Kylie Jenner Wears Controversial Noose-Like Givenchy Necklace While Out in Paris

Kylie Jenner has found herself in the midst of fashion-fueled controversy. On Monday the makeup mogul was spotted in Paris, where she's visiting the city for Fashion Week, wearing a controversial noose-shaped necklace from Givenchy. The Kardashians star paired the jewelry with an electric blue dress and sparkly pink boots,...
Gochi Ez

Why, after 17 operations, the girl abandoned the idea of ​​reincarnating as Ariel

what people are not capable of in an effort to be like their idols. We wrote about a man who dreams of becoming Britney Spears' doppelgänger. He has already spent $120,000 on this. But it looks like the Swedish Pixie Fox outdid the Britney fan. This girl got 17 plastic surgeries to transform herself into a cartoon character! True, it almost ended in failure for Pixie. Now the girl is slowly moving away from the image of the cartoon. Whether she succeeds, you must judge for yourself.
thedigitalfix.com

Cursed Twilight doll terrified cast and crew as it came to life

The Twilight movies may contain vampires and werewolves, but perhaps the worst monster of all is the nightmare fuel image of Renesmee Cullen, and the creepy doll that was almost used to bring her to the screen. Turns out, the cast and crew of the fantasy movies were terrified of Bella and Edward’s daughter, who was originally set to be played by an animatronic doll.
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Looks Unimpressed As Irina Shayk Wears Same Lion’s Head Dress As Her

Kylie Jenner is going viral on social media for her reaction to Irina Shayk walking the runway at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Show on Jan. 23. Irina hit the catwalk in a one-shouldered black dress from the designer, which was accessorized with a giant faux lion’s head on one shoulder. Kylie wore the same exact look, sporting a strapless black dress with the lion’s head. However, while Kylie’s faux lion head had its mouth closed, Irina’s was baring its teeth.
Vogue Magazine

Please, No More Embracing Your Cringe

It’s hard to pinpoint when the “embrace your cringe” discourse sidled its way into popular culture. It could have been last spring, when Taylor Swift told NYU graduates to “learn to live alongside cringe.” Or perhaps it was earlier than that, in 2021, when the “I am cringe, but I am free” memes began circling on Instagram, or during the pandemic, when TikTok entered a new era of purposefully cringe content as people found new ways to stave off being bored out of their minds.
petapixel.com

‘Family Guy’ Recreated as a Live-Action 1980s Sitcom Using AI

An AI artist created a 1980s live-action version of Family Guy using the image synthesizer Midjourney. The brilliant video was published on the Lyrical Realms (LR) YouTube channel last week and it’s already cleared four million views. “All the images are straight out of Midjourney, but they did not...
sneakernews.com

Tiffany And Co. Has A Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration Coming In 2023

Nicky Diamonds, founder of Diamond Supply Co., brought the precious stone in the world of sneaker culture in 2005 with his SB Dunk Low collaboration. Although the luxury jeweler Tiffany And Co. didn’t take to this newfound relevance to the niche community at the time as it was not an official partnership, they’re now officially in cahoots as we get a first look at the upcoming Tiffany And Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low.

