wvtm13.com
Man dies in fatal collision Wednesday morning
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal head-on collision. Deputies were called to Highway 79 near McCombs Street in eastern Jefferson County just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities said Randy Lee Lowe, 67, of Trafford, was driving a 2007 Buick Terraza traveling northbound...
wbrc.com
Birmingham police make arrest in November homicide investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department have obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the homicide of 30-year-old Jerrod Excell Turner. Turner was found shot and killed Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, while in the 2800 Block of 29th Street SW. The suspect is a...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Police investigating fatal shooting of worker doing renovations in Ensley house
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update 1/26: The coroner's office has released the identification of the victim as Roman Gonzalez, 48, Bessemer. Birmingham Police detectives are investigating a homicide in Ensley. The dispatch call was to the 1400 block of 27th Street Ensley, just after 7 p.m. Jan. 25. Officer Truman...
Fatal Crash Takes The Life of Two in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, has claimed two lives. Karen R. Tatum, 60, of Anniston, was critically injured when the 2001 Toyota Avalon she was driving was struck by a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Taran Seymour, 56, of Anniston. After the initial collision, both vehicles left the roadway and struck a tree. Tatum was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. The passenger in the Toyota, Karen J. Pope, 36, also of Anniston was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Seymour was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. The crash occurred on Choccolocco, approximately eleven miles east of Anniston, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police investigate report of woman shot Thursday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 3000 block of 31st Street North and found a woman suffering from a gunshot. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found a...
Man shot, killed in Ensley identified
A man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in Ensley has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
wbrc.com
Local HICA officials worry for Hispanic safety as Birmingham Police warn against targeted armed robberies
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said the homicide on January 25 in Ensley is a reminder of the danger that Hispanic community members are facing right now. Police said for months now, several individuals have been targeting our Hispanic neighbors. There have been dozens of robberies, but someone has now lost their life.
Cassie Carli’s ex-boyfriend indicted for kidnapping resulting in death, body found in Springville barn
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A grand jury this week indicted a resident of Florida for the kidnapping of Cassie Carli that resulted in her death. Carli’s body was found in a Springville barn. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Felix A. Rivera-Esparra announced […]
wbrc.com
Man, 67, killed in Pinson crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 67-year-old man died in a crash January 25 in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Randy Lee Lowe of Trafford. The crash happened on Alabama 79 at McComb Street in Pinson. Authorities say Lowe was the driver and only person in...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police increasing patrols as group of armed robbers target local Hispanic community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are working to increase security for the Hispanic community, because they say a group of armed robbers is targeting and stealing from dozens of Hispanic victims. A construction worker was shot to death on January 25th during a robbery while working on a house...
Calhoun County Schools raising money for funeral for 6-year-old beaten to death
If you're interested in donating, contact the Anniston Memorial Funeral Home.
Birmingham domestic shooting suspect nabbed after foot chase, Taser strike
A morning shooting in northern Birmingham left a woman injured and a man in custody. North Precinct officers were dispatched just before 8 a.m. Thursday to a report of a woman shot in the 3000 block of 31st Street North, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service transported...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police need help locating man wanted for attempted murder
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are looking for Tony Hillard. Hillard has been on the run. He is suspected of shooting a man to death on 13th Avenue last May. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
wvtm13.com
Calera police seek help identifying person of interest in bank robbery
CALERA, Ala. — Calera police investigating a bank robbery need help to identify a person of interest in the case. The robbery was reported on Jan. 23 at 11:25 a.m. at the Central State Bank in Calera. According to the police report, a man walked into the bank and...
wvtm13.com
Construction worker believed to be murdered in string of robberies targeting Hispanic community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In 2022, the Birmingham Police Department began noticing a scary trend, an unprecedented number of robberies targeting the Hispanic Community. BPD tells WVTM 13 at least 40 attacks targeting the group happened in just October. The latest robbery ended in the murder of Roman Gonzales. Gonzales...
wbrc.com
Towing mishap caught on camera; nearby restaurants say predatory towing been going on for years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A tow truck driver in downtown appears to damage a car in the lot plus the car they were towing and just drives away. Neighboring businesses and customers say Parking Enforcement System’s actions are getting out of hand. Parking Enforcement System, Inc. is getting fresh...
weisradio.com
Inmate Who Ran from Etowah County Work Crew Quickly Apprehended
Authorities apprehended an inmate who fled from an Etowah County Sheriff’s Office work crew, in under a half-hour. The inmate ran from the crew as work was being done earlier this week on Alabama Highway 77. A perimeter around the area – made up of Etowah County Sheriff’s Office personnel, Attalla and Gadsden Police – was quickly set up. K-9 Tedi was brought in and started a track.
September disappearance of Anniston man was ‘involuntary,’ police chief says; ‘We believe multiple people involved’
The search continues for an Anniston man missing four months and police now say his disappearance was “involuntary.”. Deangelo “Dee” Shaquill Lepaul Allen, 31, was last seen Sept. 21 in the area of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston. Family members told authorities it’s unlike Allen, a father,...
