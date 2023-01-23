Read full article on original website
'Critical gap' completed on Tampa's Cass Street
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and other city officials gathered Wednesday afternoon in West Tampa to announce the completion of a new redesign for Cass Street. The new design connects West Tampa, the University of Tampa and downtown. In a statement, city officials said the completed project will fill a "critical gap in the city's Green Spine Cycle Track with safer connections for walking and cycling, and driving."
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco road projects included in tentative five-year plan
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT’s) proposed tentative five-year work program includes about $433 million worth of improvements in Pasco County. That figure includes about $258 million worth of projects to expand roadway capacity, but it also includes resurfacing, pedestrian and bicycle safety enhancements and other work, too, according to Jensen Hackett, of FDOT.
tampabayinjuryattorneyblog.com
The City of Tampa Installs New 4-Way Stop Intersections Around City to Curb High Number of Accidents | Tampa Car Accident Attorneys Whittel & Melton
Since October 2021, Tampa’s Mobility Department has installed more than 100 4-way stop intersections throughout the city to curb the dangers present to drivers and pedestrians. The latest 4-way intersections are focused around Plant High School. There are stop signs now at Himes Avenue at San Jose Street and...
usf.edu
After TBARTA's dissolution, regional transit remains an obstacle for county officials to solve
On this week’s Florida Matters, we’ll explore what went wrong with Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority (TBARTA) — and what happens next. Tampa Bay’s regional transit authority is going away. Members of the authority voted on Friday to dissolve it. The organization was formed 16...
Hillsborough County Commission wants a say in how to spend a half billion dollars on transportation
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County wants to have a say on how more than $569 million is spent on roads. The money was collected as part of a one-cent sales tax after county voters approved the tax in 2018. County Commissioner Stacy White sued over the collection of the tax and the State Supreme […]
New boundary plan in Hillsborough County to reduce parents' frustrations
Liam Smith loves the swingset at Charles B. Williams Park in Westshore Palms, a Tampa neighborhood just south of I-275 and just west of N Lois Ave.
Pinellas County leaders consider traffic, safety improvements to East Lake Road
Pinellas County commissioners are considering changes to one of the area's major roads.
I-75 north reopens after crash near Big Bend Rd.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County backed up traffic during the busy morning commute. The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. on I-75 NB near Big Bend Road. DOT camera footage shows all lanes reopened at around 8:15 a.m. This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the […]
'We need to know why': Tampa family questions retention pond murder
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A death has left a family asking why and how their loved one was murdered. Investigators say 42-year-old Jamie Hobdy was found dead in a retention pond back in December just days after he got into a crash along I-275 North in St. Petersburg. "I...
floridapolitics.com
Tampa General moves to foster growth of Tampa’s medical, research district
The health care industry is Hillsborough County’s fastest-growing employment sector. This week Tampa General Hospital and the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council unveiled a brand-new partnership aimed to bolster the growth of Tampa’s Medical and Research District and expand access to high-quality health care and set up a major economic engine for the Tampa Bay region.
The Laker/Lutz News
Supply chain issues delay grand opening of VA clinic
Construction has been completed on a new veteran’s clinic in Zephyrhills, but the grand opening isn’t expected until late Spring or early Summer. It’s been a long road for the new Zephyrhills veteran’s clinic; however, the end is in sight. Officials at Tampa Veterans Affairs (VA)...
Beach Beacon
Pinellas Medieval Fair is coming to Largo on Feb. 4-5.
LARGO — Once upon a time, Largo was home to one of the most popular renaissance festivals in all the land, annually drawing thousands of costumed guests seeking fun, frivolity, and, of course, turkey legs. But in the early aughts, the Bay Area Renaissance Festival, a sprawling show that...
Plant City man made more than $300K after creating fake deeds for properties: deputies
A Plant City man is accused of making fake deeds for six properties.
Clearwater homeowners question city's policy after trees removed
Over the last couple of years, the City of Clearwater’s Tree Assessment and Inventory program deemed some trees as either dying, diseased, hazardous, or invasive species.
mynews13.com
Power bill rates in Tampa Bay could increase up to 40%
TAMPA, Fla. — Citing increasing fuel costs and the cost of restoring power after storms, rate increases could be impacting power companies in Florida. Requests from Florida Power and Light, Duke Energy and Tampa Electric are all slated to for consideration before the Florida Public Service Commission March 7. From residential to commercial, increases could range from 10% to almost 40%, depending on the provider come spring of 2023.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Brandon, FL
Brandon is a small but vibrant unincorporated community that's part of the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metro area in Hillsborough County, Florida. Brandon is home to over 103,000 Floridians despite its size, boasting its uniqueness and beauty that attracts travelers. Brandon is an idyllic destination for those who yearn for quality recreation...
Mayor refuses to hand over key to the city as Gasparilla pirates invade downtown Tampa
At high noon on Tuesday the pirates showed up downtown demanding the key to the city at Lykes Gaslight Square Park.
Hillsborough County woman, former teacher celebrates 105th birthday
A local woman is celebrating a huge milestone and birthday!
Pinellas County Detectives Arrest Plant City Man In Economic Crimes Scheme
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Economic Crimes Unit (ECU) have arrested 37-year-old Michael Bogsted after a complex investigation that determined Bogsted was creating fraudulent deeds in an attempt to make financial gain. According to detectives, their investigation began in January of 2019
Developer Darryl Shaw unveils big plans for Ybor Harbor project
Ybor City developer Darryl Shaw has unveiled plans for 6 million square feet of residential, hotel, office and retail space in 20 buildings clustered at the end of Ybor Channel. Driving the news: Shaw, the entrepreneur who's been investing in Ybor City real estate and the adjacent Gas Worx project,...
