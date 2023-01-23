Wintry weather forecast on Tuesday

ArkLaTex Advisories for Tuesday and Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Big weather changes are forecast for Tuesday. The Shreveport National Weather Service is expecting rainy, snowy and windy conditions for the afternoon and evening hours. Thus, they have both Winter Weather and Wind Advisories posted for Tuesday afternoon and night.

Forecast Snow Accumulations for Tuesday Afternoon and Night

Slushy snow may accumulate up to a couple of inches over southeast Oklahoma, northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. A few slick spots could occur on elevated roadways (bridges and overpasses).

Tuesday's Wind Forecast (Sustained Average)

Tuesday's Weather Maker for the ArkLaTex as of Monday Evening

Severe Weather Risk for Tuesday (Storm Prediction Center)

7 AM Tuesday Forecast

More from this section

Noon Tuesday Forecast

5 PM Tuesday Forecast

10 PM Tuesday Forecast

3 AM Wednesday Forecast

Wednesday Morning Forecast