Atlantic City, NJ

Teens wounded in overnight shooting in Atlantic City

By Lynda Cohen
 2 days ago
Two teens were wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning, police confirmed.

A ShotSpotter alert brought police to the 600 block of Baltic Avenue at 1:38 a.m., Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.

But they found the two 15-year-old victims at a residence a block away.

“It was up the street from my house,” Tameika Wilkins told BreakingAC. “When I heard the shots, I opened the door and saw kids.”

Wilkins said she ran into the middle of the shooting to get the two wounded teens to safety.

The ShotSpotter audio gunshot detection system registered two dozen shots fire, a source told BreakingAC.

“The thought of bullets flying and me possibly getting shot as well never even crossed my mind,” Wilkins said. “The only thing on my mind was getting those boys to safety.”

She called police while she and her sister applied pressure to their wounds until police and an ambulance arrived. A third teen was grazed, she said. Police did not have a record of a third injured teen.

Police were at her home for hours investigating, but Wilkins wanted to clarify that the shooting did not happen there.

The wounds were not life-threatening, Aristizabal said.

This was the second incident in which at least one teen was wounded in a shooting within a few hours.

An 18-year-old man was wounded in a daylight shooting Saturday in the area of New York and Sewell avenues.

Wilkins said her name could be made public in hopes “maybe that will help other people to realize we all need to protect our children, no matter who they are.”

She said she didn’t realize she knew the teens until police arrived and were trying to call their parents.

“The shooting has to stop,” she said. “We really need to do whatever we can to save our children.”

More details are expected from police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 609-347-5766. Information may also be texted to tip411 (847411) beginning the text with ACPD.

This story is developing. Check back with BreakingAC.com for updates.

