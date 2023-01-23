Read full article on original website
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
Cervical cancer: Four symptoms and what to do if you spot them
As Cervical Cancer Prevention Week is observed this week (23 to 29 January), healthcare professionals and cancer charities are sharing advice on symptoms to look out for.According to Cancer Research, one in 142 women in the UK will be diagnosed with cervical cancer in their lifetime. The survival rates of cervical cancer are improved and have in the last 40 years in the UK. In the 1970s, almost half of women diagnosed with cervical cancer survived their disease beyond ten years, now it’s almost two-thirds.Last month, NHS data showed that smear test rates have fallen to a record low...
Cervical cancer: Early detection and signs to look out for
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. According to the CDC, about 13,000 cases are detected each year in the U.S. and 4,000 women die of this cancer each year.
Medical News Today
How do people get bladder cancer?
Experts do not yet fully know the cause behind most bladder cancers. However, they. that gene mutations play a role. These mutations can cause the cells to multiply uncontrollably to form a cancerous tumor. There are two types of DNA mutations — acquired and inherited. Acquired mutations occur over a...
Many Women Over 65 Are Dying of Cervical Cancer. What Needs to Change?
Cervical cancer is claiming the lives of many American women over 65, a group for whom screening is not typically recommended. But the findings do not mean that screening guidelines are off-base: A more likely explanation is that women aren't getting screened before they turn 65. How to cut those...
I was given less than 12 months left to live after cancer diagnosis – now I’m cured thanks to astonishing new drug
A MAN told he had less than 12 months to live is now cancer-free thanks to a trial of a new drug. Delighted Robert Glynn, 51, said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the treatment. He was diagnosed with deadly bile duct cancer after...
msn.com
8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring
Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
Young girl wins $48.3 million settlement after having all her limbs amputated following missed meningitis and sepsis diagnosis
Her family argued that if doctors had immediately given her antibiotics, she would not have been so ill and her limbs might have been saved.
Healthline
What’s the Survival Rate for Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer?
A diagnosis of stage 4 ovarian cancer means the cancer has spread to other parts of your body. Factors like your age, treatment type, and overall health may affect survival rate for this type of cancer. Ovarian cancer is a. that grows in your ovaries. In the United States, ovarian...
An 18-year-old who thought he had pulled a muscle at the gym actually had cancer
Working outPhoto byBoxed Water Is BetteronUnsplash. Two days after working out, Tomas Evans, age 18, from the United Kingdom felt a painful lump on his shoulder that was the size of a fist.
Healthline
What’s the Outlook for People with Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)?
Advanced NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer. It occurs when the cancer has spread to the point where it’s no longer considered curable. Treatment focuses on prolonging and improving quality of life. Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) makes up almost. of lung cancers in the United...
Healthline
Stage 3 Cervical Cancer: Symptoms, Treatment, and Outlook
Stage 3 cervical cancer means cancer has spread to areas of the pelvis beyond the cervix. Symptoms include unusual vaginal bleeding and pelvic pain. Cervical cancer starts in the cervix, the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. Over 90% of cervical cancer cases are caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), according to the.
MedicalXpress
Q and A: Advances in screening for colon cancer
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: A friend of mine passed away recently after receiving a colon cancer diagnosis. Who is at risk for this cancer, and should I be screened?. ANSWER: Colorectal cancer includes colon and rectal cancers, both originating in the lower portion of the large intestine and into the rectum. Estimates are that about 1 in 20 individuals in the U.S. will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer in their life. Men are slightly more likely than women to be diagnosed with colorectal cancer, and African Americans have a higher risk than people of other races.
Tens of Thousands of Americans May Have This Deadly Disease—and Not Even Know It
The patient, Hector Campos, came into the emergency department with shortness of breath, erratic fever, and swollen, itchy ears. His wife explained that Campos had tested negative for COVID-19. “What do you think this might be?” Campos asked the chief of emergency medicine, Ethan Choi, who was similarly befuddled by the man’s symptoms.Scary, right? But it’s not real—Campos and Choi are both characters on the NBC medical drama Chicago Med. Over the course of the episode, which aired in March 2021, Choi initially misdiagnoses Campos’ symptoms as pneumonia and a bacterial infection, but a test comes back for widespread inflammation....
Healthline
Taking Control of End-Stage Cervical Cancer
Late-stage cancer can cause painful symptoms and extreme stress. But there’s a lot of support for you, both physically and mentally. Cancer can be a devastating diagnosis to receive. In some cases, if the cancer is discovered too late or is unresponsive to traditional treatments, the diagnosis may not be optimistic.
studyfinds.org
Chemotherapy may be most effective for women in the afternoon, lymphoma study shows
DAEJEON, South Korea — While chemotherapy is one of the most common forms of cancer treatment, it often kills healthy cells in the process. Now, a team of South Korean researchers says timing is everything when it comes to killing cancer cells. Their results show found that receiving the treatment in the afternoon decreases mortality rate by over 12 times and cancer recurrence by nearly three times.
Medical News Today
What is the timeline for end stage liver cancer?
People may experience certain symptoms that indicate end stage liver cancer. The timeline and life expectancy for end stage liver cancer may vary for each individual. Symptoms that may indicate end stage liver cancer include increased fatigue, abdominal pain, and jaundice, which is the yellowing of the skin and mucus membranes.
Kait 8
‘Smart tampon’ will help detect cervical cancer within the comfort of your own home
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KARE) – January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and a Minnesota woman is making headlines for creating a new prototype to test for cervical cancer. Among the array of doctor visits, a pap smear may be one of the most uncomfortable but it’s also how doctors can detect cervical cancer.
Healthline
Is Multiple Myeloma a Type of Bone Cancer?
Multiple myeloma is sometimes considered a type of bone cancer. It develops in white blood cells called plasma cells that are found in your bone marrow. Multiple myeloma, also shortened to myeloma, develops when plasma cells replicate out of control and crowd out healthy blood cells. Cancerous plasma cells can...
Medical News Today
What to know about soft tissue sarcoma in the shoulder
Soft tissue sarcoma is a type of tumor that forms in the soft tissues of the body, such as muscle, fat, fibrous tissue, and blood vessels. It can occur in various places, including the shoulder. soft tissue sarcomas start in the arms or legs, but they can spread to other...
