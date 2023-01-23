Read full article on original website
Fire guts Fort Worth church, investigators looking for the cause
Fort Worth investigators are still looking for the cause of the Tuesday fire that gutted a church in North Fort Worth. The building is the home of Templo Bethesda Asambleas de Deo (Temple Bethesda Assembly of God) on Deen Road
Dallas man dies in I-45 accident
Dallas man dies in I-45 accident From Staff Reports Wed, 01/25/2023 - 15:11 Image Body A Dallas man is dead after a two-vehicle crash...
dallasexpress.com
DPS Car Chase Yields Big Drug Bust
A 47-year-old man was arrested in Tyler for several pounds of marijuana allegedly found in his possession after leading troopers on a pursuit. The incident leading to the suspect’s arrest occurred on January 16 at around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on CR 164. Wilbert J. Brown, a Dallas...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. PHAM, TIEN BA; NATIVE HAWAIIAN OR OTHER PACIFIC ISLANDER/M; POB: VIETNAM; AGE: 55; ADDRESS:...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Say Deadly Car Crash Tied to Intersection Take Over
Fort Worth Police believe a fatal car crash that killed two people and injured two others was tied to an intersection takeover, where cars blocked the road and were speeding and drifting. Sunday night just around 11:07 p.m., Fort Worth Police said officers were called to University Drive near West...
fox4news.com
SUV crashes into Lake Worth swimming pool
LAKE WORTH, Texas - Crews in Lake Worth spent Tuesday evening cleaning up after an SUV crashed through a fence and ended up in a backyard swimming pool. Lake Worth police shared photos from the crash on Lakeside Drive. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police at the scene say there were...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass
Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
2 hours and 3 spike strips: Fort Worth chase finally comes to end with suspect in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a man after a lengthy chase, which included three spike strips, and an hour of negotiations early Wednesday morning. The suspect, Lamont Bassett, 33, had an active warrant for aggravated robbery from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, according to a police news release.
Police in Terrell, TX Ask: Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?
The Terrell, Texas Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly stole from the Terrell Home Depot. Do you recognize him?. This Caucasian man reportedly went into the Home Depot location in Terrell, Texas where he allegedly swiped some outdoor lawn equipment before sauntering out the door without paying and driving away.
Bar owner arrested in Dallas killing after couple was wrongfully arrested, affidavit says
DALLAS — A bar owner has been arrested in a Dallas killing that previously resulted in the wrongful arrests of a man and woman in December 2022, according to police documents. Bernadino Delgado Jr., 47, the owner of the Player's Bar, faces a murder charge in the shooting death...
fox4news.com
Suspect in deadly Dallas road rage shooting identified
DALLAS - Dallas police need help finding the gunman in a deadly road rage shooting. Police shared two photos of 18-year-old Javier Rokeem Washington. They said he shot a man in another vehicle earlier this month in the Pleasant Grove area. It happened in the middle of the afternoon on...
Capital murder suspect dead after shootout with Dallas officers, police sources say
DALLAS — A capital murder suspect is dead after a shootout with Dallas officers who were serving a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday afternoon, police sources told WFAA. A Dallas officer was shot during the incident but is expected to be OK, police said. During a news conference,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Boars Going Hog Wild in McKinney Neighborhood
Some homeowners in a McKinney neighborhood say wild hogs are leaving a trail of destruction and getting too close for comfort. “I've never seen bacon run in front of me,” said Mike Danielson, who spotted a trio of feral hogs while driving his daughter to school Thursday morning. “The...
3 in custody after drive-by shooting in Fort Worth that led police on a brief pursuit
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three suspects are in custody after a woman and toddler were injured in a drive-by shooting. Fort Worth police say it happened at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Strong Avenue. A 20-year-old woman was holding a toddler in her arms when an unknown vehicle pulled up and started shooting at the residence. The woman was shot in the upper part of her body then dropped the toddler, according to police. The woman and the toddler were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.Police were able to get information on the suspects vehicle, tracking them in the 5800 block of East Berry Street. When police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect fled, leading officers on a brief pursuit. The suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident. Two other suspects are also in police custody. Police say they found several weapons after the suspects were arrested.
allthatsinteresting.com
Florida Woman Rescued From A Storm Drain For The Third Time In Two Years
Lyndsey Kennedy was pulled naked from a different storm drain in March 2021 — and just two months later, she was found inside another drain system in Texas. A woman in Delray Beach, Florida was recently rescued from a storm drain — for the third time in just two years.
Whataburger employee fatally shot in North Texas parking lot
Family members said he was about to become a father.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Release Shooting Videos Involving Man They Say Pointed a Gun at an Officer
Fort Worth Police released two videos Thursday that they say show a man pointing a gun at an officer moments before he was shot. In a statement released on video, Fort Worth Assistant Chief of Police Robert Alldredge said a woman called 911 on Jan. 21 to report that her brother, 35-year-old Hector Galvan Montelongo, pulled out a gun during an argument. She told 911 operators that he was still at the home and had put the gun in his pocket. As officers drove to the home, 911 operators were told the man was still armed but had gone into the backyard.
fortworthreport.org
As $70 million Rosedale Project moves ahead, residents remain concerned about grocery store, homelessness
Developers will soon submit initial plans for the redesigned Evans and Rosedale project to the city. However, some residents are still left with questions despite a years-long public engagement process. In its annual progress report to residents of the Historic Southside, developer Hoque Global shared updated site plans, the results...
Pedestrian struck and killed in Garland Sunday night
A pedestrian has been struck and killed by traffic in Garland. Sunday evening, Garland police were called to the scene on Broadway Boulevard between Kingsley and Centerville.
