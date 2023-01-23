ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend Post

Wednesday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes matched his season high with 23 points as No. 12 Iowa State held on to beat No. 5 Kansas State 80-76. The Cyclones moved into a three-way tie atop the Big 12 standings with the Wildcats and Texas. Gabe Kalscheur added 19 points for Iowa State. Osun Osunniyi finished with 16. Markquis Nowell led Kansas State with 23 points. Free throws by Osunniyi, Caleb Grill and Holmes sealed the victory in the final 24 seconds.
