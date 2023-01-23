ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FL-native-cracker
2d ago

Awesome, Governor DeSantis is definitely the best governor Florida has had in many many years. He truly care about this state and the people of it…do not respond with any negative or DeSantis bashing comments, you will be blocked immediately. 👍👍

dt
2d ago

There are some unions that provide valuable services to their members. The teachers unions have proven to be woke institutions and all of the teachers I know are members because 1) they get legal representation and 2) it’s mandatory in their county

seadogpirate
2d ago

call me not surprised that the unions don't want teachers to be paid more the unions wouldn't make any money off of teacher's paychecks.

flaglernewsweekly.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Unprecedented Legislation to Empower Educators, Protect Teachers from Overreaching School Unions and Raise Teacher Pay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (January 23, 2023) – Governor Ron DeSantis announced an unprecedented legislative proposal to create a Teacher’s Bill of Rights that empowers educators to be leaders in their classrooms, enact paycheck protection, reduce terms for school board members from twelve to eight years, and invest another $1 billion in teacher pay. For more information, click here.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Republican Lawmaker Seeks No-Fault Repeal

A House Republican on Tuesday filed a proposal that would repeal the state’s longstanding no-fault auto insurance system. Rep. Danny Alvarez, R-Hillsborough County, filed the proposal (HB 429) for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 7. Lawmakers in recent years have repeatedly
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Florida mail-in voters need to apply for new ballots

Due to a change in state law, Florida voters interested in voting by mail have to apply for new ballots. Since 2002, mail-in voting has soared in popularity. In 2022, the Florida Division of Elections reported more than 2.7 million Floridians voted by mail in November's general election. Another 1.5 million residents received ballots but did not return them.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Last Squeeze —1.25.2023 — DeSantis Dismisses Job Ask From State Attorney Warren— Medical Marijuana To Get Boost in FL—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. Thanks, but no thanks. But nice try. That is what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is all but saying after dismissing former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s request to be reinstated to his old job. READ MORE.
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

New Details of DeSantis's Qualms With AP African-American Studies

On January 12, 2022, Florida’s Department of Education rejected College Board’s new AP African-American Studies course. The ruling received strong backlash from local and national politicians in the Democrat party. Moreover, it was perceived as racially-charged and biased. Over a week later, the details emerged highlighting the specific...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Philly

Dozens protest Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis arriving in Philly to receive The Union League award

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dozens of people gathered outside of The Union League of Philadelphia's headquarters on Broad Street to protest the arrival of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He's being honored with the league's top award.But, it appears his first stop was grabbing a cheesesteak at Delassandro's in Roxborough.Black community leaders came out Tuesday in objection to the award because they say the award known as the Gold Medal of Honor sends the wrong message -- some argue it's divisive and detrimental to Black and brown communities.The ceremony is a members-only ticketed event and was to be sold out.The Union League...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

