Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer.Gochi EzFort Collins, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Casa Bonita Nears Grand Opening, Now Hiring 500 to Work at the Legendary Spot
Casa Bonita has new owners, a new chef, a new paint job, and will have a bunch of new hires when it re-opens in May. Who wouldn't want to be a part of such a Colorado legend?. 500 new employees for Casa Bonita does seem like a lot of people; that speaks to how much the new owners/management, including the South Park guys, are excited to bring new life to the Colfax classic.
Two Colorado spots among 'best cities for hippies'
Break out the tie-dye and peace symbols – Estately has ranked two places in Colorado among the 'best US cities for Hippies.'. Ranking 4th on their list of 17 spots was Boulder, Colorado, long known for its eclectic music and arts scene. "A popular hippie town back in the...
America's 'dirtiest' cities: Where Colorado places rank
Considering 23 different metrics across the categories of pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction, LawnStarter ranked 152 of the largest American cities in terms of 'dirtiness'. With the data analysis including factors like percentage of local smokers, share homes with pests like mice and roaches, how many tons of waste are in nearby landfills, and residents dissatisfied with garbage collection, here's a look at how Colorado's cities ranked.
Colorado Town Deals with Series of Mountain Lion Attacks on Pet Dogs
State wildlife officials have put the residents of a Colorado community on high alert after one pet dog was killed and two others were injured in a string of mountain lion attacks dating back to mid-December 2022. The most recent attack occurred in the town of Grand Lake, Colorado on January 23 when a mountain lion snatched a dog off the front porch of its owner’s home. The two previous incidents occurred near Shadow Mountain Reservoir, just south of Grand Lake. Two of the involved lions were euthanized as a result of the attacks.
cpr.org
What do you call people from Colorado Springs? This is what we found out
Residents of Denver are called Denverites. People from Pueblo, Puebloans. And informally, those from Manitou Springs might be called Manitoids. It's called a demonym — a name that identifies a group of people as they relate to a particular place. And while the city has dubbed itself "Olympic City...
Did a Colorado Chain of Dispensaries Just Run Out of Weed?
In the legal marijuana industry, there are all kinds of obstacles that dispensaries face in order to remain not just legal, but at the end of the day, open altogether. One misstep could prove to be fatal to a dispensary's business and license loss is something that these types of businesses have to try to avoid consistently.
Westword
Report: Most People Experiencing Homelessness in Denver Are Not From Out of State
A common trope about those living on the streets of Denver and elsewhere throughout the metro region is that they've come to the Centennial State in pursuit of legalized cannabis and then become homeless. But a new report shows that's actually not the case. "By and large, people in our...
Denver’s Luxurious “Magnifica Casa” Property Listed For Sale
An iconic property in Denver, Colorado known as "Magnifica Casa" has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. As its name suggests, this home is as magnificent as it gets. For another peek at an amazing Colorado home for sale, check...
Whole Foods Market Will be the New Grocery In Loveland – Exciting or No?
Lovelanders have been wanting and needing a new grocery store on the east side of town for years. If proposed plans go through, we'll have... Whole Foods. Is it one of those "be careful what you ask for.." things or is it the best possible outcome Loveland could have hoped for? Would a Safeway or King Soopers had been a better choice, or is Whole Foods Market "on point?'
What Goes on at a Colorado Psychedelic Club Bash?
Ever since Colorado decriminalized certain psychedelic drugs including psilocybin mushrooms last year, awareness and celebration of these mind-altering substances have been fairly widespread across the state. On the heels of Proposition 122 passing, Colorado will see, among other things, a big psychedelic convention take place, as well as a large...
Fun Longmont Toy Store Gets Conned, Closing Up Shop – Name Your Price on Items
From a moment of unbelievable excitement, to a freefall of unbelievable frustration and sadness. This store thought they'd just struck gold, but it was all a lie. Now, they're closing shop. You've heard of frauds before, like Enron and Bernie Madoff, but here's a local story that is also about...
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
Do People in Ft Collins Actually Know What Cache la Poudre Means?
Governor Jared Polis tweeted a bit of a pop quiz the other day... To be fair, he never really followed up with an answer and let's just say I don't have the patience to count. So I Googled it, and still couldn't come up with a correct answer. BUT... I...
denverite.com
Denver nonprofit that broke ground on a new $37 million youth shelter this week loses state funding
Urban Peak, the Denver nonprofit that serves youth experiencing homelessness, has lost a major grant the organization relies on for funding. In a Tuesday email to staff, Urban Peak CEO Christina Carlson called the money “a significant revenue source that funds numerous positions.”. The $500,000 grant comes from the...
Winter fatigue impacting Coloradans more this season than previous years
If you're starting to feel like you haven't seen the sun enough or as much as usual, that's likely because it hasn't been around ... the number of cloudy days for Denver and surrounding areas have been substantial. Health experts say now might be the time to take a mental health break. According to Dr. Patricia Westmoreland, the Medical Director of the women's unit at the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, the unusual streak of grey plays a key role in seasonal affective disorder.While this disorder isn't normally a reason patients are admitted, she says it can still be an...
Does Cincinnati Beat Northern Colorado for Coolest AirBNB Award?
It's pretty well documented that we have some pretty cool Airbnb properties to choose from in Colorado. There's the Cripple Creek Bubble Dome. Or a few barns you can rent in Fort Collins. There's even a handful of different places you can rent for less than $200 a night where...
KDVR.com
Video shows someone pulling handles in senior community
Residents in a community for people 55 and older are concerned about suspicious activity in their neighborhood. Greg Nieto reports. Video shows someone pulling handles in senior community. Residents in a community for people 55 and older are concerned about suspicious activity in their neighborhood. Greg Nieto reports. Denver weather:...
coloradosun.com
Heat pumps are having a moment in Colorado, but do they really work in the bitter cold? Yes.
There was a touch of anxiety in the home of Jon and Rachel Rea as a bomb cyclone, with its plummeting subzero temperatures, approached Colorado in December, for the couple no longer had a gas-fired furnace in their basement. They had replaced the furnace three months earlier with a heat...
Loveland’s Deaf Pastry Chef Brings Inspiration and a ‘Little Bit of Europe’ to Town
It may be one of the best kept secrets in Loveland: How there's a French/European pastry chef in town, who loves the color purple and is deaf. This woman comes from a line of woman who inspired her to become a baker and own her own bakery, which she now does. The fact that she is deaf hasn't stopped her on her journey, one bit.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
