4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
atozsports.com
Fletcher Cox explains why one former Eagles player is about to become a head coach
The Philadelphia Eagles are a franchise that has produced some amazing guys over the years. They have produced Hall of Famers, All-Pros, and even coaches. DeMeco Ryans, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, was once an Eagles player, and will now be playing his former team in the biggest game of his life.
‘Pissed off’ radio host doubles down, keeps ripping Eagles’ Nick Sirianni
Earlier this week, a Pittsburgh radio host poked at Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. And he’s doubling down. Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan appeared on the 94WIP Morning Show on Thursday and said of Sirianni:. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. “Act like you have...
thecomeback.com
Former Eagles player says Jalen Hurts is not team MVP
While many NFL experts think that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the real reason the Eagles are in a position to go to the Super Bowl, one former Eagles player is saying that’s not true. Ex-Eagles tight end Trey Burton says Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce is the...
Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out
Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Joel Embiid Claps Back at Critical Kevin Durant on Twitter
Joel Embiid clapped back at Kevin Durant, who was critical of his second-half celebration on Wednesday night.
Micah Parsons shares ‘interesting take’ on remaining playoff teams
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane on Tuesday shared what he thinks is one of the keys to making a deep playoff run in the NFL, and Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons appears to agree with the theory. At his season-ending press conference, Beane was asked about the Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver corps and whether... The post Micah Parsons shares ‘interesting take’ on remaining playoff teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nets Head Coach Jacque Vaughn Rolls His Eyes About Ben Simmons' Knee Soreness
Simmons who played for two quarters exited the game early in the third stretch due to reported "knee soreness".
3 Phillies free agents who left that the fans will not miss in 2023
Philadelphia Phillies fans won’t miss seeing these three players on the field in 2023. There are a couple of members from last year’s Philadelphia Phillies roster the fans will wish the team found a way to keep. For the most part, it’s understandable why the team moved on from most of their free agents or traded away who they did. This is a club on a mission. It doesn’t stop at losing in the World Series.
Look: Kevin Durant Has 2-Word Message For Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid celebrated a little too hard during Wednesday night's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. The big man thrust his hips three times while making a lewd gesture reminiscent of WWE's D-Generation X. After all, Embiid became an honorary member of the former wrestling ...
76ers: Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma Defends Joel Embiid’s Snub
Wizards standout Kyle Kuzma believes Joel Embiid was snubbed.
WATCH: Big Game Bound Eagles NFC Championship preview
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Join the abc27 sports team as the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. abc27 sports is breaking down the matchup on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in their Eagles special Big Game Bound: Soaring Through the Playoffs. Tune […]
76ers fan goes viral for savage taunt of Ben Simmons
The Philadelphia 76ers faithful held up their end of the bargain with Ben Simmons returning to town this week. Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets played Wednesday night against the 76ers in a nationally-televised game. As the ESPN broadcast went to commercial at the end of the third quarter, a Philadelphia fan could be heard taunting... The post 76ers fan goes viral for savage taunt of Ben Simmons appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Bay Area
Faithful Hit the Road to See 49ers Battle Eagles for NFC Championship
The 49ers Faithful are leaving the Bay Area for the City of Brotherly Love, to root on their team, who is one win away from getting into the Super Bowl. NBC Bay Area's Ian Cull catches up with several fans making the cross-country trip to see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday for the NFC Championship.
Doc Rivers Calls Out 76ers After Emotional Win Over Brooklyn Nets
Both teams were sloppy at best, but the Sixers held on to walk away with a win, despite being clearly distracted.
