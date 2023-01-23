Read full article on original website
Wrangell Borough Assembly Meeting 1/24/23
WORK SESSION (6:00 – 7:00 PM) a. Public Safety Building and Old Wrangell Medical Center Discussion. a. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE led by Assembly Member Brittani Robbins. b. CEREMONIAL MATTERS – None. ROLL CALL. PERSONS TO BE HEARD. AMENDMENTS TO THE AGENDA. CONFLICT OF INTEREST. CONSENT AGENDA. Matters listed...
Parks & Rec Director Kate Thomas to take over Wrangell’s economic development
For the past eight years, Kate Thomas has been the smiling face of Wrangell’s Parks and Recreation department – overseeing everything from teaching swim lessons and lifeguard classes to putting together the department’s budget and supporting new programs. Soon, she’ll take on a new role as the borough’s economic development director.
Petersburg residents march for Right to Life
About 80 Petersburg residents marched on a cold, drizzly Sunday—January 22nd—down Main Street to support the Right to Life. People carried signs and read declarations out-loud at each intersection along the route. Participants and organizers in Petersburg say the march is about more than just pro-life beliefs about...
