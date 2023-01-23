Read full article on original website
msn.com
Bucket List: 18 of the Most Beautiful Places in the World
With the wide range of stunning and awe-inspiring locations that span the planet, it is no surprise that many of us have bucket lists devoted to exploring some of the most beautiful places in the world. Even though there is no definitive definition of what makes a place truly beautiful,...
From London to Santorini: 7 Luxury Hotels Around the World With Fascinating Histories
New and shiny is admittedly appealing, but there’s something captivating, even intoxicating, about a bit of history. Walk the hallway of any aging building, and its character reveals itself through cracks in the wall, knots on timber and chips in centuries-old mosaic tiles. “A hotel comes alive with the tale it tells. Everyone loves a good story, and all the more when it is rooted in reality,” says luxury hotel designer Bill Bensley, the mind behind Thailand’s InterContinental Khao Yai hotel, where you can stay in upcycled heritage railcars. “Looking at a place’s history—and honoring it—cannot lead one astray.” While hotels worldwide...
TravelPulse
Intrepid Travel Adds 80 Experiences for 2023
Intrepid Travel has launched over 80 new experiences for travelers in 2023 featuring new locations, more ethical wildlife adventures and activities supporting Indigenous communities and female-run businesses. “After one of our most successful years in over 30 years of business, we are very excited to share the thoughtfully designed itineraries...
‘It’s the Apocalypse’: Thousands Flee As This Holy Himalayan Town Sinks Into the Ground
“Earthquakes and cracks on walls are normal in the mountains. We’re used to it,” said Santosh, as dark clouds rumbled in the sky above. Behind him, a small temple is broken to pieces. “But I’ve never seen anything like this before. This isn’t normal. It’s the apocalypse.”
msn.com
Lost to Time: The Mysterious Disappearance and Rediscovery of a Beautiful Roman City in the Desert
Slide 1 of 31: Welcome to the mysterious city of Timgad, a city in the heart of the Sahara that was suddenly abandoned by its Roman inhabitants. What could have caused the citizens of this southern stronghold to suddenly pack up and leave? For centuries, archaeologists have been trying to uncover the secrets of Timgad, a city that was swallowed up by the desert and left to the sands of time.
This Abandoned Boeing 737 Is Being Transformed Into a Luxe Private Vacation Villa in Bali
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, apparently, it’s the world’s first luxury hotel inside a commercial jet. An abandoned Boeing 737 that was once part of the now-defunct Mandala Airlines is being converted into a private vacation villa in Indonesia—and you don’t even need a boarding pass to enter. The retired aircraft, which is currently under construction, sits on the edge of a cliff roughly 500 feet above Bali’s Nyang Nyang beach. When it’s finished, hopefully within the next few months, the refit jet will be available to rent for roughly $7,300 a night. Entrepreneur and travel enthusiast Felix Demin...
Exploring the Best Beaches of Greece, From Santorini's Black Sands to the Secluded Coves of the Peloponnese
Greece is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, with crystal clear waters and picturesque landscapes. From the famous white sands of Santorini to the secluded coves of the Peloponnese, there is a beach for every taste and preference in Greece.
Good News Network
Over 100 New Nazca Lines Discovered in Peru Designed by Ancient People
In a major archaeological discovery, a team of Peruvian and Japanese researchers have discovered 168 new geoglyphs in the ancient Nazca Plain in Peru, near to the enormous glyphs that remain as mysterious as they are famous. Found during 2 years of aerial surveys, their discovery led to the creation...
The Beauty of Greece, A Guide to the Best Islands and Destinations
Greece is a beautiful country known for its ancient history, picturesque landscapes, and stunning beaches. The Greek islands, in particular, are a popular destination for tourists looking for a relaxing holiday by the sea.
A Boeing 737 Is Being Converted Into the Ultimate Tropical Villa in Bali
Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.
