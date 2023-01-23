Read full article on original website
Missouri cruises to win over Ole Miss behind red-hot shooting performance
Missouri responded to a 3-for-28 3-point shooting performance against Alabama with a scorching night from beyond the arc against Ole Miss. The Tigers tied their best 3-point-shooting performance this season with 16 triples, which helped them to a 89-77 win over the Rebels on Tuesday in Oxford, Mississippi.
Ole Miss expected to host late-blooming, 2023 Lawrence County standout Jonathan Davis today and Thursday
Ole Miss is expected to host 2023 defensive lineman Jonathan Davis on Wednesday and Thursday prior to next week's National Signing Day. Davis, out of Lawrence County (Miss.) High School, is a late bloomer of sorts, whose recruitment has taken off over the last month or so. The 6-6, 305-pounder...
Ole Miss Football: Transfers fill short-term needs but don’t build champions
What can Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels learn from Georgia’s march to a second-straight national title, capped by the Dogs’ unprecedented 65-7 mauling of TCU in the championship game?. Driving home from a meeting, listening to the tail end of the game, and marveling at its...
State of the Program: Ole Miss Football
With the spring semester now underway in Oxford, let's take a look at how the major sports on campus sit early in 2023, continuing with football.
Tennessee gives former Missouri OC Josh Heupel big pay raise to $9 million
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — gave coach Josh Heupel, formerly Missouri’s offensive coordinator a big raise that puts him among the highest-paid coaches in college football after he led the Volunteers to their best season in more than 20 years. Heupel, 2-0 against the Tigers as Tennessee’s coach, coordinated Missouri’s...
Hickman boys wrestling falls to Jefferson City at home
Hickman boys wrestling lost 33-27 to Jefferson City on Wednesday in Columbia, despite splitting the matches. After a 24-6 deficit through the first six bouts, the Kewpies came back and put pressure on the Jays. Cole Harrell, a 175-pound senior, won the seventh match by pin.
Ole Miss Dominates Transfer Portal Open Window Period
The Rebels made the most of the first NCAA Transfer Portal window.
Mana Taimani chose Ole Miss because 'God helped guide me through the process'
Mana Taimani is excited about wearing the Red and Blue of Ole Miss, but he will have to wait a little while longer. The offensive lineman who committed to the Rebels on Monday night is a member of their 2023 class and won't arrive in Oxford until his degree work is completed at his community college. He will complete degree requirements at Diablo Valley College in time to get to Oxford in the late spring.
MSU bulks up o-line with Cade’s transfer
SPRINGFIELD– On the collegiate front, Ryan Beard secured some serious muscle to bulk up the Bears offensive line next season. Redshirt sophomore Erick Cade announced on social media, Monday, he’s transferring from Ole Miss to Missouri State. The 6’6, 345 pound man-child enrolled with the Rebels in 2021, but never saw the field in his […]
Missouri committee debates transgender health care, drag shows
The Neiss family drove from St. Louis to Jefferson City on Tuesday, a trip they’ve made many times over the past four years. The reason is always the same: Legislation they fear will harm their transgender son.
Mississippi State Trooper accused of shooting and killing neighbor’s dog
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A family in Calhoun City is mourning the loss of their family pet. Joey and Natalie Knight are accusing their neighbor, Mississippi State Trooper Raphael McClain, of shooting and killing their 9-year-old dog Sipsey over the weekend and now they are looking for justice.
Visitor to Ole Miss Killed in One-Vehicle ‘Incident’
The University of Mississippi Police Department is investigating a one-car vehicle incident that resulted in the death of a visitor to campus. The incident happened on Jan. 13 and involved an Ole Miss student and a visitor to campus. The victim, the visitor, sustained severe injuries and was taken by...
Ole Miss police investigate crash that killed campus visitor
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Police at the University of Mississippi are investigating a crash that killed a campus visitor. According to university officials, the one-vehicle crash happened on January 13. They said the crash involved a student which resulted in the death of a visitor to the campus. The victim sustained severe injuries and was […]
As California reels from its mass shooting, it's still safer than Missouri
Some might argue that the mass shooting that killed 11 people in California somehow proves gun restrictions don’t work. After all, California has the toughest gun-control laws in America. But even a cursory look at the data finds that tragedies like this are the exceptions that underscore the rule.
Bruce mourning death of mayor
BRUCE, Miss. (WTVA) - Bruce Mayor Rudy Pope died Tuesday morning while in hospice care in Oxford. He was 76 years old and was serving his third term as mayor. The city made the announcement on its Facebook page and WTVA 9 News confirmed. Sandra Pope said her husband died...
MAIN EVENT LOOMS IN CIRCUIT RETURN TO TUNICA
Tunica, Mississippi (January 25, 2023) - The World Series of Poker Circuit has returned to the Horseshoe Casino in Tunica, Mississippi, for another round of action after two successful stops here last year. Tunica has been a staple on the WSOP Circuit as this marking its 21st stop dating all...
Transgender advocates gather in Jefferson City to fight bills
JEFFERSON CITY — The House Committee on General Laws spent hours hearing testimony Tuesday evening on eight anti-LGBTQ bills, which opponents complained were scheduled with less than 25 hours’ notice. Bills prohibiting transgender women from competing on female athletic teams, banning gender affirming procedures for those under 18...
Candle from popular retailer with a dozen Mississippi locations recalled
A discount retailer with nearly a dozen Mississippi locations has recalled popular candles due to fire and safety issues. Ross Dress for Less, with locations scattered from Gulfport to Olive Branch, sold nearly 6,000 impacted candles nationwide last autumn. Now, after reports of glass containers breaking and candles combusting, the company has issued a full recall.
Missouri AG office 'examining all legal options' against Columbia Public Schools
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is “committed” to pursuing the dismissal of Columbia Public Schools officials who allowed students to attend a diversity celebration last week that included a drag show. “Attorney General Bailey is examining all legal options and remains committed to the termination or resignation of...
Traveling trunks, pallid sturgeon education returning to Columbia schools
Missouri River Relief is continuing its free traveling trunk program to teach students about pallid sturgeon. Columbia Public Schools will partner with the nonprofit again after last year’s debut, which brought the trunks to 750 students, according to a news release.
