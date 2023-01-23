Wintry weather forecast on Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Big weather changes are forecast for Tuesday. The Shreveport National Weather Service is expecting rainy, snowy and windy conditions for the afternoon and evening hours. Thus, they have both Winter Weather and Wind Advisories posted for Tuesday afternoon and night.
Slushy snow may accumulate up to a couple of inches over southeast Oklahoma, northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. A few slick spots could occur on elevated roadways (bridges and overpasses).
