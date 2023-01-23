ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

Oklahoma community gathers for Athena Brownfield's funeral

ENID, Okla. (KOCO) -- The Oklahoma community gathered to remember the 4-year-old Cyril girl who investigators say was murdered on Christmas Day and was reported missing earlier this month. The funeral service for Athena Brownfield began at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Stride Bank Center, located at 301 S. Independence...
ENID, OK
news9.com

City Of Edmond Asks For Input On Arcadia Lake Master Plan

Families from all over the state of Oklahoma drive to Arcadia Lake for family fun. The City of Edmond wants to know what people think should be added to the lake in the future. Two years ago, the City of Edmond created a task force of community members with a...
EDMOND, OK
Eater

An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making

As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
EL RENO, OK
news9.com

OHP Fishes Truck Out Of River North Of McLoud

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol dive team recovered a submerged truck Friday morning from the North Canadian River. OHP said the vehicle had been discovered in the water near State Highway 102 north of McLoud. OHP also said the recovered 2011 black Ford F-150 came back stolen out of Shawnee.
MCLOUD, OK
news9.com

Mid-Del Releases New Policies For Athletic Games

Mid-Del Schools said the safety of their students is their main priority. They're adding new rules to their athletic events, so students and families can enjoy the games without any issues. If you want to attend a Mid-Del School game, the athletic director, Andy Collier, said there's going to be...
DEL CITY, OK
iheart.com

New Oklahoma Phone Scam Makes Callers Think They Face Imminent Arrest

An Oklahoma lawmaker is warning Sooner State residents of a new phone scam. Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat says the scammer, who identifies him- or herself as a deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's office, claims that the recipient of the call missed a court date and a warrant has been posted for his or her arrest. However, if the recipient will provide a credit-card number, the bogus deputy says he'll clear the recipient's record and keep them out of jail. The caller reportedly may even use the name of an actual law-enforcement officer in the caller's area. If you receive such a call, hang up and call your local sheriff.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
gotodestinations.com

Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023

Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy