Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
Are the Lakers targeting Zach LaVine ahead of the NBA trade deadline?
The NBA trade deadline is just under two weeks away, and the Los Angeles Lakers are still in the market for another significant roster upgrade. They acquired forward Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards on Monday, and even though will should noticeably move the proverbial needle for them, he likely won’t be enough to make them championship contenders.
Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas discusses Nets' Ben Simmons' game
Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas played 11 years in the NBA and during that time, he was one of the better players in the game. Known mostly for his days as a Washington Wizard, Arenas averaged 25 points per game during his seven and a half seasons with Washington. Since...
Golden State Warriors Superstar Has Been Fined $25,000
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been fined $25,000 by the NBA.
Grizzlies, other NBA teams speak out on Tyre Nichols’ death
Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins watched a televised interview on Friday of Tyre Nichols’ mother speaking about the loss of her son, and lost control of his emotions. “I cried,” Jenkins said. The outrage, frustration, sadness and anger was evident around the NBA on Friday, the day that...
Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Federer wins 20th Grand Slam title
1901 — The American League is founded. The league plans for a 140-game schedule, set player rosters at 14 and recognizes the Players Protective Association, the players’ union. 1943 — Max Bentley of the Chicago Black Hawks has four goals and three assists in a 10-1 rout of...
WTOP
All-Star Matty Beniers to miss next 2 games for Kraken
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Kraken rookie All-Star Matty Beniers will miss the team’s final two games before the All-Star break after taking a big hit from Vancouver’s Tyler Myers earlier this week. Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said after morning skate Friday that Beniers would not play Friday...
WTOP
PHOTOS: Capitals unveil new uniform for NHL Stadium Series Game
The Washington Capitals are showing off their style with new uniforms in time for the 2023 NHL Stadium Series game. The uniforms are a partnership between the Caps, the National Hockey League and Adidas. “We are thrilled to unveil the 2023 Stadium Series uniform with the fan-favorite Weagle front-and-center,” said...
WTOP
Capitals, Penguins set to face off in uniquely important matchup
Caps, Pens set to face off in uniquely important matchup originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The rivalry between the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins has provided the NHL with some of its most entertaining, celebrated and consequential head-to-head matchups of the last 15 years. With generational stars Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby leading their respective teams, hockey fans have watched on as they’ve jockeyed for playoff positioning for a decade and a half.
