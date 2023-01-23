ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Feb 25 | FuelFest | West Palm Seaside, FL Patch

FuelFest Returns to 2nd Year in West Palm Beach, Florida. Over 600 cars with more action, special guests, live music, and racing on February 25th. West Palm Beach, FL — FuelFest arrives for their 2nd year with over 600 cars in West Palm Beach at the South Florida Fairgrounds- Located at 9067 Southern Blvd. Gates for the event are open to the public from 1 pm to 8 pm with tickets starting at $25. Event information, car registration and tickets can be found at www.FuelFest.com, as well as on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Finest new eating places of 2022 in Jupiter West Palm Seashore, Gardens, Boca

Eateries include Asian cuisine, Southern food, pizza and barbecue. Video: Indian food restaurant Ela Curry Kitchen in Palm Beach Gardens. At Palm Beach Gardens restaurant Ela Curry Kitchen, Chef Pushkar Marathe serves cuisine inspired by childhood travels across India. Andres Leiva, Palm Beach Post. One of Miami’s favorite pizzerias opened...
SunFest cuts West Palm Seaside music competition schedule to 3 days

Booking musical acts, security and insurance are the festival’s biggest ticket items, and the cost of each is up sharply, SunFest Executive Director Paul Jamieson said. Video: SunFest 2022 music festival opens in West Palm Beach. Video: Fans and music lovers return to SunFest. One of the largest music...
Affected person-centered psychological well being in pediatric major care (PPP) program in West Palm Seaside

According to the Surgeon General, 1 child in 5 experiences significant problems due to a psychiatric disorder. The good news is that The REACH Institute can help many, if not most, of these youngsters. The real tragedy is that so few, less than 1 in 3, are receiving the comprehensive treatment they really need. Children and adolescents with emotional and behavioral problems deserve access to the best possible mental health care. Unfortunately, such services are often difficult to obtain. Parents, however, can advocate for their children’s needs, and health care practitioners, such as pediatricians, can further the cause by offering their services, through training for children and adolescents with mental health care issues.
