Daniel F. Miller was born on April 8, 1938, to Frank M. and Mary F. (Morrow) Miller at their home southwest of Bolckow, MO. The morning after an early spring snow storm, Frank fetched Doc Wilson in his car since he had snow chains, to deliver Dan. The second of their four children, Dan grew up a farm-boy with various beloved animals like his pet pig and Zoe the horse and three pesky (but also beloved) sisters.

BOLCKOW, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO