GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The first evidence of the advancing storm will be an increased cloud cover and gusty winds through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30's to mid 40's and NW winds at 10-20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. Cooling temperatures will also be evidence of the advancing system. Tonight's lows will be in the low to mid 20's under thickening clouds. Winds turn southerly at 5-10 mph.

21 HOURS AGO