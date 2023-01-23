Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Are More Layoffs Coming to Alphabet?
An activist investor in the company wants it to cut another 25,000 jobs. With profit margins mostly trending down and economic headwinds building, more cost cuts might be necessary.
Ars Technica
Apple beefs up smartphone services in “silent war” against Google
Apple is taking steps to separate its mobile operating system from features offered by Google parent Alphabet, making advances around maps, search, and advertising that have created a collision course between the Big Tech companies. The two Silicon Valley giants have been rivals in the smartphone market since Google acquired...
Motley Fool
Google Gets Slapped with DOJ Case Over Alleged Digital Ad Monopoly
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.
Ars Technica
The DOJ sues Google for ad dominance, wants to break company up
It has been expected for some time, but today the Justice Department and eight states are suing Google over its purported domination of the online advertising market. The government has a problem with Google's position in "ad tech," or the tools used to automatically match advertisers with website publishers. To solve it, apparently, the DOJ has told Google it's considering breaking the company up.
Ars Technica
Report: Truth Social ads dominated by fake merchandise, misleading users
Like any social media platform, Truth Social relies on advertising to drive revenue, but as Twitter’s highly publicized struggle to retain advertisers has shown, it’s hard to attract major brands when a company’s content moderation capabilities appear undependable. That’s likely why Truth Social—which prides itself on sparking an “open, free, and honest global conversation” by largely avoiding content moderation altogether—has seemingly attracted no major advertisers.
The Verge
Why are so many tech companies laying people off right now?
I do love a heavily lawyered statement that was clearly written by the public relations department! In fact, these are all so similar that they might as well have come from the same PR person. It kind of seems like tech firms are laying off workers because… other tech firms are laying off workers.
MoviePass is planning to relaunch with an unlimited option
Cofounder Stacy Spikes told Insider that MoviePass is currently testing a new unlimited option in its beta form.
TechCrunch
2022 European edtech report: Smaller rounds and fewer deals, but more angel activity
Governments, public sector organizations and many private companies moved heaven and earth to ensure public safety and adequate supply of core services. Quite clearly, spending reached unsustainable levels. But 2022 was the year when this “spending” slowed and was instead more widely rebranded and accepted as actually being “borrowing.” This...
Ars Technica
RNC sued Google for filtering spam but never used Gmail tool that bypasses filter
Google is ending a pilot program that let political emails bypass the Gmail spam filter, and it says it hasn't decided whether to convert the pilot into a more long-term option for political campaigns. The Republican National Committee (RNC) sued Google in October 2022 over its spam-filtering practices but never participated in the pilot program, Google said Monday in a motion to dismiss the RNC's lawsuit.
TechCrunch
What’s going on in the Dutch startup scene?
In a magnificently frank conversation, I spoke with HRH Prince Constantijn, fourth in line to the throne of the Netherlands, at CES earlier this month. We discussed the Dutch ecosystem, the role of government in stimulating innovation and the challenges the country is facing in helping companies to go from startup to scaleup.
Ars Technica
Airlines and cattle ranchers have beef with Google’s climate math
Flying premium from San Francisco to Los Angeles, a common trip for some Californians, could generate 101 kilograms of carbon emissions, or perhaps 142 or even 366 kilograms—depending on what source you search online. The wide range of estimates stems from what some climate experts view as a growing...
Ars Technica
Rumored overhaul for Windows File Explorer would tie into OneDrive, Microsoft 365
Microsoft is working on an overhaul of the File Explorer app in Windows 11, according to a report from Windows Central. The new Explorer will reportedly feature redesigned and more touch-friendly navigation, better photo viewing with larger previews, keyword and color tagging for organizing files, and tighter integration with Microsoft 365 and OneDrive.
SAP reducing headcount by up to 3,000
SAP will be slashing its headcount by roughly 2.5%, the Germany-based software company announced as it posted its fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday.
Ars Technica
Deepfakes for scrawl: With handwriting synthesis, no pen is necessary
Thanks to a free web app called calligrapher.ai, anyone can simulate handwriting with a neural network that runs in a browser via JavaScript. After typing a sentence, the site renders it as handwriting in nine different styles, each of which is adjustable with properties such as speed, legibility, and stroke width. It also allows downloading the resulting faux handwriting sample in an SVG vector file.
Scoop: Google seeks end to RNC email drama
Google is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit from the Republican National Committee accusing the tech giant of bias in its handling of email, as it ends a pilot program that allowed senders of campaign emails to bypass users' spam folders, per a filing seen by Axios. Why it matters: Conservatives...
Spatial Labs on Its Milestone $10M Seed
The vision driving Web3 start-up Spatial Labs is vast in its implications for fashion, but also deeply personal for its Gen Z founder, Iddris Sandu. The 25-year-old tech entrepreneur raised $10 million in seed funding from high-profile investors for a blockchain technology business with global ambitions. “It’s definitely difficult being...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Did Binance Make Honest Error With Customers' Funds?
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. The crypto market slid...
Ars Technica
Like shoppers, Apple shows reduced interest in buying phones
As spotted by MacRumors on Wednesday, Apple has cut the trade-in values of iPhones by up to $80, with the biggest cuts coming to the iPhone 13 Pro Max ($570 trade-in value versus $650 before) and the iPhone 13 Pro ($470 versus $550). And while trade-in values for many base...
The Next Web
How startups can protect their IP: 8 tips from a patent attorney
For tech startups, the most valuable assets are often invisible. While businesses were traditionally built on physical resources, the contemporary economy is increasingly driven by intangibles. The chip firm Arm, for instance, earned a $40 billion valuation and a reputation as the UK’s leading tech company — despite never manufacturing a single chip. Instead, the company designs the processor architecture that’s used in countless devices.
