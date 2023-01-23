Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
The Kid LAROI Wild Dreams Island codes: How to join The Kid LAROI Fortnite concert and afterparty
Australian rapper The Kid LAROI is set to enter Fortnite at the end of January and host the first big concert inside the game since Ariana Grande’s show in 2021. The Kid LAROI’s concert in Fortnite will take place on Jan. 27 at 5pm CT and one of his songs will be the unreleased track “Love Again.” After the show is done, The Kid LAROI will host an afterparty in Fortnite. Epic Games will set up two different islands for the Australian rapper, one for the concert and one for the afterparty.
dotesports.com
All The Kid LAROI’s Wild Dreams Fortnite quests and rewards
Fortnite is among the world’s most popular games, not only because of its gameplay but also in part thanks to its unique virtual experiences. Over the years, Fortnite has hosted virtual concerts with Ariana Grande, Marshmellow, Travis Scott, and more. The Kid LAROI is the latest artist to partner with the Epic Games battle royale, bringing tons of new cosmetics, rewards, and quests to the game.
NetEase smashes up World of Warcraft statue after its nasty breakup with Blizzard
The Chinese publisher's staff went on a raid.
Game that promised no paid DLC ever is getting paid DLC: 'We need a way to continue to fund the development'
Not even Squad is immune to monetization, it turns out.
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer banned for playing Forspoken despite it releasing
A Twitch streamer has been suspended for playing the new Forspoken title seemingly early, despite it being live to some players, and some aren’t happy about it. As we’ve seen over the year, whenever a big new game goes live, plenty of Twitch streamers rush to not only be one of the first to play it, but also be one of the first to complete it.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Back Midnight
My Hero Academia has said goodbye to many of the heroes and villains in the series thanks to the events of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc in the first half of the anime's sixth season, and one awesome cosplay has brought back Midnight to the spotlight to help celebrate her time in the series! There were a few notable heroes that lost their lives during the course of the war, but the biggest undoubtedly was Midnight as she used her final moments to give Momo Yaoyorozu and the other hero students one last task before she was taken down by the heroes.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Exclusive Freebie
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have been surprised with yet another freebie, this time involving Fire Emblem Engage, the brand-new Fire Emblem game. Yesterday, Nintendo and Intelligent Systems released a brand new Fire Emblem game dubbed Fire Emblem Engage. It currently boasts an 82 on Metacritic, which is a strong score, but a bit lower than its predecessor, Fire Emblem Three Houses. That said, if you're enjoying the new Switch exclusive or are a Fire Emblem fan in general, and are also a Switch Online subscriber, you'll be happy to know new profile icons have been added featuring characters from the game.
What Is Siphon? Fortnite's New Game Mechanic Explained
One of "Fortnite's" strengths is how it's constantly evolving to keep gameplay fresh for new and returning players. In this case, its latest update reintroduces the "Siphon" mechanic. However, not everyone will know what that is because it's been a long time since it was last in "Fortnite." Siphon was...
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
Digital Trends
PS5 themes: Can you customize your homescreen?
The PS5 launched with many features we loved from the PS4 missing. Over the years, a few have come back, but one that many aren’t sure about is themes. Themes could be earned, downloaded, purchased, or come included with certain games that gave your home screen a new look and background soundtrack related to different games or concepts. This made customizing your home screen that much more fun and personal. However, is this feature on the PS5? Here’s whether or not you can put custom themes on your new console, or change the background.
game-news24.com
Tencent copies of World of Warcrafts homework for Tarisland’s new MMO
Tension accumulated over the issue of the Liability of Blizzard and NetEase finally ending their licensing agreement in China and leaving World of Warcraft and all Blizzard IPs shut down this coming week in the country. Tencent revealed their new MMO called Tarisland to exploit this uncertainty and mayhem. While it certainly looks pretty fun, there’s a lot of familiarity with this title and fans have just decided to do that.
game-news24.com
Games Inbox: Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom on Switch 2, the death of Metal Gear Solid, and Nintendogs love this game
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is it cross-genre? (pic: Nintendo) It’s not interested in the Microsoft’s recent closure, as a reader is expecting a new series of Batman games. Separate peopleIt may be another rumour, that the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to be out in the fall...
CNET
GoldenEye 007 Hits Nintendo Switch, Xbox on Friday
Load up your silenced PP7s and prime those remote mines: GoldenEye 007 is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass subscription services this Friday, Jan. 27. The James Bond first-person shooter originally hit the N64 in 1997. Online multiplayer will be exclusive to the Switch release, the...
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Can Now Try Iconic Game for Free
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers -- regardless of whether they are Expansion Pack owners -- can now play an iconic game, which usually costs $9.99, for free. The offer is not a free download, but a free trial. However, it's a trial for the full game, UNO, and lasts until January 29, giving you several days to get the UNO itch out of your system. That said, you need to be a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber to access this trial.
ComicBook
Ubisoft Makes Nintendo Exclusive 100% Free
Ubisoft has made a former Nintendo exclusive 100% free to download. The only catch is that if you're on console -- whether Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X -- you're out of luck as the free codes for the game have been limited to PC because the offer comes via the Ubisoft Store. The game in question normally runs at $10, so if you're on PC it's a decent little bit of savings.
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy Game Length Revealed
Hogwarts Legacy's director has revealed just how long it might take to complete the game. Like many other open-world games, Hogwarts Legacy is going to feature a number of different areas to explore and side quests to complete. And while there is a main story path that players will be able to follow, the game's vast scope means that the time it will take to reach the credits will be much different for virtually everyone that experiences it.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass RPGs Include One of the Best Games of All Time
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox game Psss Ultimate subscribers across both platforms -- PC and console -- have three new games, all of which aren't just RPGs, but three critically-acclaimed role-playing games. And one of these games is arguably among the best games of all time, of any genre, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 4 Golden, which may not be as popular as Persona 5 Royal, but is equally critically-acclaimed. Joining Persona 4 Golden as new Xbox Game Pass games are Persona 3 Portable and Monster Hunter Rise, two critically-acclaimed games in their own right.
foodgressing.com
Frank’s RedHot Launches New Fortnite Game: The Floor Is Flava
Frank’s RedHot, the #1 hot sauce in the world and a brand best known for spicing up game day foods, is kicking off its very own game in Fortnite, ‘The Floor is Flava,’ on January 30. ‘The Floor is Flava,’ a flavor-packed version of Fortnite’s Floor is...
