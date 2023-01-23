ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines shooting leaves 2 students dead, founder of education program in serious condition, police say

By Andi Babineau, Kara Devlin, CNN
wevv.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy