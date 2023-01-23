Read full article on original website
Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
Magnolia Picks Up ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ Doc Out of Sundance
Magnolia Pictures has scored worldwide rights to “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” which held its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday evening. The distributor plans to release the film in April. Directed by Lisa Cortés, the documentary explores the black queer origins of rock ‘n’...
Owners Film Hilarious Moment They Discover Cat's Secret Place for 'Toys'
A viral video has left TikTokers in stitches, with several saying the kitten was "panicking" that she would lose her "treasures."
A half-baked crime thriller inspired by real events does injustice to a gripping true story on streaming
Any broad genre film that bills itself as being “inspired by true events” should always be taken with a hefty helping of salt when history has shown that sizeable creative liberties are regularly taken to spin a good yarn, but that doesn’t mean Silk Road couldn’t have done a much better job of maximizing the potential of its own narrative.
'Sesame Street' Co-Creator Lloyd Morrisett Dead At 93
Sesame Street co-founder Lloyd N. Morrisett, PhD, has died at the age of 93.
Birth/Rebirth's Graphic Scenes Are Making Sundance Audience Members Sick
Sundance Film Festival always seems to find horror gems that might otherwise be missed. Over several decades, the event has welcomed the mysterious and macabre as part of its Midnight section; notable entries over the years include Peter Jackson's gore spectacle "Dead/Alive," Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sanchez's found-footage trailblazer "The Blair Witch Project," and James Wan's franchise-starting "Saw." The 2023 edition is no different as it introduces a new crop of titles (via Sundance).
Why this top Hollywood agent thinks streaming deals fall short and a strike may be looming
United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer is pushing for streamers to share more of their revenue with actors, writers and other talent. The push comes as the entertainment industry, including UTA, evolves.
Ballet Documentary ‘Call Me Dancer’ Sets World Premiere, Sales Agents – Global Bulletin (EXCLUSIVE)
FESTIVALS Leslie Shampaine and Pip Gilmour‘s feature documentary “Call Me Dancer” will have its world premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, in competition for best documentary, on Feb. 9, followed by its New York premiere at the Dance on Camera Film Festival at the Lincoln Center on Feb. 10. The film follows Manish Chauhan, a young and talented street dancer from Mumbai who struggles against his parents’ insistence that he follow a traditional path.When he accidentally walks into an inner-city dance school and encounters curmudgeonly 70-year-old Israeli ballet master Yehuda Maor, a hunger develops within him and he is...
New Movies on Streaming: ‘There’s Something Wrong With The Children,’ + More
Between Midnight Mass, Devil’s Due, and the brand new Blumhouse movie There’s Something Wrong With The Children, I’m pretty sure there’s no supernatural or psychological horror Zach Gilford hasn’t witnessed. The latter film is one of this week’s best new movies on VOD, and once you witness what the titular children are capable of, it will also serve as great birth control. Also out this week is Utama, which won the Grand Jury Prize for World Cinema at the Sundance Film Festival in 2022, and Detective Knight: Independence, which is the third and final film in the Detective Knight trilogy starring...
Critical Role Announces New Amazon TV and Film Deal, Mighty Nein Series in Development
Critical Role and Amazon Studios has announced a new multi-year deal, with a Mighty Nein series confirmed to be in development. Today, Critical Role announced a new multi-year deal with Amazon Studios, which includes an exclusive overall television and first-look film deal. Additionally, Amazon Studios announced that the first new series under this deal will be Mighty Nein, an animated adaptation of Critical Role's second campaign. Production of this series is set to begin soon and will debut on Prime Video. Mighty Nein will be executive produced by Tasha Huo, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham alongside Critical Role's Metapigeon banner and Amazon Studios. Chris Prynoski (The Legend of Vox Machina), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), Antonio Canobbio (Arlo the Alligator Boy), and Ben Kalina (Big Mouth) at Titmouse will also executive produce.
