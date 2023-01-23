Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Oklahoma Teen kills parents for preventing her from seeing her best friend.Westland DailyStillwater, OK
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Related
KAKE TV
Oklahoma community gathers for Athena Brownfield's funeral
ENID, Okla. (KOCO) -- The Oklahoma community gathered to remember the 4-year-old Cyril girl who investigators say was murdered on Christmas Day and was reported missing earlier this month. The funeral service for Athena Brownfield began at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Stride Bank Center, located at 301 S. Independence...
news9.com
City Of Edmond Asks For Input On Arcadia Lake Master Plan
Families from all over the state of Oklahoma drive to Arcadia Lake for family fun. The City of Edmond wants to know what people think should be added to the lake in the future. Two years ago, the City of Edmond created a task force of community members with a...
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
“This is an emergency!” OKC Animal Welfare in desperate need of adoptions
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it is out of room and desperately needs adoptions.
Driver killed after wild chase ends in NE OKC building crash
Officials say one person is dead following a wild chase in Oklahoma City early Friday morning.
KOCO
Oklahomans from across the state travel to honor life of Athena Brownfield
ENID, Okla. — Oklahomans from across the state traveled to Enid to honor the life of Athena Brownfield. Investigators said the 4-year-old was murdered on Christmas. It was a tearful and powerful service on Wednesday afternoon for Athena. KOCO 5 spoke to one woman who traveled all the way...
news9.com
OHP Fishes Truck Out Of River North Of McLoud
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team recovered a submerged truck Friday morning from the North Canadian River. OHP said the vehicle had been discovered in the water near State Highway 102 north of McLoud. OHP also said the recovered 2011 black Ford F-150 came back stolen out of Shawnee.
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to remote learning Wednesday due to winter weather
Some Oklahoma school districts have announced that they are closed, or students will learn remotely on Wednesday after winter weather and snow hit the state on Tuesday. Oklahoma City Public Schools will be virtual again on Wednesday. Norman Public Schools officials said classes on Wednesday have been canceled and that...
Victim identified in deadly northeast Oklahoma City shooting
So far, no arrests have been made.
Shawnee Main Street building collapses unexpectedly during demolition
A building on Shawnee's Main Street unexpectedly collapsed during its scheduled demolition Tuesday afternoon.
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker warns of scammers impersonating sheriff's deputies
OKLAHOMA CITY — A lawmaker, who was a target of scammers this week, issued a warning to Oklahomans on Thursday. A scammer called Oklahoma Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, pretending to be a deputy with the Oklahoma County Sherrif's Office. The scammer said Treat missed a court date and had a warrant out for his arrest.
Classic car owner seeking refund for incomplete paint job
A Midwest City man is feuding with a custom cars shop over a paint job. He told KFOR after five months of little progress he asked for a refund, but the shop owner has stopped communications with him.
USGS: 3.7 magnitude earthquake recorded in Oklahoma
Some Oklahomans may have woken up to the earth shaking on Wednesday morning.
news9.com
Mid-Del Releases New Policies For Athletic Games
Mid-Del Schools said the safety of their students is their main priority. They're adding new rules to their athletic events, so students and families can enjoy the games without any issues. If you want to attend a Mid-Del School game, the athletic director, Andy Collier, said there's going to be...
More meetings held for families coming off of 13-year waitlist for disability services
The Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division (DDS) is hosting the second round of regional meetings across Oklahoma as more families transition off the waitlist.
iheart.com
New Oklahoma Phone Scam Makes Callers Think They Face Imminent Arrest
An Oklahoma lawmaker is warning Sooner State residents of a new phone scam. Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat says the scammer, who identifies him- or herself as a deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's office, claims that the recipient of the call missed a court date and a warrant has been posted for his or her arrest. However, if the recipient will provide a credit-card number, the bogus deputy says he'll clear the recipient's record and keep them out of jail. The caller reportedly may even use the name of an actual law-enforcement officer in the caller's area. If you receive such a call, hang up and call your local sheriff.
How a serial killer used the highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
This Oklahoma Military Post is One of the Most Active & Terrifying Haunts in the State
It's one of the oldest and most active paranormal hotspots in the Sooner State. This historic Military post in Oklahoma is as well known for its hauntings as its history. Built in 1874 it has a tragic and terrifying past. If you've never heard of it before you'll find this...
gotodestinations.com
Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023
Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
news9.com
Lawsuit Filed Against OKC Police For Allegedly Targeting Oklahoma Man
A lawsuit has been filed against the Oklahoma City Police Department for allegedly targeting an Oklahoma man. Saadiq Long claims officers have targeted him five times over the last two months, and two weeks ago they held him at gunpoint. The U.S. Air Force veteran made international headlines back in...
