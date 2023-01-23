Read full article on original website
Titleist unveils new Jet Black premium finish to Vokey Design SM9 wedges
The Titleist Vokey Design SM9 wedges will now be available in a new premium all-black Titanium Carbide Vapor finish. The new jet-black premium finish will be available globally on March 3 (while supplies last, Vokey SM9 Jet Black Premium wedges aim to bring a fresh look to the most played wedges across the worldwide professional tours and with golfers everywhere.
Mitsubishi introduces new lightweight Vanquish shafts
Mitsibishi is launching the lightweight successor to its Bassara and Grand Bassara lines: Vanquish. Lightweight Vanquish is available in the 40 and 50-gram weight classes from R2 through TX flex. Super Low Resin Content Prepreg keeps the resin content low and carbon fiber content high for “the best possible feeling...
26 new drivers that will power your game to greater heights | ClubTest 2023
For ClubTest 2023, we tested and reviewed all the best new drivers from the top manufacturers. Browse below to see all the new driver models, our robot and player testing, and find links to full reviews. When you’ve identified the perfect driver for your game, you can also buy your new club right here!
New Callaway golf clubs for 2023 (drivers, irons, fairway woods, hybrids, putters)
For ClubTest 2023, we thoroughly tested all of the newest golf clubs on the market for 2023. Below you can find all of Callaway’s newest clubs, including the Callaway Paradym drivers, Callaway Paradym irons and more. MORE CLUBTEST 2023: Drivers | Fairway Woods | Hybrids | Irons | Wedges...
Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers
Harley-Davidson was one of the first major bikemakers to go electric with the LiveWire in 2018. Since then, though, the company’s electric plans have taken a slight backseat, as we’re yet to see any major EV strides from the American giant. Yes, HD did introduce the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition last year, but it was just a taster for the production variant set to arrive later this year. Regardless of this, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has disclosed that the company plans to go all-electric in less than a decade, bidding adieu to your favorite V-twin cruisers.
NASCAR test reveals big potential problem with cars
Christopher Bell raised a hot topic in NASCAR Wednesday. NASCAR is considering using mufflers on its cars for races in big cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles. Six race teams tested the mufflers, along with some other minor modifications, at Phoenix Raceway Wednesday. Bell, who finished third in the...
Wellcraft Announces the New 435 Model
2023: Bigger, bolder. Outlasting trends and extending its Performance Cruiser series, Wellcraft continues to enable boaters to conquer new adventures with the announcement of the all-new, Wellcraft 435. Built for all adventures and types of weather, the Wellcraft 435 was designed by the famed Garroni Studio in Italy and the...
Exclusive: LIV Golf players unwelcome at prestigious Seminole Pro-Member event
The increasingly bitter divide between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is now impacting a high-profile event at one of America’s most prestigious clubs. Players who signed with LIV will not be welcome at next month’s Pro-Member tournament at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida. The field...
Odyssey Versa putters for 2023: Everything you need to know
The Odyssey Versa putter line has been given a revival with the launch of VERSA and Tri-Hot 5K LE 23. Odyssey say "alignment is as simple as black and white" with the releases. The distinctive black-and-white putters alignment-focused putters were introduced a decade ago. One of the most notable enhancements...
Bridgestone launches updated e6 golf ball
Bridgestone redesigned its e6 golf ball for 2023. On the market for 15 years, the e6 is the longest-running and and best-selling ball in Bridgestone’s lineup. It’s designed to offer value-minded players a soft, long distance golf ball. Lower swing speed players, in particular, will benefit from the...
How Hybrids Can Transform Your Game
Single figure golfer Carly Frost provides a simple guide to hybrids and explains why these clubs are a real game-changer
Brabus Has A New Boat With Twin 4.8-Liter V8s And 900 HP
Brabus Marine has just unveiled a new boat that would turn heads in even the most exclusive of marinas while surrounded by superyachts costing hundreds of millions of dollars. Dubbed the Shadow 900 Stealth Green Signature Edition, it aims to “redefine luxury day boating.”. As with other Brabus Shadow...
Seen at the 70th PGA Merchandise Show: Titleist, Callaway highlight new equipment
The 70th PGA Merchandise Show is underway. Here is a look at some of the top equipment seen on the show floor:. A new addition to the e Series, the e9 is designed to deliver, in Bridgestone’s words, “extreme distance and maximum power on every shot.” Bridgestone worked on the new ball with World Long Drive players, who helped co-design the e9. As a result, the ball will be used at WLD events. The e9 is firmer than the average distance ball, but that’s just the outer region; the core is soft to help with spin control and a more consistent ball flight. Another thing that separates this ball from other Bridgestone balls is the dimple pattern, which features 330 dimples, just like the old B330 ball.
Rules Review: I accidentally hit my ball while making a practice swing. Does that count?
If you're like us, you're probably ready to fling your headcover at the next person who says "one" when you accidentally knock your ball off the tee. Not sure on the origin of this "tradition," but if you're guilty of doing it, you need new material. Worse than just being...
Here's your chance to work for an exciting and dynamic news organization.
Patrick Cantlay WITB 2023 (January)
Patrick Cantlay what’s in the bag accurate as of the The American Express. More photos from the event here. Driver: Ping G430 (10.5 @9 degrees), Titleist TS3 (9.5 @8.75 degrees) Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX. 3-wood: Titleist 915F (15 degrees) Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70 TX. 5-wood: Titleist...
Rickie Fowler WITB 2023 (January)
Rickie Fowler what’s in the bag accurate as of the The American Express. More photos from the event here. Driver: Cobra Aerojet (9 degrees @ 8) 3-wood: Cobra Aerojet LS (14.5 degrees @ 13) 5-wood: Cobra King LTDxLS (17.5 degrees) Wedges: Cobra King Versatile (54-10 @ 52, 56-08, 58-08)
LIV Golf Defectors Have No Ryder Cup Future - Sir Nick Faldo
Sir Nick Faldo believes LIV Golf defectors should move on as they have no Ryder Cup future
Photos: Brooke Henderson through the years
Brooke Henderson is one of the many young stars that shine on the LPGA Tour. Beginning her professional career at just 17 years old, Henderson has been the face of Canadian golf since her LPGA debut in 2015. Earning LPGA starts through Monday qualifiers and sponsor exemptions, Henderson made history...
LIV Golf schedule 2023: Dates, courses, players and how to watch
The 2023 LIV Golf schedule has arrived with a full list of the tournaments this year and we’re running through the dates, courses, players and how to watch. LIV Golf undoubtedly shook up the sport in 2022 with its debut and still-standing feud with the PGA Tour. Big names like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson and many more dug their feet into the ground with LIV and are now set for the breakoff series’ second season.
