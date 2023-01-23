Read full article on original website
Government Technology
Arizona CISO Tim Roemer Leaves for Cyber Training Company
Tim Roemer has stepped down as Arizona’s CISO and director of Homeland Security and moved to the private sector, he announced on LinkedIn today. Roemer joined cyber skills training and awareness services provider ThriveDX as its president and general manager of Public Sector. Roemer spent 18 years in the...
Government Technology
Maine to See $34M Push to Connect Rural Areas
(TNS) — Dan Daggett has deep roots in Brookton, a small town in Washington County where he and his family run a financial services consulting business. On Wednesday, he had a successful Zoom call with two other people in other parts of the country. The day before, he had to cancel multiple meetings because his unreliable Internet failed for several hours.
Government Technology
Alabama to Receive $192M for Rural Broadband Expansion
(TNS) — Alabama will receive almost $192 million in federal funds to expand broadband Internet access in rural areas, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Thursday. The funds, part of the American Rescue Plan to help bolster the U.S. economy rebounding from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, will expand coverage to an estimated 55,000 locations across the state.
Government Technology
Vending Machines Take Place of Libraries in Rural North Dakota
(TNS) — McClusky Mayor Bryon Belile isn't sure why his city and surrounding Sheridan County don't have a public library. "I guess it never occurred to anybody. Nobody really pushed it, I suppose," he said. McClusky residents instead have a book swap by the grocery store, which also buys...
Government Technology
Wyoming CIO Bill Vajda Resigns After Less Than a Year
Wyoming CIO Bill Vajda has resigned from his position with the Wyoming Department of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS) within the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO). His final day in the position was Jan. 13, Kayla Woods, chief of communications and government affairs for OCIO, told Government Technology in...
Government Technology
Wyoming Proposes Video Surveillance at School Crosswalks
(TNS) — Efforts to improve safety at school crosswalks throughout the state have continued throughout the Wyoming Legislature's general session. Rep. Bill Henderson, R-Cheyenne, brought forward a bill that would require vehicles to stop for pedestrians in school zone crosswalks and implement video surveillance, making it the second piece of legislation this session that addresses pedestrian safety. He said he believes it is a good place to start.
