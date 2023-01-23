ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

investing.com

Haiti police block streets, break into airport to protest officer killings

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Haitian police officers on Thursday blocked streets and forced their way into the country's main airport to protest the recent killing of officers by armed gangs expanding their grip on the Caribbean nation. Protesters in civilian clothes who identified themselves as police first attacked Prime Minister Ariel Henry's...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

NYC protesters take to streets after Tyre Nichols beating video released

Protesters hit the streets of New York City Friday night to express their outrage over the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols after video of the violent confrontation was released to the public. Several different demonstrations erupted across the Big Apple, including ones in Union Square, Times Square and Grand Central Terminal. The protests appeared to remain peaceful early Friday night, but at Union Square, Black Lives Matter leader, Hawk Newsome, warned that violence isn’t off the table. “Was they peaceful when they were stomping on brother Nichols’ head, when they was hitting him with that baton?” Newsome said to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
investing.com

Walmart, CVS Health adjust pharmacy hours amid labor crunch

(Reuters) - Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Inc said on Friday it would adjust working hours for its U.S. pharmacy team and implement it nationwide in 4,600 locations, with drugstore operator CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) doing the same for about two-thirds of its retail pharmacies, amid a tight labor market. The United States...
102.5 The Bone

Tyre Nichols death: How to protect yourself, your kids mentally from the video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The videos of Tyre Nichols’ arrest Friday night by the Memphis Police Department are difficult to watch due to the violence but it is also hard to avoid. Knowing your limits is one approach many psychologists suggest about caring for your mental health, according to CNN. Some may even choose to find a way to avoid watching the video altogether.
MEMPHIS, TN
investing.com

Google says U.S. Justice Department complaint is 'without merit'

(Reuters) - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Inc's Google said on Wednesday it believes the complaint from the U.S. Department of Justice accusing the company of abusing its dominance in digital advertising is "without merit". The company also added it will "defend itself vigorously". The government on Tuesday said Google should be forced...

