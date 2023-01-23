According to the Surgeon General, 1 child in 5 experiences significant problems due to a psychiatric disorder. The good news is that The REACH Institute can help many, if not most, of these youngsters. The real tragedy is that so few, less than 1 in 3, are receiving the comprehensive treatment they really need. Children and adolescents with emotional and behavioral problems deserve access to the best possible mental health care. Unfortunately, such services are often difficult to obtain. Parents, however, can advocate for their children’s needs, and health care practitioners, such as pediatricians, can further the cause by offering their services, through training for children and adolescents with mental health care issues.

