Protesters hit the streets of New York City Friday night to express their outrage over the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols after video of the violent confrontation was released to the public. Several different demonstrations erupted across the Big Apple, including ones in Union Square, Times Square and Grand Central Terminal. The protests appeared to remain peaceful early Friday night, but at Union Square, Black Lives Matter leader, Hawk Newsome, warned that violence isn’t off the table. “Was they peaceful when they were stomping on brother Nichols’ head, when they was hitting him with that baton?” Newsome said to...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 46 MINUTES AGO