ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

CMS Proposal Marks Shift After Years of Skilled Nursing Frustration with Medicare Advantage Diversions

By Amy Stulick
skillednursingnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

More payer/provider transparency at point of care improves risk, quality

Increased data transparency between health plans and providers on care and coding gaps results in higher compliance, process improvement and positive behavior changes among network providers, according to a new report from information technology company IllumiCare. The report demonstrates, across multiple plans, that placing previously unavailable information on quality gaps,...
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
AOL Corp

Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits

Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most vulnerable people, those who are disabled or blind and have limited resources. Together, the Social Security Administration (SSA) paid $1 trillion to 65 million monthly beneficiaries in 2021.
msn.com

Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023

In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
allnurses.com

Should Hospitals Rehire LPNs/LVNs?

Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. One large healthcare system, Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has decided to do just that-bring LPNs back to address the staffing crisis. Note: LVNs (licensed vocational nurses) and LPNs (licensed practical nurses) are the same, but they...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Third round of January payments worth up to $4,194 arriving tomorrow

The third and final round of Social Security retirement payments slated to be distributed in January are set to go out to recipients in just one day. The payment, worth up to $4,194, is scheduled to be disbursed on Wednesday for recipients who were born between the 21st and 31st of the month. The payment is the third round of payments being issued from the Social Security Administration, which issues payments to recipients based on their date of birth, according to the administration's calendar.
Futurity

Doctors’ emotions can lead to useless end-of-life care

A new behavioral model explains a long-standing health care mystery: Why do so many terminally ill patients undergo intense last-ditch end-of-life treatments with little chance of meaningful life extension?. Surveys repeatedly indicate that nearly all people would rather die peacefully at home, yet painful, long-shot treatments remain common, and efforts...
MedicalXpress

Study: COVID surges caused higher mortality among non-COVID patients

Overall patient care suffered during the coronavirus pandemic when COVID-19 surges swamped U.S. hospitals, especially in patients 45 years and older, a study by a Kennesaw State University researcher shows. According to assistant professor of economics Weiwei Chen, who began her research when COVID peaked during the summer of 2020,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy