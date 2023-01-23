ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Missourian

Missouri cruises to win over Ole Miss behind red-hot shooting performance

Missouri responded to a 3-for-28 3-point shooting performance against Alabama with a scorching night from beyond the arc against Ole Miss. The Tigers tied their best 3-point-shooting performance this season with 16 triples, which helped them to a 89-77 win over the Rebels on Tuesday in Oxford, Mississippi.
OXFORD, MS
Columbia Missourian

Tennessee gives former Missouri OC Josh Heupel big pay raise to $9 million

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — gave coach Josh Heupel, formerly Missouri’s offensive coordinator a big raise that puts him among the highest-paid coaches in college football after he led the Volunteers to their best season in more than 20 years. Heupel, 2-0 against the Tigers as Tennessee’s coach, coordinated Missouri’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Columbia Missourian

Hickman boys wrestling falls to Jefferson City at home

Hickman boys wrestling lost 33-27 to Jefferson City on Wednesday in Columbia, despite splitting the matches. After a 24-6 deficit through the first six bouts, the Kewpies came back and put pressure on the Jays. Cole Harrell, a 175-pound senior, won the seventh match by pin.
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

Mana Taimani chose Ole Miss because 'God helped guide me through the process'

Mana Taimani is excited about wearing the Red and Blue of Ole Miss, but he will have to wait a little while longer. The offensive lineman who committed to the Rebels on Monday night is a member of their 2023 class and won't arrive in Oxford until his degree work is completed at his community college. He will complete degree requirements at Diablo Valley College in time to get to Oxford in the late spring.
OXFORD, MS
KOLR10 News

MSU bulks up o-line with Cade’s transfer

SPRINGFIELD– On the collegiate front, Ryan Beard secured some serious muscle to bulk up the Bears offensive line next season. Redshirt sophomore Erick Cade announced on social media, Monday, he’s transferring from Ole Miss to Missouri State. The 6’6, 345 pound man-child enrolled with the Rebels in 2021, but never saw the field in his […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
hottytoddy.com

Visitor to Ole Miss Killed in One-Vehicle ‘Incident’

The University of Mississippi Police Department is investigating a one-car vehicle incident that resulted in the death of a visitor to campus. The incident happened on Jan. 13 and involved an Ole Miss student and a visitor to campus. The victim, the visitor, sustained severe injuries and was taken by...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Ole Miss police investigate crash that killed campus visitor

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Police at the University of Mississippi are investigating a crash that killed a campus visitor. According to university officials, the one-vehicle crash happened on January 13. They said the crash involved a student which resulted in the death of a visitor to the campus. The victim sustained severe injuries and was […]
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Bruce mourning death of mayor

BRUCE, Miss. (WTVA) - Bruce Mayor Rudy Pope died Tuesday morning while in hospice care in Oxford. He was 76 years old and was serving his third term as mayor. The city made the announcement on its Facebook page and WTVA 9 News confirmed. Sandra Pope said her husband died...
OXFORD, MS
wsop.com

MAIN EVENT LOOMS IN CIRCUIT RETURN TO TUNICA

Tunica, Mississippi (January 25, 2023) - The World Series of Poker Circuit has returned to the Horseshoe Casino in Tunica, Mississippi, for another round of action after two successful stops here last year. Tunica has been a staple on the WSOP Circuit as this marking its 21st stop dating all...
TUNICA, MS
Columbia Missourian

Transgender advocates gather in Jefferson City to fight bills

JEFFERSON CITY — The House Committee on General Laws spent hours hearing testimony Tuesday evening on eight anti-LGBTQ bills, which opponents complained were scheduled with less than 25 hours’ notice. Bills prohibiting transgender women from competing on female athletic teams, banning gender affirming procedures for those under 18...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri AG office 'examining all legal options' against Columbia Public Schools

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is “committed” to pursuing the dismissal of Columbia Public Schools officials who allowed students to attend a diversity celebration last week that included a drag show. “Attorney General Bailey is examining all legal options and remains committed to the termination or resignation of...
COLUMBIA, MO