Sony Pictures TV to Distribute ‘Señoras’ by New Mexican Production Company, Ellas Cuatro
Sony Pictures TV Latin America (SPT LATAM) has picked up worldwide distribution rights to “Señoras,” the maiden TV series of new Mexican production and media company, Ellas Cuatro. The dramedy skein created by Ellas Cuatro co-founder Gabriela Marcos Payton will have its debut market presentation at Content Americas. Co-founded by actress-producers Esmeralda Pimentel (“No Man’s Land’), Ela Velden (“Who Killed Sara?”), Frida Astrid (“Bardo”) and Marcos Payton (“How to Survive Being Single”), Ellas Cuatro partnered with Addiction House, the company behind hit comedy series “How to Survive Being Single” (Amazon Prime Video) to make it. Addiction House founders Sebastián Zurita, Ricardo Gaspar...
From "Cat Person" to "Little Richard," here are 12 Sundance Film Festival titles to watch online
The Sundance Film Festival returns for another hybrid festival, Jan. 19-29 with more than 100 feature films plus almost as many short films from nearly two dozen countries. What's more, there is welcome diversity in storytelling as more than half of this year's selections are directed (or codirected) by women; nearly half of the filmmakers are people of color; and almost a quarter of the films are helmed by LGBTQ or non-binary identifying talent.
Sundance Review: ‘Cat Person’ tackles a contemporary talking point that demands discussion
Director Susanna Fogel (Booksmart) and writer Michelle Ashford have created a contemporary talking point in Cat Person, which is sure to promote furious debate this year at Sundance. Headlined by Emilia Jones (CODA) alongside Nicholas Braun, it explores the world of online dating, with specific emphasis on age gap relationships....
Sundance Brings the Festival Online With $20 Movie Tickets to Watch Buzzy Independent Films From Home
Back-to-back movie viewings no more — the Sundance Film Festival is now offering an at-home film-watching option. Tickets to each film cost $20. More from WWDBest Costume Design Oscar Nominees 2023: A Closer LookGucci Celebrates the Sundance Premiere of Bethann Hardison's 'Invisible Beauty'Sundance Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals Here is WWD’s selection of 10 independent films scheduled for online viewings through Jan. 29 via Sundance’s online-streaming portal on Festival.sundance.org. “Animalia” In “Animalia,” Oumaïma Barid portrays the role of Itto — a young pregnant woman without any limitations as to how far she will go to find her husband, Amine, in an up-ended...
Rich Brian Juggles Family, Music, and Culture in Jamojaya: Sundance Review
This review is part of our coverage of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The Pitch: Indonesian rapper James (viral star Brian “Rich Brian” Imanuel, in his screen debut) is about to hit it big. So big, in fact, that he announces on Indonesian TV that his next career move is to travel to Hawaii to record his first real album, with the backing of Western studio executives and a phalanx of stylists, agents (an icy Kate Lyn Sheil), and music video directors (a prickly Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers).
UK Indie Chief Productions Sets New Doc; Glasgow Unveils Festival Lineup; Ben Stephenson’s Poison Pen Announces New London Hires — Global Briefs
Chief Productions Sets Kashmiri Beekeeping Doc ‘Pot of Gold’Chief Productions, the UK-based indie, today announced the production of a new documentary titled Pot of Gold in partnership with global humanitarian relief and development charity Human Appeal. The film marks the first fully foreign film to be shot in the mountainous region of Azad Kashmir in Pakistan. The film follows beekeeper Shakeel Khan who has committed his life to learn about the nature of bees and their delicate work. However, his story takes a turn following the impact of the most destructive earthquake the region has ever seen. The film is...
St. Louis Jewish Film Festival moving to new location
The St. Louis Jewish Community Center – The J will host the 28th Annual St. Louis Jewish Film Festival from March 12 – 16. This year, the festival will return in-person and will be held for the first time at the Marcus Des Peres Cinema. The festival presents...
Nikole Hannah-Jones’ ‘The 1619 Project’ Is Coming To Hulu With A 6-Part Series
According to Hulu’s synopsis, each episode in the docuseries will dive deeper into the essays from the book, 'The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story.' The post Nikole Hannah-Jones’ ‘The 1619 Project’ Is Coming To Hulu With A 6-Part Series appeared first on NewsOne.
A24 in Talks to Acquire Domestic Rights to Sundance Breakout ‘Talk to Me’
Studio A24 is currently in talks to acquire North American rights to Sundance Midnight breakout “Talk to Me,” according to an individual with knowledge of the deal. The deal for the Australian horror film is in the high seven figures. Bankside Films is currently brokering the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.