A First-timer’s Guide to Mexico’s Islands of Loreto
Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto by Danzante Bay Resort is a mouthful, no doubt. But its location might also be a head-scratcher. Few know that 330 miles north of the luxury resorts and Americanized bars and restaurants of Cabo San Lucas you'll find the historic town of Loreto and its surrounding islands. […]
Backpacker Breaks Down Surprising Budget for a Month of Travel in Peru
It's a pretty solid general guideline.
South Africa signs deal with India to relocate dozens of cheetahs
CAPE TOWN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Africa has signed an agreement with India to introduce dozens of African cheetahs to the Asian country over the next decade, its environmental department said on Thursday, after the first were transferred last year from neighbouring Namibia.
Peru's Inca Trail and Machu Picchu closed to tourists as violent protests spread across the nation
The government has closed access to the famous sites (Machu Picchu citadel pictured), saying the decision has been made to protect locals and visitors.
These are the world’s best villages you’ve never heard of
A list of more than 30 beautiful, rural villages has been published by UNWTO, the World Travel Council, as part of efforts to combat overtourism.The organisation’s list of 32 remote destinations aims to recognise lovely, small-scale places to visit, as well as spotlighting places that are embracing sustainable tourism away from the world’s big-hitter capitals and major cities.The “Best Tourism Villages” list is described as “a global initiative to highlight those villages where tourism preserves cultures and traditions, celebrates diversity, provides opportunities and safeguards biodiversity,” says UNWTO.The top 32 villages chosen for 2022 span 18 countries across the globe,...
The world’s most overrated cities according to reviews – and London is in the top 10
The world’s most overrated cities have been revealed in a new analysis of travellers’ online reviews – and London is in the top 10.Based on analysis of thousands of reviews left on travel rating platforms for 85 destinations worldwide, the list evaluates the likelihood of tourists being “disappointed” by a trip.Bangkok was rated the most disappointing city, with a 16.6 per cent likelihood of travellers feeling let-down, according to data analysts’ assessment on behalf of kingcasinobonus.uk.The Thai capital’s most disappointing attraction was found to be Khaosan Road.In at number two was the Turkish beach resort city Antalya, with a disappointment...
Airbnb Reveals Its Most-Liked Listings of 2022
What is the secret of an appealing Airbnb? Thanks to some recent data, that’s now a question with a definitive answer. Today, the home-sharing company shared its top 10 most liked Instagrams from 2022—and the photos that drew our double-taps are quite literally all over the map, from a cabin in the Hudson Valley to a villa on the Turkish Riviera.
hubpages.com
How Kenya Got Its Name
The Name Kenya is said to be from the Kamba word ‘Kinyaa.’ It is claimed that Ludwig Krapf in his journey into the interior on 3 December 1849, in the company of a Kamba trader, he was astonished to see a snow capped mountain in the tropics. He asked his guide, Kivui to tell him the name of the mountain. In his Akamba accent, Kivui is reported to have answered “Kinyaa.” Krapf transcribed name in the Roman alphabet as Kegnia. In his writings, he varied the spelling between Kegnia and Kenia. It is possible that Kenya is also from the word Kenia – please, make happy in both the Kikuyu and Kamba languages as will be shown in the following argument. The discussion below shows that the word Kenia which eventually became Kenya is from a rich history that takes us back to the Ancient Ethiopian Kingdoms of the 18th Dynasty. In this history, Akhenaten is at the center of it. Read on.
Beyond Dosa and Vada: 16 Must-Eat Regional Dishes From South India
Owing partly to the migration of around two million Tamils during the second half of the 20th century to the West, the cuisine of South India has become one of the most popular around the world. Still, the food of the Tamil community, which is typically vegetarian and serves as most people’s introduction to South Indian cuisine, doesn’t necessarily represent the region as a whole.
In Denmark, Harbor Bathing Is a Year-Round Activity—Here’s Why and Where to Try It
On a cloudy Saturday morning, the Islands Brygge Harbor Bath is brisk with swimmers peeling off layers of clothing, before soaring off a wooden pier and landing with a splash into the icy river. It’s January in Denmark, and temperatures are hovering around the mid-30s. The water isn’t much warmer, but no one is batting a (semi-frozen) eyelash—it’s all part of the fun.
