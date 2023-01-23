Read full article on original website
Related
saportareport.com
Georgia Audubon receives grant to reduce invasive plants, create bird-friendly habitats
The folks with Georgia Audubon — a conservation nonprofit dedicated to protecting birds and their habitats — are working to combat a troubling decline in Georgia’s bird populations. The nonprofit recently received a $74,000 grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation to support these efforts. In Georgia,...
saportareport.com
Sixty-day comment period opens for controversial mining plans near Okefenokee
Public comment has opened for a controversial mining plan less than three miles from South Georgia’s iconic Okefenokee Swamp. A unique ecosystem with around 424 animal species and 620 types of plants, the Okefenokee is the largest blackwater swamp in North America. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Georgia’s Environmental Protection...
Comments / 0