizes & Formulas + Launches Sulfate-free Collection

TRESemmé is revamping its formulas and introducing new pack designs and sizes this year. [update: January 25, 2023] It has also introduced a new sulfate-free collection, powered by natural coconut oil droplets and infused with plant protein. Revamped TRESemmé Range. The enriched formulas contain TRESemmé’s ProStyle Technology, which...
gcimagazine.com

BGT YS-30 by Integrity Ingredients Corporation

BGT YS-30, sodium cocoyl alaninate, is a mild, amino acid derived, sulfate-free, natural surfactant. It features high foaming power, a wide pH working range and strong, hard water resistance. Extremely safe and non-irritating, it leaves skin smooth and moist and is an excellent choice for shampoos, cleansers and baby formulations. BGT YS-30 is an anionic mild surfactant made from L-alanine and plant-derived fatty acids. Under weak acid to alkaline conditions, BGT YS-30 has high foaming power, strong resistance to hard water. Smooth and moist after washing, suitable for shampoo and cleanser.
gcimagazine.com

Global Full Service Contract Manufacturer by Verla International

Verla International is a full-service contract manufacturer for clean beauty, organic/natural products located on 50 acres. Established in 1979, we specialize in tech transfer, reverse engineering, product development to manufacturing and fulfillment for performance driven formulas. For more information, visit www.verlainternational.com.
gcimagazine.com

After 8+ Years, is Canada Ready to Ban Animal Testing for Cosmetics?

Since at least 2015, Cosmetics & Toiletries has been following Canada's efforts to ban animal testing for cosmetics. Now, in 2023, The Globe and Mail reports that after years of discussion, Ottawa is set to ban animal testing on cosmetics, and that Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is "set to push forward the changes to the federal Food and Drugs Act," taking it national.
gcimagazine.com

Tokiwa Showcasing Refillable Packaging at MakeUp in LA

Tokiwa is showcasing its refillable packaging offerings at MakeUp in LA, including its refillable eyebrow pencil technology. Tokiwa offers refillable wooden pencils, liquid liners, eyeliners, brow pencils and lipsticks that are clean and sustainable. In addition to refillable pencils, Tokiwa offers eyebrow pencils; eyeshadows and eyeshadow sticks, lip liners and...
gcimagazine.com

FDA Colorants by Spectra Colors Corp

Spectra Colors offers small-quantity batch-certified colorants to be used in drop-in formulations. The company’s FD&C and D&C dye products are available as powders, with specific colors available in liquid and granular form. For more information, visit www.spectracolors.com/fdc-dyes.
gcimagazine.com

TRESemmé Revamps Pack Designs, Sizes & Formulas

TRESemmé is revamping its formulas and introducing new pack designs and sizes this year. The enriched formulas contain TRESemmé’s ProStyle Technology, which features an amino acid complex to help fortify and protect the complex internal microstructure of hair. Cermides also help shield the hair fibers and prevent breakage.
gcimagazine.com

Revieve Expands Digital Beauty with Google Cloud Partnership

Revieve, a digital brand experience company, has announced a partnership with Google Cloud, enabling the beauty industry to deliver personalized experience solutions through its beauty and wellness technology. Revieve’s AI/AR-powered solutions offer consumers experiences with digital makeup, skin care and other beauty. Retailers and beauty brands can provide expert advice...
gcimagazine.com

School House Adds VP of Brand Strategy to Engage & Elevate Clients

School House has appointed Amber Williams as its first vice president of brand strategy. Williams will provide strategic and inspirational leadership for the creative agency to engage and elevate clients. She will join the agency’s leadership team, which includes Christopher Skinner, principal and founder, and Elizabeth Marvin, who was appointed president in October 2022.
gcimagazine.com

Ourside Debuts Clean Luxury Fragrances from Black-owned Brand

Founded by Keta Burke-Williams, Ourside has launched with a trio of luxury fragrances, as well as a discovery kit. The launch comes amid a boom for the category. Per NPD, Q3 2022 U.S. prestige fragrance sales grew 11% year-over-year, totaling $1.3 billion. Average prices helped drive results and expanded faster...
gcimagazine.com

Miles Delivers Fragrance-forward Deodorants and Antiperspirants to Teens

Miles Consumer Products is a teen-centric personal care company offering fragrance-forward deodorants and antiperspirants under the Miles brand. Retailing in the United States on Amazon, starting at $17.99 for a two-pack, the brand's deodorant comes in three scents: Clean, Fresh and Rugged. Previously: JB Skrub Targets Tween Boys with Clean,...
gcimagazine.com

Campo Songyi Total Extract 60% by Campo Research

Campo Songyi Total Extract 60% is a skin brightening ingredient with clinical efficacy and immediate consumer perceivable results. It is derived from the matsutake mushroom and can be formulated into skin brightening soap bars, liquid soaps, shower gel, facial foam, creams, serum, lotions and more. For more information, visit www.campo-research.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy