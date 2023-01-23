Hurricane Ian victims may write off losses during this tax season

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Residents in Southwest Florida may get some relief this tax season.

Hurricane relief is on the way to those with damaged property. The IRS is letting residents write off any damage caused by the hurricane under their income taxes.

Those who spent money on home repairs, cars, and even the food lost in their fridge, may be eligible.

Nelson Maldonado is a tax preparer at liberty tax cape coral that claims that losses from the hurricane could be claimed as reimbursement from insurance or from FEMA.

Mike Vasquez is a father of 10 children living in Cape Coral. He had not heard of this tax break and isn’t sure many are aware.

Vasquez sustained various damages to his home and vehicles during the storm. He’s battling the insurance to cover the full replacement of his roof. He is thankful this will help recoup costs for his family.

“Any little bit of thing that can help us financially and somehow recover from what we have gone through, I think that’s — that’s great. That’s going to just help the local community,” said Vasquez.