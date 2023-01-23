Read full article on original website
San Ramon Valley High School issues apology for racist remark made by student during basketball game
According to a statement from Principal Whitney Cottrell, the students used racist language toward a member of the Dublin High School team while he was shooting a free throw.
Silicon Valley
Intel and Spatronics jolt Bay Area job market with more tech layoffs: new filings
SANTA CLARA — The jolts from the job cuts Intel has announced have intensified with disclosures of plans by the chipmaking giant to slash more jobs in Santa Clara, according to new state filings. Spartronics, a maker of printed circuit boards and other electronic equipment, revealed in a filing...
Bay Area woman's unresolved wage theft claim illustrates wider problem
OAKLAND - As 2023 begins, Oakland resident Maria Arroyo holds onto hope that this will be the year she is finally paid for years of work that she claims she's owed. A single mom with three kids, she worked at an independently owned and operated Jack-in-the-Box in Oakland for 15 years up until 2019. That year, she suspected she may be a victim of wage theft. "I was working there for a long time and I wasn't even making the same money that the new guys were making at that point," she said in Spanish. She tells CBS News Bay...
sfstandard.com
A Young Black Trans Advocate Featured at SFMOMA Was Found Dead
Ivory Nicole Smith, a well-known Black transgender activist and entrepreneur, was found dead in her apartment on Tuesday. She was 27. A San Francisco native and Tenderloin resident, she had served as a program associate at the Transgender District and as a member of the Trans Advisory Committee with the city’s Office of Transgender Initiatives. At the time of her death, Smith was a site supervisor at the Taimon Booton Navigation Center, a trans-specific project of St. James Infirmary, the SF nonprofit that provides health care and resources to sex workers.
Paradise Post
Google plans to cut about 1,600 Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen
MOUNTAIN VIEW — Google has sketched out plans to cut about 1,600 jobs in the Bay Area, a fresh reminder that the pain of local tech layoffs has yet to ease. The search giant’s layoffs are slated to affect workers in Mountain View, Palo Alto and San Bruno, according to official filings Google sent to the state Employment Development Department (EDD).
KTVU FOX 2
Video shows Richmond teacher slamming student to the ground in class, district says
RICHMOND, Calif., - The West Contra Costa Unified School District is investigating a video showing a substitute teacher throw a student to the ground and then shove him out of the classroom. The video was taken on Monday at Richmond High School, the district said. The district said the substitute...
'It may never come back': Rare green comet flies over Bay Area
It's the first time the comet has passed through our solar system in 50,000 years.
NBC Bay Area
Santa Monica Family Searches for College Student Missing in Waters Off Bay Area
A Santa Monica family is pleading for authorities to continue the search for a 22-year-old college student who went missing in the ocean waters off the Bay Area last week. Hamzah Alsaudi, a senior on the wrestling team at San Francisco State University, disappeared Jan. 19 after taking a “cold plunge” in the ocean at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica. Teammates told police Alsaudi went in with two teammates but was swept away by a large wave.
Silicon Valley
What color is the sky at San Jose Mineta? It might be ‘sky’
Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport rolled out its new branding this week, moving some words around to tout its new identity as San Jose Mineta International Airport and giving a refresh to its 30-year-old logo. The changes are just marketing bells and whistles and don’t alter the airport’s...
sfstandard.com
Here Are the Tech Companies That Vacated the Most San Francisco Office Space
The past year hasn’t been a banner one for San Francisco’s office towers. As the city gained the title of the nation’s work-from-home capital, its commercial real estate sector lost tenants, and as a result, the city now faces a budget shortfall because of lower tax revenue.
Silicon Valley
Amazon discloses fresh wave of Bay Area job cuts as tech layoffs worsen
SUNNYVALE — Amazon has disclosed plans to chop hundreds more Bay Area jobs in a fresh wave of cutbacks, a foreboding sign that tech layoffs might not have run their course in this region. The e-commerce behemoth is eyeing more than 200 layoffs, with job cuts expected to top...
Silicon Valley
TikTok owner moves into new San Jose offices after Silicon Valley mega deal
SAN JOSE — A tech giant that has come under increased scrutiny in recent months has moved into San Jose offices where the company could employ hundreds or even thousands of workers after completing a Silicon Valley real estate mega-deal. TikTok app owner ByteDance has moved into a big...
Berkeley's popular Boichik Bagels plans to open another Bay Area location
It's going to be a big year for the West Coast's favorite bagel.
Eater
This Chinatown Classic For Decadent Dim Sum Might Be Forced to Close
Things are tense between two Chinatown mainstays in San Francisco. City View Restaurant, a decades-old go-to for dim sum at 662 Commercial Street, is facing eviction from property owners Chinatown Community Development Center. SFGATE reports the restaurant’s lease expired in October, but restaurant ownership claims landlords were happy to take rent checks all the way through January.
Decades-old City View Restaurant in San Francisco faces eviction
An unlawful detainer lawsuit was filed against City View Restaurant.
Where to buy eggs for cheap in Bay Area amid inflation
With the price of eggs up 60% over the past year, shoppers are hungry for cost savings. One Bay Area market has a solution. Olivera Egg Ranch at 3315 Sierra Rd. in San Jose has seen a recent boom in business.
richmondstandard.com
CEI plans to close El Sobrante center, open new center on Richmond border
The Center for Elders’ independence (CEI) has announced plans to close the Guardian Adult Day Health Care Center at 3905 San Pablo Dam Rd. in El Sobrante on Feb. 26, and to open a new state-of-the-art center on the Richmond-El Sobrante border late this year that will provide “highly coordinated health care and social services” to seniors through the Program for All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) model of care.
Woman shares survival story after more than a decade of human trafficking
SAN MATEO -- Human trafficking happens every day in neighborhoods across the state and it goes barely noticed, but woman who spent more than a decade trapped in that world is now doing something about it. "I was trafficked when I was 15 and I had three different traffickers," Elizabeth Quiroz told KPIX. "I was trafficked in San Francisco and San Mateo County for about 12 years."Quiroz reaches out to people who are victims of human trafficking, prepping essentials to deliver to them. She does this now because she spent her teen years learning about life the hard way."The first one...
mix96sac.com
Free Admission to the San Francisco Zoo!
Thursday, Feb 2, is Groundhog Day and the San Francisco Zoo is celebrating by offering free admission to anyone who will make a pledge to change one thing in their lifestyle to help the environment. Here are a few suggestions from their website:. Be sure when using products containing palm...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Next Gold Rush Is Already Here, and You’ve Been Using it for Years
The Standard met angel investor and NFX partner James Currier on an overcast Tuesday morning. It was everything you’d expect from a media one-on-one with one of the tech industry’s most veteran VCs: Currier had arrived in his exposed-brick Hayes Valley office in what looked like a Patagonia puffer and rainbow sneaks, having just commuted via Lyft from his Palo Alto home. Coffee arrived via door-step delivery, and wall-to-wall couch-lined creative spaces replaced traditional desk-filled offices.
