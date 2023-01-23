ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during "The Star Spangled Banner" to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education.
thecomeback.com

Former Eagles player says Jalen Hurts is not team MVP

While many NFL experts think that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the real reason the Eagles are in a position to go to the Super Bowl, one former Eagles player is saying that’s not true. Ex-Eagles tight end Trey Burton says Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce is the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out

Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Micah Parsons shares ‘interesting take’ on remaining playoff teams

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane on Tuesday shared what he thinks is one of the keys to making a deep playoff run in the NFL, and Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons appears to agree with the theory. At his season-ending press conference, Beane was asked about the Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver corps and whether... The post Micah Parsons shares ‘interesting take’ on remaining playoff teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

3 Phillies free agents who left that the fans will not miss in 2023

Philadelphia Phillies fans won’t miss seeing these three players on the field in 2023. There are a couple of members from last year’s Philadelphia Phillies roster the fans will wish the team found a way to keep. For the most part, it’s understandable why the team moved on from most of their free agents or traded away who they did. This is a club on a mission. It doesn’t stop at losing in the World Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Kevin Durant Has 2-Word Message For Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid celebrated a little too hard during Wednesday night's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. The big man thrust his hips three times while making a lewd gesture reminiscent of WWE's D-Generation X. After all, Embiid became an honorary member of the former wrestling ...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
abc27 News

WATCH: Big Game Bound Eagles NFC Championship preview

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Join the abc27 sports team as the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. abc27 sports is breaking down the matchup on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in their Eagles special Big Game Bound: Soaring Through the Playoffs. Tune […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

76ers fan goes viral for savage taunt of Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers faithful held up their end of the bargain with Ben Simmons returning to town this week. Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets played Wednesday night against the 76ers in a nationally-televised game. As the ESPN broadcast went to commercial at the end of the third quarter, a Philadelphia fan could be heard taunting... The post 76ers fan goes viral for savage taunt of Ben Simmons appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Bay Area

Faithful Hit the Road to See 49ers Battle Eagles for NFC Championship

The 49ers Faithful are leaving the Bay Area for the City of Brotherly Love, to root on their team, who is one win away from getting into the Super Bowl. NBC Bay Area's Ian Cull catches up with several fans making the cross-country trip to see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday for the NFC Championship.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

