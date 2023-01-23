ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

wogx.com

Florida author tackles bullying, kindness with new children's book

Florida author Carolyn H. Izzo hopes to inspire kindness against bullying in her new children's book, "I'm a Unicorn with One Red Wing." She stopped by Good Day Orlando to talk about the story behind her book, the inspiration, and tips for parents and teachers on how to talk to kids about bullying. Her book is available at My Oviedo Store in Oviedo, and via Amazon. Visit www.ImAUnicornWithOneRedWing.com for more info.
Orlando man escapes apartment fire with baby

Video shows flames shooting out of the roof of an apartment complex in Orlando on Thursday. One resident says he had to grab his baby, who had just been released from the NICU, and run!
