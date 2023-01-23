Isaiah McKenzie details conversation with Stefon Diggs after Bills loss, WR's outburst at Josh Allen

Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25 Amid Girlfriend’s Pregnancy With 1st Child: ‘Gone Far Too Soon’
Jessie Lemonier, a former NFL linebacker, has died. He was 25. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Detroit Lions wrote in a Thursday, January 26, in a statement shared via Twitter. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far […]
Meet Jadyn Jannasch — Dak Prescott's Rumored "Rebound" Girlfriend
On Sunday, Jan. 22, the Dallas Cowboys fumbled their shot at the Super Bowl after a devastating loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. Whether or not Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is to blame for the team’s elimination from the playoffs has since become a topic of debate on social media.
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor
In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
49ers vs. Eagles ticket prices: How much do seats cost for 2023 NFC championship game?
There's a real buzz in the City of Brotherly Love. The No. 1 seeded Eagles are preparing to host the 49ers this Sunday with a trip to Super Bowl 57 on the line. Lincoln Financial Field in South Philly will be rocking as the Birds look to reach the biggest game in American sports for the second time in five years.
Where is the Super Bowl in 2023? Location, city, stadium for Super Bowl 57 and beyond
The NFL heads to the Grand Canyon State for the grandaddy of 'em all. Super Bowl 57 will be played in Arizona, another warm-weather location. If the last two Super Bowls played at State Farm Stadium are any indicator, then this year's edition should be a barnburner. In 2008, the...
Best prop bet specials for AFC, NFC championships: Chiefs-Bengals light it up, 49ers offense struggles
The AFC and NFC championship games are inching closer, and prior to the action kicking off, we've highlighted a handful of actionable prop bet specials posted on DraftKings Sportsbook. During the playoffs, DraftKings derived specialty prop markets each weekend, giving bettors a different way to get action on the biggest games of the season.
Is there a 'Thursday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2023 AFC, NFC championships
The NFL season is coming to a close, but the finish could be as exciting as any. With four of the most evenly-matched semifinalists in league history, it truly feels like the Lombardi Trophy can be hoisted by any team still standing. The NFL has adjusted its playoff schedule in...
When does the XFL season start in 2023? Dates, times, TV schedule for every XFL game
The XFL's long-awaited return to action in 2020 was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. Three years later, the spring start-up league is returning under new leadership, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's ownership group presiding over it. The XFL's 2023 season will begin soon, and its schedule has been finalized....
Raptors trade deadline targets: Myles Turner strengths, weaknesses, contract & fit with Toronto
Jakob Poeltl isn't the only center who continues to be linked to the Raptors. The Raptors were mentioned ahead of last season's trade deadline as a team to "keep an eye on" for Myles Turner's services. Indiana didn't end up trading him, but he's once again being mentioned as a potential target for Toronto.
