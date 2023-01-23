Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Jonathon Spuhler discusses renovation in Paris
For years, the brick building on the northwest corner of Center and Main streets in Paris has been crumbling under disuse and disrepair. If you drive by today, you’ll see new signs of life. “We picked this building up about three years ago,” said Jonathon Spuhler, who moved with...
Herald-Journal
SSLT Conserves Ranchland and Wildlife Habitat in Bear Lake County
Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust (SSLT) completed two contiguous conservation easements in Bear Lake County, Idaho, on Jan. 6, that protect 931 acres of ranchland, open space, and wildlife habitat. “Land is a gift from God,” explains the landowner, who wishes to remain anonymous. “As landowners we see the value in...
Herald-Journal
■ Rural Route News - Jan. 25, 2023
The Franklin Outreach Story Time for the Preschool-aged and younger children resumed meeting after the holidays on Tuesdays at the Franklin City Building. On January 17, they read the pop-up book “Snowman at Night,” “Sneezy The Snowman,” and “Snowmen All Year.” For the craft, they drew a snowman on white paper and decorated it with markers, pipe cleaners, pom-poms and stickers. On January 24, for the theme “Taking Care of Yourself” they read a book about feelings “In My Heart” by Jo Witek, “Friends” by Eric Carle, and “Little Bear Brushes His Teeth,” by Jutta Langreuter and Vera Sobat. The craft was making a ”hug” for yourself or for another person that could be given to or mailed.
Herald-Journal
Health West acquiring seven clinics in multiple states
POCATELLO — A community health organization headquartered in the Gate City that has a clinic in Preston will soon add several new facilities and approximately 16,000 new patients from three states to its network following a sizable acquisition. Health West, a local non-profit organization that strives to provide an...
Trees chopped down in odd vandalistic activity along Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — If a tree falls with teenagers around, sometimes the Cache County Sheriff’s Department hears about it. After learning about several uninvited tree-choppings on residential properties over the past few weeks, the department launched an investigation. Though their analysis is now nearly complete, they still aren’t sure what the motive was. “We’re assuming...
Herald-Journal
The Citizen Asks: What would you like to see happen in our community in 2023?
Derek Bailey, Preston, boys and girls Assistant Coach at Preston Junior High: “I would like to see our local school sports teams have a great year. Last year we had a lot of success, and I believe we’re poised to be even better. I’m also hopeful for the school’s and community’s drama programs. There’s a lot of young talent in Preston and I think we’ll see some good productions this year and also in years to come.”
Herald-Journal
Preston Posts - January 25, 2023
To finish up the month of December’s many Christmas events, the Grace Fellowship 6th-12th graders youth group helped the Preston Elks Lodge fill large and small boxes at the Elks Lodge annual Christmas Baskets charitable project for families December 14. The Grace Fellowship Church held their annual Christmas Eve...
Herald-Journal
Brewster, JoAnne (Whitney)
Brewster JoAnne Whitney Brewster 90 Preston, Idaho passed away January 24, 2023. Services will be held on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at 11 am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston. A visitation will be held Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Schvaneveldt, Jay D.
January 15, 1937 - January 25, 2023 Jay D Schvaneveldt passed away on January 25, 2023. A viewing will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary at 420 East 1800 North in North Logan, Utah on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 6:30 - 7:30 pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 28 at the Weston, Idaho chapel at 11:00 am with a viewing from 9:30 - 10:30 am. A full obituary will be published later this week.
cowboystatedaily.com
Former DOE Nuclear Security Official Says Wyoming Reactor Not Safe
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When TerraPower and PacifiCorp announced in November 2021 that they had selected Kemmerer as the location of its Natrium reactor demonstration project, many welcomed the opportunity as a path to a diverse energy economy for Wyoming. In the next few months,...
Coroner identifies deceased in semi and pickup truck collision
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following a collision between a semi and pickup truck northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 62 in Bannock County on Tuesday.
Four dogs euthanized after mauling young boy to death, injuring mother in Fort Hall
FORT HALL — A 7-year-old boy is dead and his mother was seriously injured after the pair were mauled by four dogs on the Fort Hall Reservation on Saturday, according to the Bannock County Coroner’s Office. Bannock County Coroner Torey Danner said the incident occurred Saturday evening on the reservation. The fatal attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. at a residence on Sandy Road in Fort Hall, according to a Monday...
One man dies, another critically injured in vehicle vs. train collisions
One man was killed and another was critically injured following two separate vehicle versus freight train collisions last week in the region. The first crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 17 at the railroad crossing at the intersection of East Kuna-Mora Road and South Eagle Road in Kuna, according to a news release from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. Initial information indicates the driver of the SUV was heading...
Pocatello man injured when SUV rear-ends snowplow on I-15
The Idaho State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:00 A.M. January 22, 2023, on I-15 at milepost 31 in Bannock County. The driver of a 2019 Lexus GX, a 62-year-old man from Pocatello, was travelling southbound on I-15 when he rear ended an Idaho Transportation Department plow truck that was traveling southbound with safety lights activated. After impact, the Lexus continued off the right shoulder...
eastidahonews.com
Crash near Inkom shuts down northbound lanes of I-15
INKOM — Law enforcement is responding to a crash on Interstate 15 near Inkom that has closed lanes for drivers. According to 511, the crash happened on northbound I-15 near mile marker 58 just before 10 a.m. Friday. An EastIdahoNews.com user says a semi truck is jackknifed across both northbound lanes.
Herald-Journal
Wilson, Leora Hanson
Wilson Leora Hanson Wilson 93 Logan passed away January 23, 2023. Funeral arrangements are pending with Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary will be published in next week's paper and online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Prep boys basketball: Special night at Bobcat Gym
SMITHFIELD — For Sky View senior Dillon Lundahl, basketball is a way of life. As a manager of the Bobcats boy’s basketball team, Lundahl has spent the past four years of his life working the scorers table during team practices, watching basketball highlights in his free time and putting up shots whenever he can.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys wrestling: Riverhawks rally past Wolves on Senior Night
MILLVILLE — The Riverhawks were soaring high after picking up one of their best victories in program history, and they followed it up with another strong performance over a good opponent one day later. Ridgeline celebrated Senior Night by coming from behind to earn a 45-30 win over Green...
Herald-Journal
Prep girls hoops: Big road wins for Riverhawks and Bobcats
It was the kind of well-rounded performance the Riverhawks were aiming for on the road. Ridgeline scored at least 20 points in three of the four quarters and also sparkled defensively on its way to a 81-38 victory over Mountain Crest in a Region 11 girls basketball game on Wednesday night in Hyrum.
Herald-Journal
Prep basketball: Ridgeline edges Logan in OT in battle for second
In a battle for sole possession of second place in Region 11, it took an extra four minutes to decide it. Ridgeline was able to emerge victorious in a boys basketball game Thursday night at Grizzly Den. The Riverhawks outscored host Logan 12-3 in overtime to stay in the hunt for another region title with a 66-57 win to conclude the first half of region play.
