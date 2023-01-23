Read full article on original website
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Touching $1.2 Million Houston Night Brings Two Surprises, Makes Camp For All Possible — Where Horsing Around Is Encouraged
Honorees Martha & Buzz White are surprised with two stick horses representing the donation of two real horses in their honor at the Camp for All gala, held at The Revaire. PC Moment: Beyond the big news that the Camp For All 30th anniversary gala raised more than $1.2 million for the camp that provides barrier-free experiences for children and adults with challenging illnesses or special needs, there was a major surprise. During the “Send A Camper” appeal, honorees Martha and Buzz White were completely surprised and thrilled to learn that a group of their friends had arranged for the purchase of two horses for Camp for All.
Country living and a $1B investment: Residents speak at packed town hall for sugar char house development
A new development firm, PUMA, has announced plans to redevelop the historic Imperial Char House in Sugar Land. (Community Impact file photo) Country living was the primary concern of the 30 or so residents who attended a Sugar Land town hall meeting Jan. 24 regarding the development of an activity center in the Imperial Historic District by PUMA Development.
Rodeo announces first-ever Community Day with FREE admission
HOUSTON — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced big plans for a brand new Community Day with free admission for everyone until noon on Wednesday, March 8. The special day sponsored by TC Energy will also include discounts for carnival rides and games and lower prices on some food and drinks.
10 Houston restaurants score coveted James Beard Award nominations
The James Beard Foundation has revealed the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. Ten Houston restaurants have been included in both national categories and the coveted title of Best Chef: Texas. Considered the Oscars of the food world, the awards recognize outstanding chefs and other culinary professionals in a wide range of categories ranging from Outstanding Chef to Best New Restaurant. The awards also include media categories that will be announced at a later date. Houston restaurants and bars are well represented among both the national and regional awards. Overall, the city earned six national nominations and four...
cw39.com
Take A Look | Images from tornado that ripped through Pasadena, Deer Park
HOUSTON (KIAH) – On Tuesday afternoon, areas of southeast Texas were struck by a powerful storm system that spawned a tornado. The system downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes and businesses in communities east of Houston. Hundreds of thousands were left without power.
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in Houston
Great news for lovers of chicken with the news that Chick N Max has announced the location of a second store in Houston, with negotiations in place for a third venue as it builds on plans to open 25 restaurants in the Houston area.
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?
We know that everything is bigger in Texas- and that includes the roads. The I-10 west of Houston, known as the Katy Freeway, is officially the widest freeway in the world. It was considered the second-worst traffic bottleneck in America before it was widened in 2008.
fox26houston.com
Couple thankful to be alive after witnessing Pasadena tornado in their RV
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - John and Billy Liparito celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary in their RV when the powerful tornado swept through Pasadena Tuesday. Video shows the moment the storm headed straight to where they were parked, yards away from the Crossfit Southbelt gym off Fairmont Parkway. The EF3 winds destroyed the building.
This Texas City Ranked The Dirtiest In The US & Its Trash Problem Is So Much Worse Than NYC
Despite Texas' oh-so-famous anti-littering slogan of "Don't Mess With Texas," it seems like residents of one city aren't staying true to those words. A recent study by the website LawnStarter found Houston, TX to be the "dirtiest city in America," and things here are looking so much worse than other infamously dirty places like New York, NY (No. 12 ) and Detroit, MI (No. 4).
Cafe Express expanding Houston presence with location in The Woodlands
Cafe Express will open in The Woodlands on Jan. 30. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Cafe Express, a Houston-area restaurant with three locations, will be opening its fourth location at 3091 College Park Drive, Conroe, on Jan. 30. The restaurant has been around for 35 years in Houston, and all location still serve original recipes created by founder and chef Robert Del Grande. The menu is composed of dishes that reflect the European cafe cuisine style.
D'Agostino to complete final multifamily project in Conroe's City Place development
City Place Phase 2, a 272-unit garden-style apartment complex, will open in November. (Design Rendering Courtesy D'Agostino Companies) City Place, a 65-acre mixed-use development on the northwest quadrant of I-45 and League Line Road in Conroe, is in the final stages of development. According to the website of developer D'Agostino...
Spanish Village to close in Third Ward; owner announces new restaurant coming soon
Spanish Village, an iconic Tex-Mex restaurant that has been operating on Almeda Road for nearly 70 years, will close March 31. (Courtesy Kristen Gilliam) Spanish Village, an iconic Tex-Mex restaurant that has been operating on Almeda Road for nearly 70 years, will close March 31, according to an announcement made by restaurant officials in January.
tomballisd.net
TMHS’ Dr. Jeff Bailey Named 2022-23 Tomball ISD Secondary Principal of the Year
TOMBALL - Tomball Memorial High School Principal Dr. Jeff Bailey has been recognized as the 2022-2023 Tomball ISD Secondary Principal of the Year, voted on by his peers. Bailey has served education for 24 years, six as a campus Principal. He has been in Tomball ISD and at TMHS as its campus leader for the last two years.
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Texas
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas Lottery ticket worth $1 million, purchased near Houston in July, remains unclaimed as deadline approaches
Someone who purchased a winning lottery ticket near Houston last summer has until Wednesday afternoon to claim their $1 million prize. The Texas Lottery Commission said the "quick pick" ticket purchased at Fuel Maxx #47, located at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View, matched all five of the white-ball numbers drawn during the Mega Millions drawing on July 29 – 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 – but not the gold Mega Ball number, 14. The ticket is worth $1 million, according to the lottery commission, but only if the prize is claimed by 5 p.m. Central time Wednesday, which represents the lottery's 180-day claim deadline from the time of the drawing.
Rainfall totals for San Antonio and South Texas
SAN ANTONIO — It took more than three weeks of the new year, but Tuesday morning brought healthy showers and sorely needed rain to the San Antonio metro, which for months has experienced extreme or exceptional drought. It remains to be seen whether the Tuesday rain was enough to...
KHOU
Teenager rides out tornado in pickup truck in Pasadena
The teenager was sitting inside the truck, waiting for his parents who were inside a doctor's office. He was not injured.
Houston's former Exxon skyscraper built in 1962 is set to become apartment complex
The renovation of the large-scale commercial building could bring new life to the downtown area.
Biggest loop in America is about to get wider before it's even completed
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Grand Parkway isn't even a complete loop yet and the Texas Department of Transportation is already in a position to widen it. TxDOT has gradually opened new segments of the tollway over the last few years. Last May, a stretch in northeast Houston opened for the first time. Before that, a stretch connecting I-45 with I-69 between Spring and New Caney opened in March 2016.
Popular Texas BBQ Joint Just Opened Another Highly-Anticipated Location
Killen's Barbecue just opened up a new location!
