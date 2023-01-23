Read full article on original website
Allen Yarbrough
3d ago
funny how they lived this lavish life with no issues and once the man dies and can't defend himself all this comes out. they choose to be playboy bunny's for the money and fame. they new what they were doing and getting into yet now they cry like they are victims. once again YOU CHOSE THE LIFE.
Reply(1)
32
Wolf Hunter
3d ago
Who cares? He’s dead, she’s not relevant to anything meaningful. Try to be a productive member of society and get a life!!
Reply(1)
22
LA Butler
3d ago
Real easy to talk shxx about someone who is dead n unable to defend these allegations. These hxxs knew exactly what they were in for. Looking to milk that for every drop. Go get a real job
Reply
13
Related
Why Holly Madison had nothing to say to Hugh Hefner before his death
Holly Madison has no regrets. The former Playboy bunny called her relationship with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner quits several years before his death in 2017. "It was odd because after I left the relationship, I was so shell shocked because I realized that this vision I'd had of him the whole time as this amazing person was just kind of something I had wished for and kind of made up in my own head," Holly explained. "And I realized the person I was looking at was really a stranger. So, I never really had any desire to say anything to him."
ETOnline.com
Pamela Anderson Says Tim Allen Had 'No Bad Intentions' When He Allegedly Flashed Her
Pamela Anderson is giving Tim Allen some grace. The 55-year-old actress and model made headlines this week thanks to an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, in which she claims that Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in 1991. “He opened his robe and flashed me...
Holly Madison Believes 'Playboy Murders' Doc Will Change 'Preconceived Notions' People Have About Herself & The Brand
Model Holly Madison believes the upcoming doc The Playboy Murders — in which she serves as host and an executive producer — will finally change "all kinds of preconceived notions" about herself and the adult brand."I kind of feel like I was put on this earth to show people that there's nuance to a story and not everything is black and white," she spilled in a new interview. "People perceive sexuality as a dangerous thing sometimes and it can lead to a lot of blurred lines."Each episode of the show details "a different murder that somehow involved someone within the...
Holly Madison Says She Wishes Kendra Wilkinson Was More ‘Open-Minded’ About Different Playboy Experiences: ‘It’s Unfortunate’
Two different experiences. Holly Madison reflected on the "unfortunate" rift between her and Kendra Wilkinson after their time at the Playboy mansion. "I wish she was more open-minded to the fact that not everybody had the same experience she did at the mansion. And I went through a lot of different things and had to […]
Holly Madison Has Earned a Big Net Worth Since Her Playboy Days: How She Makes Money
She does it all! Holly Madison has earned a massive net worth — and her bank account keeps growing over a decade after leaving Playboy. Keep reading to see how she makes money today. What Is Holly Madison’s Net Worth?. The model’s net worth is estimated to be...
Hypebae
Miley Cyrus Left Liam Hemsworth Because There Was "Too Much Conflict"
If you grew up watching Disney Channel and crying over The Last Song, chances are you were as devastated by Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s divorce as we were. The formerly inseparable couple parted ways in 2019 after ten years together, leading many to consider the reason behind the split as fans initially assumed Cyrus cheated on Hemsworth with Kaitlynn Carter. In December of 2020, Cyrus got vulnerable on The Howard Stern Show, revealing that her marriage ended because “there was too much conflict.” She opened up, “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”
Gabrielle Union says she felt 'entitled' to cheat on husband since she paid all the bills
Gabrielle Union has confessed that she used to feel 'entitled' to cheat on her ex-husband Chris Howard since she 'paid all the bills'. The Bring It On actor was married to NFL player Chris Howard, 47, from 2001 to 2006 and apparently shared a 'dysfunctional' relationship. Gabrielle, 50, described infidelity...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Kelly Clarkson Shocked That Tom Brady Is Good in ‘80 for Brady’: ‘I Made ‘From Justin to Kelly’ – Not All of Us Are Actors’ (Video)
Kelly Clarkson was surprised by Tom Brady’s acting chops in the new movie, “80 for Brady,” teasing to the film’s cast that her making “From Justin to Kelly” proves that “not all of us are actors!”. “80 for Brady” follows four best friends...
