CMS Proposal Marks Shift After Years of Skilled Nursing Frustration with Medicare Advantage Diversions

HealthcareFinanceNews.com
More payer/provider transparency at point of care improves risk, quality
Increased data transparency between health plans and providers on care and coding gaps results in higher compliance, process improvement and positive behavior changes among network providers, according to a new report from information technology company IllumiCare. The report demonstrates, across multiple plans, that placing previously unavailable information on quality gaps,...
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
WALA-TV FOX10
Playing God: Medical staff accused of placing DNRs on patients without family knowledge
InvestigateTV - Chuck Milne remembers his big sister, Leona, who always struggled to fit in. “It was like a little girl trying to be somebody big and grown up,” Milne said. “But, you could still see the child, the angelic part.”. Milne said Leona was born with a...
Food Stamps Schedule: When To Anticipate February 2023 SNAP Payments
February's food stamp payments, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, are scheduled to go out soon. SNAP is the nation's most important anti-hunger program, helping...
msn.com
Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?
Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Maximum SNAP Benefits 2023: Here’s what each states has prepared for you!
The U.S. government annually adjusts the maximum payout for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to account for inflation. The new Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA) become effective each year on October 1 and remain in effect through the following year. The Food and Nutrition Service of the U.S. SNAP Benefits 2023.
AOL Corp
Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits
Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most vulnerable people, those who are disabled or blind and have limited resources. Together, the Social Security Administration (SSA) paid $1 trillion to 65 million monthly beneficiaries in 2021.
msn.com
Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023
In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
Social Security Schedule: When February 2023 Benefit Payments Are Sent
The next round of Social Security checks are scheduled to go out in February. Social Security recipients will continue to see bigger benefit checks, thanks to the 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA)...
Social Security Supplemental Income 2023 — New increased $914 direct payments return next week – exact check timeline
THE government is sending millions of Americans a new SSI payment next week. The checks will go out on February 1, more than a month after recipients saw their last payments on December 30. SSI beneficiaries generally receive checks on the first of the month, but some months are different...
Social Security: What Happens if I Don’t Have 40 Credits?
Although more than 70 million Americans were receiving Social Security benefits as of Nov. 2022, qualification isn't automatic. If you want to claim retirement benefits, not only will you have to be...
Nearly 1 in 4 U.S. hospitalized patients experience harmful events, study finds
Nearly 1 in 4 patients who are admitted to hospitals in the U.S. will experience harm, according to a study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The stark findings underscore that, despite decades of effort, U.S. hospitals still have a long way to go to improve patient safety, experts say.
allnurses.com
Should Hospitals Rehire LPNs/LVNs?
Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. One large healthcare system, Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has decided to do just that-bring LPNs back to address the staffing crisis. Note: LVNs (licensed vocational nurses) and LPNs (licensed practical nurses) are the same, but they...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Update: 32 States Extended Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Through January 2023, 32 states (and counting) have extended emergency SNAP allotments.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Third round of January payments worth up to $4,194 arriving tomorrow
The third and final round of Social Security retirement payments slated to be distributed in January are set to go out to recipients in just one day. The payment, worth up to $4,194, is scheduled to be disbursed on Wednesday for recipients who were born between the 21st and 31st of the month. The payment is the third round of payments being issued from the Social Security Administration, which issues payments to recipients based on their date of birth, according to the administration's calendar.
Futurity
Doctors’ emotions can lead to useless end-of-life care
A new behavioral model explains a long-standing health care mystery: Why do so many terminally ill patients undergo intense last-ditch end-of-life treatments with little chance of meaningful life extension?. Surveys repeatedly indicate that nearly all people would rather die peacefully at home, yet painful, long-shot treatments remain common, and efforts...
MedicalXpress
Private patients receive treatment for heart conditions more often than those with basic health insurance, says study
Patients in Switzerland with supplementary private health insurance are more likely to undergo cardiac procedures than those with only basic health insurance. This has been demonstrated in a study by researchers from the University of Basel and the Cantonal Hospital of Aarau. The paper is published in the journal JAMA Network Open.
MedicalXpress
Study: COVID surges caused higher mortality among non-COVID patients
Overall patient care suffered during the coronavirus pandemic when COVID-19 surges swamped U.S. hospitals, especially in patients 45 years and older, a study by a Kennesaw State University researcher shows. According to assistant professor of economics Weiwei Chen, who began her research when COVID peaked during the summer of 2020,...
ajmc.com
Adults With Diabetes in High-Deductible Health Plans More Likely to Have Severe Hyperglycemia
Adults with diabetes who were forced to switch from an employer-sponsored health plan to a high-deductible health plan (HDHP) were 25% more likely to require an emergency department (ED) or hospital visit for hyperglycemia, but not for hypoglycemia, than those who did not switch plans. Patients with diabetes who were...
