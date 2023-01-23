ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

99.9 The Point

Casa Bonita Nears Grand Opening, Now Hiring 500 to Work at the Legendary Spot

Casa Bonita has new owners, a new chef, a new paint job, and will have a bunch of new hires when it re-opens in May. Who wouldn't want to be a part of such a Colorado legend?. 500 new employees for Casa Bonita does seem like a lot of people; that speaks to how much the new owners/management, including the South Park guys, are excited to bring new life to the Colfax classic.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

America's 'dirtiest' cities: Where Colorado places rank

Considering 23 different metrics across the categories of pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction, LawnStarter ranked 152 of the largest American cities in terms of 'dirtiness'. With the data analysis including factors like percentage of local smokers, share homes with pests like mice and roaches, how many tons of waste are in nearby landfills, and residents dissatisfied with garbage collection, here's a look at how Colorado's cities ranked.
COLORADO STATE
Field & Stream

Colorado Town Deals with Series of Mountain Lion Attacks on Pet Dogs

State wildlife officials have put the residents of a Colorado community on high alert after one pet dog was killed and two others were injured in a string of mountain lion attacks dating back to mid-December 2022. The most recent attack occurred in the town of Grand Lake, Colorado on January 23 when a mountain lion snatched a dog off the front porch of its owner’s home. The two previous incidents occurred near Shadow Mountain Reservoir, just south of Grand Lake. Two of the involved lions were euthanized as a result of the attacks.
GRAND LAKE, CO
99.9 The Point

Did a Colorado Chain of Dispensaries Just Run Out of Weed?

In the legal marijuana industry, there are all kinds of obstacles that dispensaries face in order to remain not just legal, but at the end of the day, open altogether. One misstep could prove to be fatal to a dispensary's business and license loss is something that these types of businesses have to try to avoid consistently.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

What Goes on at a Colorado Psychedelic Club Bash?

Ever since Colorado decriminalized certain psychedelic drugs including psilocybin mushrooms last year, awareness and celebration of these mind-altering substances have been fairly widespread across the state. On the heels of Proposition 122 passing, Colorado will see, among other things, a big psychedelic convention take place, as well as a large...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Winter fatigue impacting Coloradans more this season than previous years

If you're starting to feel like you haven't seen the sun enough or as much as usual, that's likely because it hasn't been around ... the number of cloudy days for Denver and surrounding areas have been substantial. Health experts say now might be the time to take a mental health break. According to Dr. Patricia Westmoreland, the Medical Director of the women's unit at the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, the unusual streak of grey plays a key role in seasonal affective disorder.While this disorder isn't normally a reason patients are admitted, she says it can still be an...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Video shows someone pulling handles in senior community

Residents in a community for people 55 and older are concerned about suspicious activity in their neighborhood. Greg Nieto reports. Video shows someone pulling handles in senior community. Residents in a community for people 55 and older are concerned about suspicious activity in their neighborhood. Greg Nieto reports. Denver weather:...
DENVER, CO
