“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters

Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
Is Rui Hachimura playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Lakers vs. Spurs

The Lakers made the first splash of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Wizards in a deal finalized Monday. Hachimura averaged 13.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game in Washington this season before the trade was completed. While the 24-year-old forward doesn't post All-Star numbers, he is the kind of player who should fit well alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
How long is Luka Doncic out? Ankle injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Mavericks star

The Dallas Mavericks will be sweating on the health of Luka Doncic after the All-Star guard exited Thursday night's game against the Phoenix Suns with an ankle injury. Doncic has been relatively durable this season, only missing five games. However, with the Mavericks in the thick of the playoff race out West, sitting at 25-24 entering Thursday's contest, they can't afford to be without their leading man for long.
Who says no? Debating potential trade packages for Raptors' Pascal Siakam, featuring Warriors, Suns

It's unclear if the Raptors will even entertain offers for Pascal Siakam ahead of this season's trade deadline, but if they do part ways with him, expect quite the haul. TSN's Michael Grange was told by one league insider in early January that the Raptors would likely get "a s—load" if they were to trade Siakam. That message has remained the same in the weeks since, with NBA insider Marc Stein saying it would take "lots" to pry Siakam away from the Raptors and The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor saying the return would be "enormous."
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two Seasons

The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the National Basketball League, with a record of 35-12, and currently riding a nine-game win streak. Sitting atop the Eastern Conference, four and a half games above the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics will be looking to extend their win streak to 10 games on Monday, January 23, 2023, against the 17-29 Orlando Magic.
Detroit Pistons avoid franchise's worst 50-game mark — which has roots in Dick Vitale

Rejoice! The Detroit Pistons’ road victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night left them at 13-37 on the season. While that’s still the NBA’s second-worst record — 1½ games ahead of the Houston Rockets, who come to town Saturday — it avoided tying the franchise record for the worst 50-game start, set by three teams: The 1980-81, ’93-94 and ’21-22 Pistons all started 12-38, finishing with 21, 20 and 20 wins, respectively. Still, this year’s iteration...
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Wednesday, Jan. 25

There are 10 games on Wednesday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Pacers-Magic, Timberwolves-Pelicans, and Nets-76ers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
NBA All-Star starters picks: Making tough choices in Eastern, Western Conference ahead of 2023 All-Star Game

Here's a confession: I spent way too much time agonizing about who should be in this year's All-Star Game. That's the way that it should be. The performances in the NBA this season have been breathtaking. Many players have taken gigantic leaps from the relative obscurity that they were in last season. If you're picking your All-Stars based on what a star looked like when you last watched them two years ago, then you're doing these newcomers a massive disservice.
NBA FanDuel Picks 1/27: Best NBA DFS lineup advice for Friday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments

We have a small five-game daily fantasy basketball main slate on Friday night, beginning with the Bucks going on the road to play the Pacers at 7 p.m. ET and wrapping up with the Raptors continuing their road trip against the Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. Our FanDuel lineup has a good mix of veterans at the point and shooting guard spots, a standout guard, and a few sub-$6K sleepers with high DFS ceilings.
NBA All-Star voting 2023: When are reserves announced, how fan vote works & more

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is quickly approaching. After learning the names of the 10 players that will start in this year's game, the focus shifts to the 14 players that will earn the honor as All-Star reserves, a group that is sure to feature notable names, including potential first-time All-Stars.