Andy Cohen Was Left Completely Speechless While Being Called Out For Supporting Jen Shah After She Pleaded Guilty To Fraud And The Whole Thing Is So Awkward
On Jan. 6, former Real Housewives star Jen Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for running a nationwide fraud scheme.
Matt Barnes Spits On Fiancée’s Ex-Husband Following Alleged Death Threats
During Sunday (Jan. 22) afternoon’s pivotal game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Matt Barnes found himself in a heated incident with his fiancée, Anansa Sims’ ex-husband, David Patterson Jr. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports (see below), the altercation catapulted after the former NBA champion and Patterson crossed paths at the Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco.More from VIBE.comBlueface Offers DJ Akademiks The Fade In Latest Chapter Of Their Ongoing BeefFreddie Gibbs Says He Has No Plans To End Beef With Benny The ButcherMatt Barnes Says He Stopped A Player And Coach From Fighting Skip Bayless Barnes spat...
Popculture
'Real Housewives of Potomac' Left in Embarrassing Details Robyn Didn't Want You to See
The Real Housewives of Potomac brought the drama to Sensira Resort in Mexico on Sunday night's episode. While much of the focus was on the arguments that quickly ensued, others couldn't help but notice that the show included an embarrassing detail about Robyn Dixon. As fans noticed, RHOP didn't shy away from showing that one of Robyn's tracks (a piece of fake hair) was clearly visible.
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley 'Real' Cause of Death? Close Pal Believes THIS Contributed To Her Demise
Recently, a close friend of Lisa Marie Presley disclosed what she believes to be the real cause of her death. The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, thinks that her lifelong friend passed away in 2020 from a shattered heart following the untimely passing of her son, Benjamin Keough. I think...
Pamela Anderson ‘Crushed’ By Divorcing Tommy Lee Despite The Abuse: He’s The Only One I’ve Ever ‘Truly Loved’
“The divorce from Tommy [Lee] was the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life,” Pamela Anderson writes in the excerpt of her new memoir, Love Pamela, that PEOPLE published ahead of the book’s Jan. 31 release date. In the section, Pamela, 55, writes about the destructive end of her marriage to Tommy, 60. She and the Mötley Crüe drummer tied the knot in 1995, and their love resulted in their sons, Brandon and Dylan. “We just wanted to have babies and be together forever,” writes Pamela, who notes that her “relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love.”
Laura Ingraham Dumps Guest for Throwing Fox’s Scandals in Her Face
A guest on Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s show on Wednesday knocked her and the network over several past scandals, including claims of sexual harassment by network stars and even the time Ingraham mocked a school shooting survivor.In the wake of a frightening incident which saw Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffer a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Ingraham spoke to Steve Almond, whose 2015 book Against Football: One Fan’s Reluctant Manifesto argues it’s time to give up the sport.Almond claimed that the NFL will make the game safer if there is an economic incentive to...
seventeen.com
Prince Harry Was “Embarrassed” to Have William and Kate at His and Meghan’s Less-Lavish Home
In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry speaks extensively about how differently he and his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, have been treated all their lives. The title of the book is a testament to that, alluding to the way in which Harry has always been seen as a "spare" by his father, King Charles III, and the institution, while William has always been prioritized as the heir. That favoritism has been shown in many ways over the years, per Harry, including in the brothers' respective royal homes.
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
wonderwall.com
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Todd Chrisley Reacts To Rumors He's Gay, Had Affair With Former Business Associate
Todd Chrisley is clearing the air following rumors that he's gay and that he had a passionate affair with former business associate Mark Braddock.As OK! reported, Mark testified in Todd and Julie Chrisley's federal fraud trial that he and the patriarch were intimate for about a year in the early 2000s. After their alleged affair ended, Mark and Todd apparently continued a friendship until 2012 that the former likened to a "brotherhood."However, according to Mark — who worked for Todd’s foreclosure management company, Chrisley Asset Management — they began to receive anonymous threats exposing them for fraud and their alleged...
Comments / 42