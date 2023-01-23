In November 2022, Dusty Blake was promoted to head pitching coach for the St. Louis Cardinals. His ascension to this position is an inspiration for any small town dreamer, but it hits home more specifically right here in Montgomery County where Blake was born and raised. Blake says that, “playing baseball at a young age in Montgomery County was helpful. My dad was my first coach for the tee ball team that I played for and I had a lot of fun.

