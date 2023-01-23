Read full article on original website
Low income seniors in may qualify for San Diego County Transportation Program
A local nonprofit organization received a $1.5 million grant from the County of San Diego to provide free rides for low-income seniors throughout the region. The funds were granted to the Jewish Family Services of San Diego to launch the San Diego County Senior Transportation Program in partnership with the County of San Diego Health And Services Agency, and LiveWell San Diego. The program will be operated through Jewish Family Services’ “On the Go”, which remains the county’s largest senior transportation service.
San Diego County approved Holocaust Exhibit ahead of International Remembrance Day
Survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau gather on Friday to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the camp, marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day. On this annual day of commemoration, the United Nations urges every member state to honor the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and millions of other victims of Nazism. Survivors during World War II.
San Diego County completes annual Point in Time count
More than a thousand volunteers gathered early Thursday morning throughout San Diego County to conduct the annual Point in Time count by engaging with individuals experiencing homelessness. Nearly 1,500 volunteers participated in the count, led by the Regional Task Force on Homelessness, to provide a snapshot of unsheltered San Diegans...
SD County Warns Active Tuberculosis Reported at Boys & Girls Club National City
The San Diego County Health And Human Services Agency announced Thursday possible Tuberculosis exposure among students and staff at Boys& Girls Club’s National City location and some boys & Girls Club summer campsites. County Health Officials warn that the possible period of exposure ran from May 28, 2022, to...
Wyyerd Fiber launched service in National City and Chula Vista
A new fiber-to-the-premise Internet Service Provider is available to Chula Vista and National City Residents. Wyyerd Fiber recently launched in Chula Vista and National City to provide a full suite of fast and reliable wire-based internet service to residences, businesses, enterprises, carriers, and non-profit partners including government and education entities.
FBI Seeks Help in Identifying National City Bank Robbery Suspect
The FBI San Diego Feild Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to rob a National City Bank of America last week. According to the FBI San Diego, a male estimated in his late 30’s entered Bank of America located at 253 East 8th St, on Jan.18 at approximately 4:30 p.m. According to authorities, the man presented the teller with a note but fled on foot when the teller did not provide any money.
Larry Millete to stand trial in death of wife Maya Millete
San Diego Superior Court Judge Swayne Morning on Wednesday ordered Larry Millete to stand trial for the murder of May “Maya” Millete, who was last seen on Jan.7 at her Chula Vista home. The ruling comes on the tenth day of the preliminary hearing which the prosecution featured...
Man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for blowing up two ATMs
A man was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison on Friday for denoting explosive devices at two ATMs in San Diego in an attempt to steal money from those machines. Chad Lee Engel, 50, of Chula Vista pleaded guilty to one count of bank burglary and conspiracy to commit bank burglary. He received the same charges as his co-defendant Scott Michel Petri for the attempted burglary on July 4 and Aug.13, 2017.
Authorities saw a decrease in ghost gun seizures in 2022 than in 2021
San Diego County Sheriff's office saw a dip in ghost gun seizures last year by about 30 percent when compared to 2021, according to an annual report on Gun Violence presented to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. The Sheriff’s Department seized 187 privately made non-serialized guns, also known...
Woman fatally struck by two vehicles in Chula Vista
A woman was fatally struck by two cars Thursday afternoon in a busy Chua Vista street, authorities announced. The collision happened in the 600 Block of Palomar street at approximately 6:43 P.M., according to Chula Vista Police Officer Brandon Andaluz. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered a black Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound when the driver hit a pedestrian in the second lane.
