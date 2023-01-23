Overwatch 2 was released just a few months ago, and players are already asking whether the six-vs-six mode will return to the game in one form or another. The number of players in a team was one of the main changes applied in the sequel to the game, with Blizzard removing the offtank role. Some fans are struggling to adjust and are wondering when they’ll be able to enjoy 12-player games again.

2 DAYS AGO