NBA fines Joel Embiid $25K for triple crotch-chop gesture during Sixers-Nets

The NBA didn't appreciate Joel Embiid going for the full Triple H. Or the full Hingle McCringleberry, if that's more your speed. The Philadelphia 76ers star was fined $25,000 on Friday for what the league described as "an obscene gesture on the playing court" during Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. More specifically, Embiid was fined for doing a triple crotch chop after scoring an and-1 during the third quarter of a 137-133 Sixers win.
USMNT falls flat in friendly vs. Serbia, but 3 possible future stars emerged

LOS ANGELES — Over the past month, the United States men’s soccer team has been in the news for mostly negative reasons. Drama surrounding the team revolving around Gregg Berhalter, Gio Reyna, his parents and the 2022 World Cup. Then there was the exit of general manager Brian McBride. But the USMNT was able to briefly push that to the side Wednesday as January camp kicked off with a 2-1 loss to Serbia at BMO Stadium.
Overwatch 2 major leak shows Mythic skin that might be coming with Season 3 battle pass

Overwatch 2 players are patient creatures who normally have to wait until the patch day to learn about the makeovers coming to their favorite game. But, only days after the most recent patch turned the game upside down, a major leak showing off Mythic skin has been circling in the Overwatch 2 communities across the Internet.

