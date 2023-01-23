ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

chulavistatoday.com

Wyyerd Fiber launched service in National City and Chula Vista

A new fiber-to-the-premise Internet Service Provider is available to Chula Vista and National City Residents. Wyyerd Fiber recently launched in Chula Vista and National City to provide a full suite of fast and reliable wire-based internet service to residences, businesses, enterprises, carriers, and non-profit partners including government and education entities.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Coast News

SANDAG, Caltrans offer transportation plans

REGION — SANDAG and Caltrans is asking for commentary on two recently released draft transportation plans, for the San Diego region: the Coast, Canyons, and Trails (CCT) and the North County Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plans (CMCP). Near term priorities include multimodal improvements at both the east and west ends...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Supervisors OK Upgrades to Popular Mount Woodson Hiking Area

County supervisors Wednesday unanimously approved upgrades to a popular hiking spot near the community of Ramona and the city of Poway. Located west of state Route 67, the Mount Woodson Gateway County Preserve has several trails, including one leading to Potato Chip Rock, a noted tourist spot. Planned improvements include...
POWAY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Low income seniors in may qualify for San Diego County Transportation Program

A local nonprofit organization received a $1.5 million grant from the County of San Diego to provide free rides for low-income seniors throughout the region. The funds were granted to the Jewish Family Services of San Diego to launch the San Diego County Senior Transportation Program in partnership with the County of San Diego Health And Services Agency, and LiveWell San Diego. The program will be operated through Jewish Family Services’ “On the Go”, which remains the county’s largest senior transportation service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

San Diego Moves Closer To Bringing In Sweeping Parking Changes

The city of San Diego moved closer to bringing in sweeping towing changes on Wednesday following new reports that the city is losing $1.5 million due to lost fees and fines. For several years, strict parking rules in San Diego, specifically street parking signs that list odd times that can vary by street, have been racking up fees for many residents in the city. Parking enforcement agents have been especially tenacious in giving fines, with the city even towing and auctioning off 32,000 vehicles in the past six years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

500 GATHER AT SANTEE YMCA OVER LOCKER ROOM CONTROVERSY

Photo, left: Conservative activist Carl DeMaio speaks at rally. January 23, 2023 (Santee) -- On a rain-soaked, muddy field at the Santee YMCA, around 500 peaceful rally goers and counter protesters turned out on January 18th. Organizers staged a rally supporting women and girls’ rights over concerns regarding a transgender person in the women’s locker room, while counter protesters turned out in support of transgender rights.
SANTEE, CA
daytrippen.com

Carlsbad Strawberry Company U-Pick Farm

The Carlsbad Strawberry Company is a family-run grower of fruits and vegetables. Now in its third generation, they have been farming in this area since 1948. The strawberry field had been part of the Carlsbad landscape long before Interstate 5 was built. The strawberry field is located at the corner...
CARLSBAD, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Eggs, Eggs, and More Eggs!

Did you know that State Street Farmers Market vendors sell farm fresh, pastured eggs from locally raised chickens? If you haven’t tried a farm fresh egg, you truly don’t know what you are missing. They really are that good. Visit your downtown Carlsbad farmers market every Wednesday from 2:30-6:00pm and bring home a dozen or two!
CARLSBAD, CA
sandiegonewsdesk.com

SDG&E Sticker Shock Hits a Nerve

Before you open your January SDG&E bill, pull up a chair or have a mattress on the floor to break your fall. Your bill will have doubled from January of last year. I blame California’s delusional and destructive war on affordable energy, otherwise known as Climate Action Plans. Newsom...
LA MESA, CA
hispanosnews.com

San Diego Zoo Safari Park to Host Seniors Free in February

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park invites guests ages 65 and older to visit for free throughout the entire month of February. During Seniors Free month, seniors may present their valid photo ID upon arrival and gain free admission to the Safari Park, where they can explore expansive habitats and connect with wildlife. The Safari Park’s 1,800 acres are home to vital conservation efforts—with more than 3,000 animals representing over 300 species, and a botanical collection of more than 1.75 million plants—offering remarkable educational opportunities and fun for the whole family. By visiting the Safari Park, guests help support San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in its mission to save wildlife worldwide and help create a world where all life thrives. The Seniors Free offer is valid only at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and only for the month of February; parking not included.
SAN DIEGO, CA

