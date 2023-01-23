Manning brothers hilariously recreate Zoolander TikTok meme to promote Pro Bowl Games

Peyton and Eli Manning channeled the spirit of Derek Zoolander to help promote the upcoming Pro Bowl Games.

The Manning brothers recreated a popular, Zoolander-inspired TikTok meme that’s been buzzing around on the social media app.

In the video, you’ll see the Mannings engage in a very silly faux-standoff, with one Manning taking offense to the other calling him “brah”. The two pull out their best Zoolander serious modeling faces, smoldering with the same energy that would make Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson proud. At the very least, this short video is tremendously better than the second Zoolander movie.

The Mannings have never shied away from their funny bones, and this TikTok meme recreation is just another example of how the former NFL quarterbacks have kept their personas going after their playing days ended.

Peyton and Eli Manning will coach the AFC and NFC in the Pro Bowl Games once they commence Sunday, Feb. 5.