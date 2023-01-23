Read full article on original website
NBA fines Joel Embiid $25K for triple crotch-chop gesture during Sixers-Nets
The NBA didn't appreciate Joel Embiid going for the full Triple H. Or the full Hingle McCringleberry, if that's more your speed. The Philadelphia 76ers star was fined $25,000 on Friday for what the league described as "an obscene gesture on the playing court" during Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. More specifically, Embiid was fined for doing a triple crotch chop after scoring an and-1 during the third quarter of a 137-133 Sixers win.
NBA All-Star voting results 2023: Full list of starters, reserves for Eastern, Western Conference rosters
We're past the halfway point of the 2022-23 NBA season, which means All-Star Weekend is coming soon. Ahead of this year's festivities, the "NBA on TNT" crew will reveal the starters and reserves from each conference. Once the pool of players is finalized, two All-Star captains will select their teams right before the All-Star Game begins.
USMNT falls flat in friendly vs. Serbia, but 3 possible future stars emerged
LOS ANGELES — Over the past month, the United States men’s soccer team has been in the news for mostly negative reasons. Drama surrounding the team revolving around Gregg Berhalter, Gio Reyna, his parents and the 2022 World Cup. Then there was the exit of general manager Brian McBride. But the USMNT was able to briefly push that to the side Wednesday as January camp kicked off with a 2-1 loss to Serbia at BMO Stadium.
Coach Stan surprised, recognized at Kelly College Prep for impact he's made on so many lives
Coach Stan is back after a recent health issue, and fittingly and was recognized Friday in the gym which was been named in his honor.
Overwatch 2 major leak shows Mythic skin that might be coming with Season 3 battle pass
Overwatch 2 players are patient creatures who normally have to wait until the patch day to learn about the makeovers coming to their favorite game. But, only days after the most recent patch turned the game upside down, a major leak showing off Mythic skin has been circling in the Overwatch 2 communities across the Internet.
