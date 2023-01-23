Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Floridian wins $1M on lottery scratch-off game 500X the Cash because someone cut the line in front of him, he saysAmarie M.Delray Beach, FL
Donald Trump Wins His Palm Beach Seniors Golf Competition Even Though He Didn’t Play the First Round of the TournamentToby HazlewoodPalm Beach, FL
Fishing in West Palm Beach, FloridaOscarWest Palm Beach, FL
Donald Trump Claims Golf Victory, Raises Cheating Suspicions after Skipping First RoundAsh JurbergPalm Beach, FL
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over oceanRoger MarshDelray Beach, FL
Comments / 0