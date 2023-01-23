ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Hurricane Ian victims may write off losses during this tax season

By Tori Kinley
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JUUnU_0kOqWjau00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Residents in Southwest Florida may get some relief this tax season.

Hurricane relief is on the way to those with damaged property. The IRS is letting residents write off any damage caused by the hurricane under their income taxes.

Those who spent money on home repairs, cars, and even the food lost in their fridge, may be eligible.

Nelson Maldonado is a tax preparer at liberty tax cape coral that claims that losses from the hurricane could be claimed as reimbursement from insurance or from FEMA.

Mike Vasquez is a father of 10 children living in Cape Coral. He had not heard of this tax break and isn’t sure many are aware.

Vasquez sustained various damages to his home and vehicles during the storm. He’s battling the insurance to cover the full replacement of his roof. He is thankful this will help recoup costs for his family.

“Any little bit of thing that can help us financially and somehow recover from what we have gone through, I think that’s — that’s great. That’s going to just help the local community,” said Vasquez.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

How tax season for Hurricane Ian victims could bring good news

To ensure Hurricane Ian victims claim their losses on their tax returns, there are some important steps you need to take before you file in 2023. For Hurricane Ian victims, tax season in 2023 could actually bring some much-needed good news. “As far as tax relief for hurricane Ian losses,...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Debris cleanup from Hurricane Ian wrapping up soon in Charlotte County

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Months and months of debris cleanup in Charlotte County coming to an end soon. This is great news for residents, four months after Hurricane Ian made it’s presence known. Nearly 4.7 million cubic yards of debris has been picked up, everything from vegetative and construction debris to appliances.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Officials establish insurance village in Fort Myers to assist hurricane victims

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Insurance companies are trying to get people checks they’ve been waiting on. Walter Pilkons went to the event for help. He said, “we had 106 inches of water in the house, total loss of contents, but the house stood up, and that left us in this funny in-between area. Do we need to knock it down? Or not?”
FORT MYERS, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Tax Refund Possible Due To Hurricane Damages

WAS YOUR RESIDENCE UNINHABITABLE FROM HURRICANE IAN OR HURRICANE NICOLE?. You can apply for a tax refund for 2022, if your residence was deemed uninhabitable for at least 30 days or more. DEADLINE:. APRIL 3, 2023. Individuals applying should bring the following documents for proof of uninhabitability:. Utility Bill. Building...
ARCADIA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

SWFL metro areas see increase in mortgage delinquency rates in November 2022

The Cape Coral-Fort Myers and Punta Gorda areas were among 18 U.S. metro areas to post year-over-year increases in overall mortgage delinquency rates in November 2022, according to data from CoreLogic’s Loan Performance Insight Report. Cape Coral-Fort Myers saw an increase of 3.1% and Punta Gorda experienced a 2.9% jump to top the list. Bloomsburg-Berwick, Pennsylvania, rounded out the top three with a 0.6% increase. For November 2022, 2.9% of all mortgages in the U.S. were in some stage of delinquency, which means 30 days or more past due, including those in foreclosure, representing a 0.7% decrease compared to 3.6% in November 2021.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral Yacht Club damage exceeds FEMA’s 50% rule

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:f83c617af17270e94e3c688e Player Element ID: 6319316162112. More than a million dollars in repairs are expected for the Cape Coral Yacht Club. The one-time popular spot in the Cape was hit...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Mysterious corn stalks taking over Cape Coral woman’s yard

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Corn took over the internet last year with the viral “Corn Kid” video. Now it’s taking over Ralfina Marinelli’s yard in Cape Coral. Marinelli first thought the mysterious plants were weeds. Then, they kept growing… so she thought it was bamboo. Once it sprouted corn, she realized it was corn stalks, but she had no idea how nearly a dozen of them ended up in her yard.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Sanibel post office replaced by mobile units for island residents

SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. Postal Service has made a big delivery for people who live on Sanibel Island. Hurricane Ian ravaged the post office in Sanibel nearly four months ago. Since that time, residents have been without a post office, but not for much longer after mobile units arrived late Tuesday night in front of the current post office site.
SANIBEL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
40K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy