Shreveport, LA

Wintry weather forecast on Tuesday

Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KtH2d_0kOpTiop00
ArkLaTex Advisories for Tuesday and Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Big weather changes are forecast for Tuesday. The Shreveport National Weather Service is expecting rainy, snowy and windy conditions for the afternoon and evening hours. Thus, they have both Winter Weather and Wind Advisories posted for Tuesday afternoon and night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXing_0kOpTiop00
Forecast Snow Accumulations for Tuesday Afternoon and Night

Slushy snow may accumulate up to a couple of inches over southeast Oklahoma, northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. A few slick spots could occur on elevated roadways (bridges and overpasses).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MGsTa_0kOpTiop00
Tuesday's Wind Forecast (Sustained Average)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xtxbn_0kOpTiop00
Tuesday's Weather Maker for the ArkLaTex as of Monday Evening
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hEfb1_0kOpTiop00
Severe Weather Risk for Tuesday (Storm Prediction Center)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=346H09_0kOpTiop00
7 AM Tuesday Forecast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cSheu_0kOpTiop00
Noon Tuesday Forecast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YbfKS_0kOpTiop00
5 PM Tuesday Forecast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2ibL_0kOpTiop00
10 PM Tuesday Forecast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J5jFm_0kOpTiop00
3 AM Wednesday Forecast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C9rkA_0kOpTiop00
Wednesday Morning Forecast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JueLz_0kOpTiop00
5 PM Wednesday Forecast

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

