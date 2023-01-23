ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Are the Lakers targeting Zach LaVine ahead of the NBA trade deadline?

The NBA trade deadline is just under two weeks away, and the Los Angeles Lakers are still in the market for another significant roster upgrade. They acquired forward Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards on Monday, and even though will should noticeably move the proverbial needle for them, he likely won’t be enough to make them championship contenders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Today in Sports History-Federer wins 20th Grand Slam title

1901 — The American League is founded. The league plans for a 140-game schedule, set player rosters at 14 and recognizes the Players Protective Association, the players’ union. 1943 — Max Bentley of the Chicago Black Hawks has four goals and three assists in a 10-1 rout of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
All-Star Matty Beniers to miss next 2 games for Kraken

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Kraken rookie All-Star Matty Beniers will miss the team’s final two games before the All-Star break after taking a big hit from Vancouver’s Tyler Myers earlier this week. Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said after morning skate Friday that Beniers would not play Friday...
SEATTLE, WA
PHOTOS: Capitals unveil new uniform for NHL Stadium Series Game

The Washington Capitals are showing off their style with new uniforms in time for the 2023 NHL Stadium Series game. The uniforms are a partnership between the Caps, the National Hockey League and Adidas. “We are thrilled to unveil the 2023 Stadium Series uniform with the fan-favorite Weagle front-and-center,” said...
WASHINGTON, DC
Capitals, Penguins set to face off in uniquely important matchup

Caps, Pens set to face off in uniquely important matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The rivalry between the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins has provided the NHL with some of its most entertaining, celebrated and consequential head-to-head matchups of the last 15 years. With generational stars Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby leading their respective teams, hockey fans have watched on as they’ve jockeyed for playoff positioning for a decade and a half.
WASHINGTON, DC

