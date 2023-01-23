Read full article on original website
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Officer-involved Shooting Leaves Man In Wheelchair Dead In Huntington ParkWestmont Community NewsHuntington Park, CA
Jay Leno: His Rash of Bad Luck ContinuesHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Screw Top or Cork ?Peter DillsPasadena, CA
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Stephen Curry Explains Why He Threw His Mouthpiece After Jordan Poole Didn't Pass Him The Ball
Stephen Curry explained why he threw his mouthpiece after Jordan Poole didn't pass him the ball, as he got ejected for just the third time in his career.
Los Angeles Lakers Get Zach LaVine For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks, Zach Lowe Suggested This Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers receive Zach LaVine in return fro Russell Westbrook and their two first-round picks in this trade suggested by NBA analyst Zach Lowe.
“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters
Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
Russell Westbrook was delightfully flabbergasted to receive a rare compliment from a reporter
Nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook hasn’t always had the best relationship with reporters. He has had plenty of heated exchanges with the media while in press conferences during his time in the league. It often seems that he would rather be doing literally anything else than talk to sportswriters.
Former Charlotte Hornets Owner Admits He Regrets Selling His Franchise To Michael Jordan
Former Hornets owner Bob Johnson admitted that selling the franchise was one of his big regrets.
Pat Riley Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Will ‘Always Be’ His GOAT
The Heat president said his choice is based on the ‘longevity’ of their careers.
NBA All-Star voting results 2023: Full list of starters, reserves for Eastern, Western Conference rosters
We're past the halfway point of the 2022-23 NBA season, which means All-Star Weekend is coming soon. Ahead of this year's festivities, the "NBA on TNT" crew will reveal the starters and reserves from each conference. Once the pool of players is finalized, two All-Star captains will select their teams right before the All-Star Game begins.
Is Rui Hachimura playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Lakers vs. Spurs
The Lakers made the first splash of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Wizards in a deal finalized Monday. Hachimura averaged 13.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game in Washington this season before the trade was completed. While the 24-year-old forward doesn't post All-Star numbers, he is the kind of player who should fit well alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.
How long is Luka Doncic out? Ankle injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Mavericks star
The Dallas Mavericks will be sweating on the health of Luka Doncic after the All-Star guard exited Thursday night's game against the Phoenix Suns with an ankle injury. Doncic has been relatively durable this season, only missing five games. However, with the Mavericks in the thick of the playoff race out West, sitting at 25-24 entering Thursday's contest, they can't afford to be without their leading man for long.
LeBron James' frustrations with Lakers seem to go beyond Dennis Schroder-Russell Westbrook argument
The Lakers were on the verge of another comeback. After stunning the Trail Blazers on Sunday, the Lakers had cut a 23-point halftime deficit down to 10 midway through the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game against the Clippers. LeBron James was on fire. The Crypto.com Arena crowd could feel the...
Who says no? Debating potential trade packages for Raptors' Pascal Siakam, featuring Warriors, Suns
It's unclear if the Raptors will even entertain offers for Pascal Siakam ahead of this season's trade deadline, but if they do part ways with him, expect quite the haul. TSN's Michael Grange was told by one league insider in early January that the Raptors would likely get "a s—load" if they were to trade Siakam. That message has remained the same in the weeks since, with NBA insider Marc Stein saying it would take "lots" to pry Siakam away from the Raptors and The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor saying the return would be "enormous."
Kobe Bryant tributes: How NBA players, teams honored Lakers legend on anniversary of death
It's hard to believe, but three years have already passed since the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. One of the most influential figures in basketball history, Bryant's legacy has continued to shine through the NBA as players continue to honor the Black Mamba in a variety of ways. From...
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two Seasons
The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the National Basketball League, with a record of 35-12, and currently riding a nine-game win streak. Sitting atop the Eastern Conference, four and a half games above the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics will be looking to extend their win streak to 10 games on Monday, January 23, 2023, against the 17-29 Orlando Magic.
Detroit Pistons avoid franchise's worst 50-game mark — which has roots in Dick Vitale
Rejoice! The Detroit Pistons’ road victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night left them at 13-37 on the season. While that’s still the NBA’s second-worst record — 1½ games ahead of the Houston Rockets, who come to town Saturday — it avoided tying the franchise record for the worst 50-game start, set by three teams: The 1980-81, ’93-94 and ’21-22 Pistons all started 12-38, finishing with 21, 20 and 20 wins, respectively. Still, this year’s iteration...
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Wednesday, Jan. 25
There are 10 games on Wednesday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Pacers-Magic, Timberwolves-Pelicans, and Nets-76ers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
Raptors trade deadline targets: Myles Turner strengths, weaknesses, contract & fit with Toronto
Jakob Poeltl isn't the only center who continues to be linked to the Raptors. The Raptors were mentioned ahead of last season's trade deadline as a team to "keep an eye on" for Myles Turner's services. Indiana didn't end up trading him, but he's once again being mentioned as a potential target for Toronto.
NBA All-Star starters picks: Making tough choices in Eastern, Western Conference ahead of 2023 All-Star Game
Here's a confession: I spent way too much time agonizing about who should be in this year's All-Star Game. That's the way that it should be. The performances in the NBA this season have been breathtaking. Many players have taken gigantic leaps from the relative obscurity that they were in last season. If you're picking your All-Stars based on what a star looked like when you last watched them two years ago, then you're doing these newcomers a massive disservice.
NBA FanDuel Picks 1/27: Best NBA DFS lineup advice for Friday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments
We have a small five-game daily fantasy basketball main slate on Friday night, beginning with the Bucks going on the road to play the Pacers at 7 p.m. ET and wrapping up with the Raptors continuing their road trip against the Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. Our FanDuel lineup has a good mix of veterans at the point and shooting guard spots, a standout guard, and a few sub-$6K sleepers with high DFS ceilings.
NBA All-Star voting 2023: When are reserves announced, how fan vote works & more
The 2023 NBA All-Star Game is quickly approaching. After learning the names of the 10 players that will start in this year's game, the focus shifts to the 14 players that will earn the honor as All-Star reserves, a group that is sure to feature notable names, including potential first-time All-Stars.
76ers' Joel Embiid has hilarious response to Kevin Durant calling his 'DX' inspired celebration 'trash'
If you come at Joel Embiid, you best not miss. Embiid played a leading role in Philadelphia's 137-133 win over Brooklyn on Wednesday. While he shot only 6-for-18 from the field, he finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds to power the 76ers to their sixth-straight victory and a win over Ben Simmons in his second game back in Philly.
