California has, not only, the most aggressive adoption of electric vehicles in the U.S., but it also has perhaps the country’s best DC fast charging network, with 7,926 public units. But is it reliable? The California Energy Commission (CEC) apparently thinks that, while the Tesla Supercharger works well, other DC fast chargers are down too much – even when their operators say they’re fully functioning. To that end, it wants to create tough rules on how the status of California chargers gets reported. New definitions of “uptime” and “downtime” might be needed, along with public input.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO