GoPSUsports.com
No. 12/11 Women's Hockey Welcomes Lindenwood For CHA Series
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The No. 12/11 ranked Penn State women's ice hockey team returns home to Pegula Ice Arena to begin a two-game series with Lindenwood starting Friday, January 27 at 6 p.m. Friday's contest will be dedicated to Morgan's Message for mental health. The following day, Penn State will recognize the 2023 senior class.
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lions Suffer Road Loss at Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Penn State men's basketball team suffered a cold shooting night in a 65-45 road loss at Rutgers Tuesday night. The Nittany Lions, one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country, shot a season-low 4-for-26 (15.4%) from 3-point range. Jalen Pickett led Penn State with 15 points and eight rebounds. Andrew Funk and Seth Lundy contributed 12 points apiece.
GoPSUsports.com
No. 4 Men's Volleyball Hosts No. 3 Long Beach State on Wednesday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – A battle between top-five men's volleyball teams will take place Wednesday at Rec Hall when No. 4 Penn State hosts No. 3 Long Beach State at 7 p.m. Both teams are undefeated with the Nittany Lions entering at 6-0 and The Beach at 4-0. FOLLOW THE ACTION.
GoPSUsports.com
Men's Volleyball Racks Up Awards After Two Ranked Wins
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The fourth-ranked Penn State men's volleyball team racked up awards on Monday thanks to a big weekend at the First Point Collegiate Challenge in Austin, Texas. Cole Bogner was named the National Setter of the Week by Off the Block, while Toby Ezeonu was selected as the National Middle Attacker of the Week. Additionally, the Lions swept the EIVA honors with John Kerr as the Offensive Player of the Week and Michal Kowal as the Defensive Player of the Week.
GoPSUsports.com
NOTES: Penn State Wrestling Hosts Iowa Friday Night in another Sold Out BJC Dual
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Penn State (10-0, 3-0 B1G) will host Iowa (12-0, 5-0 B1G) on Friday, Jan. 27, in the second BJC Dual of the year for head coach Cael Sanderson's squad. The Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes face off at 8:30 p.m. in another B1G Network national telecast in the Jordan Center. This is Iowa's first trip to Penn State since the 2017-18 season.
GoPSUsports.com
Select Penn State Fencers Set to Travel Abroad for Individual Tournaments
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Three select fencers from the men's and women's fencing teams will travel individually to compete in two separate events overseas. Senior epee fencers Kateryna Chorniy and Devin Tafoya will be heading to Doha, Qatar to participate in the 2023 Grand Prix. A livestream of the action will air https://www.fie.org/live Saturday, Jan. 28th through Monday, Jan. 30th. For more information, please visit https://fie.org/competitions/2022/79.
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Athletics Announces NIL Resource Partnerships with INFLCR and Accelerate Sports Ventures
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Athletics announced agreements to bring additional Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) resources to its student-athletes. Athletics has partnered with INFLCR to bring the Nittany Lion Exchange to student-athletes to aid in their NIL opportunities. In addition, the department has been working with Accelerate Sports Ventures to produce NIL education and opportunities to student-athletes and all stakeholders.
