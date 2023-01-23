ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
saportareport.com

Sixty-day comment period opens for controversial mining plans near Okefenokee

Public comment has opened for a controversial mining plan less than three miles from South Georgia’s iconic Okefenokee Swamp. A unique ecosystem with around 424 animal species and 620 types of plants, the Okefenokee is the largest blackwater swamp in North America. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Georgia’s Environmental Protection...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy