Read full article on original website
FL-native-cracker
2d ago
Awesome, Governor DeSantis is definitely the best governor Florida has had in many many years. He truly care about this state and the people of it…do not respond with any negative or DeSantis bashing comments, you will be blocked immediately. 👍👍
Reply(6)
19
dt
2d ago
There are some unions that provide valuable services to their members. The teachers unions have proven to be woke institutions and all of the teachers I know are members because 1) they get legal representation and 2) it’s mandatory in their county
Reply(3)
9
seadogpirate
2d ago
call me not surprised that the unions don't want teachers to be paid more the unions wouldn't make any money off of teacher's paychecks.
Reply
4
Related
Democrats Doubt DeSantis' Promise to Increase Teachers’ Pay
Photo byPhoto 57820297 / Classroom © Syda Productions | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis has been dominating the news cycle. Governor Ron DeSantis's proposal of increasing educators' pay and boosting teacher "empowerment" is antagonized by the Democrats as a mere political stunt.
Florida doctors worried DeSantis gives ‘fringe’ dermatologist a platform
DeSantis is using his opposition to Covid-19 restrictions and advocacy of medical “free speech” as a central pillar of his messaging strategy, and the issue is likely to play into a possible 2024 presidential run.
Florida Gov. DeSantis appoints anti-trans, anti-abortion author to Sarasota's New College board of trustees
Ryan Anderson is also a former senior research fellow at The Heritage Foundation.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Unprecedented Legislation to Empower Educators, Protect Teachers from Overreaching School Unions and Raise Teacher Pay
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (January 23, 2023) – Governor Ron DeSantis announced an unprecedented legislative proposal to create a Teacher’s Bill of Rights that empowers educators to be leaders in their classrooms, enact paycheck protection, reduce terms for school board members from twelve to eight years, and invest another $1 billion in teacher pay. For more information, click here.
Florida Republican Lawmaker Seeks No-Fault Repeal
A House Republican on Tuesday filed a proposal that would repeal the state’s longstanding no-fault auto insurance system. Rep. Danny Alvarez, R-Hillsborough County, filed the proposal (HB 429) for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 7. Lawmakers in recent years have repeatedly
Philadelphia Inquirer calls Ron DeSantis receiving local prestigious award 'a step backwards'
The Philadelphia Inquirer published an editorial Wednesday that criticized the Union League of Philadelphia's decision to award Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with their gold medal.
WCJB
‘We’ve been heard’: Florida lawmakers are considering turning their attention to municipal utilities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday, Florida House members raised the possibility of giving state regulators more oversight of municipal utilities. Those include Gainesville Regional Utilities and Ocala Electric Utility. State Sen. Keith Perry said high prices are a concern for those who are customers of municipal utilities but live...
Ron DeSantis Threatened With Legal Action Over AP African American Studies Ban
Florida high school students threaten to sue the GOP governor over a ban on an advanced placement course he dismissed as “indoctrination, not education.”
wlrn.org
Florida mail-in voters need to apply for new ballots
Due to a change in state law, Florida voters interested in voting by mail have to apply for new ballots. Since 2002, mail-in voting has soared in popularity. In 2022, the Florida Division of Elections reported more than 2.7 million Floridians voted by mail in November's general election. Another 1.5 million residents received ballots but did not return them.
floridianpress.com
Last Squeeze —1.25.2023 — DeSantis Dismisses Job Ask From State Attorney Warren— Medical Marijuana To Get Boost in FL—More...
Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. Thanks, but no thanks. But nice try. That is what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is all but saying after dismissing former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s request to be reinstated to his old job. READ MORE.
WCJB
‘Stop the Black Attack’ rally held inside the Florida Capitol in response to AP African American Studies denial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Following the state of Florida’s rejection of a new AP African American Studies course, Black elected officials, activists, and the community are holding a rally inside on Wednesday the Florida Capitol building in protest of the decision. Leading chants of “Black history is American history,”...
Florida public universities spent $15 million of taxpayer dollars on CRT, diversity initiatives: report
Universities in Florida spent $28 million on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) or CRT programs in the 2022-2023 school year, which were over 50 percent taxpayer funded.
thecentersquare.com
Florida's DeSantis announces sweeping reforms that include 'Teacher Bill of Rights'
(The Center Square) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Jacksonville on Monday to propose sweeping changes to education, including a Teacher's Bill of Rights which will empower educators to be leaders in their classrooms. In the proposed legislation, teachers will have their paychecks protected, while...
'This is just outrageous': Don Lemon reacts to Florida book law
Efforts are underway in Florida counties to comply with a law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that requires the approval of books in classroom libraries leaving some teachers feeling fearful and confused.
floridianpress.com
New Details of DeSantis's Qualms With AP African-American Studies
On January 12, 2022, Florida’s Department of Education rejected College Board’s new AP African-American Studies course. The ruling received strong backlash from local and national politicians in the Democrat party. Moreover, it was perceived as racially-charged and biased. Over a week later, the details emerged highlighting the specific...
Florida leaders and lawmakers pledge to ‘fight like hell’ against DeSantis decision to block Black history class
Gov’s spokesman calls the Advanced Placement history elective ‘a vehicle for a political agenda’
Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL
Quality Journalism for Critical Times A new report says that more than half of LGBTQ+ Florida parents surveyed say they’re considering moving out of the Sunshine State because of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill that has already impacted families since it was enacted last year. The bill’s title is actually the Parental Rights in Education, but critics have long used ‘Don’t […] The post Impact of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law on LGBTQ+ parents; more than half considered moving out of FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Employers offering 'silly money' in effort to fill cybersecurity positions
Amid big tech layoffs, there is a sector in desperate need of more employees — cybersecurity. WPTV looked into the boom in demand and the ramifications of a small workforce pool.
islandernews.com
‘We can’t do the work of 23 million people in the state of Florida in 60 days,’ will FL Legislature ever change how it operates?
Since the last regular legislative session in March 2022 — normally a 60-day job to deal with Florida’s business — three “special” sessions cropped up in the state capital located in Tallahassee:. The first one was in April, about congressional redistricting. The next two were...
Dozens protest Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis arriving in Philly to receive The Union League award
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dozens of people gathered outside of The Union League of Philadelphia's headquarters on Broad Street to protest the arrival of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He's being honored with the league's top award.But, it appears his first stop was grabbing a cheesesteak at Delassandro's in Roxborough.Black community leaders came out Tuesday in objection to the award because they say the award known as the Gold Medal of Honor sends the wrong message -- some argue it's divisive and detrimental to Black and brown communities.The ceremony is a members-only ticketed event and was to be sold out.The Union League...
Comments / 55