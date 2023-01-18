ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King, NC

Foothills Middle School Wrestling Tournament results South Stokes moves atop the Northwest 1A A bo...

 9 days ago
Varsity Team Scores: Mount Airy (164), Chestnut Grove (156), Central Middle (150), Pilot Middle (124), Piney Grove (114), Southeastern (114), North District (85), Elkin Middle (19).

DANBURY – Visiting No. 4 South Stokes grabs an early advantage in the Northwest 1A Conference race with a 69-59 win on Friday against No. 3 North Stokes. Both teams came into the game at 5-0 in league play and performed in front of an over-capacity crowd.

Wyatt Cigliano, a sixth grader at Southeastern Stokes Middle School, still loves and follows any kind of racing, but he has found a new love in wrestling. Wyatt was born with Cerebral Palsy and is enjoying his first year as a member of the Warriors’ program.

KING – West Stokes hosted Mid-State 2A Conference opponent North Forsyth on Friday and swept both the varsity boys and girls games. The boys won 65-38 and the girls in a much closer game 40-32.

KING – West Stokes’ girls basketball improves to 13-0 all-time against North Forsyth with its 40-32 win on Friday as Ava Santoro scored 12 points and added four assists to help led the Wildcats.

DANBURY – North Stokes broke a two-game losing streak against Northwest 1A Conference and county-rival South Stokes on Friday with a 53-33 victory. Freshman Gabbi Greer scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the effort.

KING – Back in November, North Stokes broke West Stokes’ 18-game winning streak over the Vikings that dated back to Dec. 2007 with a 61-50 victory in Danbury. On Wednesday, the Wildcats redeemed themselves with a 70-54 win in a game they never trailed in.

DANBURY – Samuel Collins scored 22 points and Will Greer had a big game with 16 points and 12 rebounds as North Stokes defeated Mount Airy 71-47 on Friday in an all-important Northwest 1A Conference game.

KING – Senior Ava Santoro’s 15-foot jump shot from just right of the free throw line with 12-seconds left in the game lift West Stokes to a 40-39 win over county-rival North Stokes on Wednesday.

North Stokes football coach Jamie Fortner host the second annual middle school football signing. Front Row: Cayden Fryar, Tristan Dodson, Wyatt Long, Wyatt Collins, Hunter Overby, and Levi Richardson. Coaches: David Martin (PGMS) Paul Curtis, Matthew Wise, Jamie Fortner, David Anderson, Dylan James

WALNUT COVE – South Stokes hosted its’ annual Rick Williams Duals with seven other teams participating. Asheboro placed first in the round robin wrestling event with Starmount finishing second. Other teams attending were Elkin, McMichael, Patrick County, South Iredell, and Reagan.

KING – Coach Jimmy Upchurch has been rehired to lead the football program at West Stokes after Chris Johnson stepped down more t...



King, NC
The Stokes News is based in King, North Carolina, and serves surrounding areas.

