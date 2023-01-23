Read full article on original website
chulavistatoday.com
Wyyerd Fiber launched service in National City and Chula Vista
A new fiber-to-the-premise Internet Service Provider is available to Chula Vista and National City Residents. Wyyerd Fiber recently launched in Chula Vista and National City to provide a full suite of fast and reliable wire-based internet service to residences, businesses, enterprises, carriers, and non-profit partners including government and education entities.
Coast News
SANDAG, Caltrans offer transportation plans
REGION — SANDAG and Caltrans is asking for commentary on two recently released draft transportation plans, for the San Diego region: the Coast, Canyons, and Trails (CCT) and the North County Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plans (CMCP). Near term priorities include multimodal improvements at both the east and west ends...
Supervisors OK Upgrades to Popular Mount Woodson Hiking Area
County supervisors Wednesday unanimously approved upgrades to a popular hiking spot near the community of Ramona and the city of Poway. Located west of state Route 67, the Mount Woodson Gateway County Preserve has several trails, including one leading to Potato Chip Rock, a noted tourist spot. Planned improvements include...
chulavistatoday.com
Low income seniors in may qualify for San Diego County Transportation Program
A local nonprofit organization received a $1.5 million grant from the County of San Diego to provide free rides for low-income seniors throughout the region. The funds were granted to the Jewish Family Services of San Diego to launch the San Diego County Senior Transportation Program in partnership with the County of San Diego Health And Services Agency, and LiveWell San Diego. The program will be operated through Jewish Family Services’ “On the Go”, which remains the county’s largest senior transportation service.
Construction begins on new Oceanside affordable housing development
A new $26 million affordable housing project in Oceanside broke ground last week, marking the eighth complex to begin development in San Diego County through funding from California’s No Place Like Home program.
Support, criticism of transgender rights at Santee City Council meeting
The burning debate over whether Christynne Wood, a transgender woman, should have been allowed to use a women’s locker room at the local YMCA continued at a Santee city council meeting Wednesday.
californiaglobe.com
San Diego Moves Closer To Bringing In Sweeping Parking Changes
The city of San Diego moved closer to bringing in sweeping towing changes on Wednesday following new reports that the city is losing $1.5 million due to lost fees and fines. For several years, strict parking rules in San Diego, specifically street parking signs that list odd times that can vary by street, have been racking up fees for many residents in the city. Parking enforcement agents have been especially tenacious in giving fines, with the city even towing and auctioning off 32,000 vehicles in the past six years.
San Diego plotting to tax drivers 'into submission' with new highway mileage toll
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond says local leaders are trying to tax drivers "into submission" by converting more than 800 freeway miles into toll lanes.
eastcountymagazine.org
500 GATHER AT SANTEE YMCA OVER LOCKER ROOM CONTROVERSY
Photo, left: Conservative activist Carl DeMaio speaks at rally. January 23, 2023 (Santee) -- On a rain-soaked, muddy field at the Santee YMCA, around 500 peaceful rally goers and counter protesters turned out on January 18th. Organizers staged a rally supporting women and girls’ rights over concerns regarding a transgender person in the women’s locker room, while counter protesters turned out in support of transgender rights.
Tensions high as transgender locker room debate hits Santee City Council
Over 100 people filled the Santee city council room just before 6 p.m. Wednesday quickly turning the council chamber into standing room only.
daytrippen.com
Carlsbad Strawberry Company U-Pick Farm
The Carlsbad Strawberry Company is a family-run grower of fruits and vegetables. Now in its third generation, they have been farming in this area since 1948. The strawberry field had been part of the Carlsbad landscape long before Interstate 5 was built. The strawberry field is located at the corner...
kusi.com
City Council shoots down Gloria’s City Core Revitalization Proposal
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council voted against Mayor Todd Gloria’s City Core Revitalization proposal. The proposal sought to fix up City Hall, the Civil Center Plaza, and the Infamous Ash Street Property. President and CEO Bill Roper of the Roper Capital Company says the...
chulavistatoday.com
SD County Warns Active Tuberculosis Reported at Boys & Girls Club National City
The San Diego County Health And Human Services Agency announced Thursday possible Tuberculosis exposure among students and staff at Boys& Girls Club’s National City location and some boys & Girls Club summer campsites. County Health Officials warn that the possible period of exposure ran from May 28, 2022, to...
northcountydailystar.com
Eggs, Eggs, and More Eggs!
Did you know that State Street Farmers Market vendors sell farm fresh, pastured eggs from locally raised chickens? If you haven’t tried a farm fresh egg, you truly don’t know what you are missing. They really are that good. Visit your downtown Carlsbad farmers market every Wednesday from 2:30-6:00pm and bring home a dozen or two!
San Diego residents voice frustrations about condition of Guy Street
San Diego city officials say that this section of Guy Street is what's known as an "unimproved" road.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
SDG&E Sticker Shock Hits a Nerve
Before you open your January SDG&E bill, pull up a chair or have a mattress on the floor to break your fall. Your bill will have doubled from January of last year. I blame California’s delusional and destructive war on affordable energy, otherwise known as Climate Action Plans. Newsom...
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista City Council Postponed Deliberation for District 3 Appointment
The Chula Vista City Council postponed its decision on Tuesday to appoint one of the ten final applicants o fill the District 3 vacancy after several hours of hearing comments from the public and interviewing. The four elected officials on the city council agreed to schedule a special meeting on...
Balboa Park reopens as cleanup of downed trees continues
City of San Diego officials announced Friday morning that Balboa Park is fully open to visitors and park employees, but the public is being reminded that cleanup will continue.
KPBS
Legal battle over San Diego housing vouchers continues, with a new twist
Last year, in the midst of a long-running lawsuit, the city’s housing commission raised the maximum amount its voucher will cover significantly — increasing them by 37% for the most expensive neighborhoods. There was a $1 million legal fight over who gets credit for the higher amounts. Each...
hispanosnews.com
San Diego Zoo Safari Park to Host Seniors Free in February
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park invites guests ages 65 and older to visit for free throughout the entire month of February. During Seniors Free month, seniors may present their valid photo ID upon arrival and gain free admission to the Safari Park, where they can explore expansive habitats and connect with wildlife. The Safari Park’s 1,800 acres are home to vital conservation efforts—with more than 3,000 animals representing over 300 species, and a botanical collection of more than 1.75 million plants—offering remarkable educational opportunities and fun for the whole family. By visiting the Safari Park, guests help support San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in its mission to save wildlife worldwide and help create a world where all life thrives. The Seniors Free offer is valid only at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and only for the month of February; parking not included.
